United States:
Prosecution Pointer 279
05 June 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Maintenance fees are required to keep in force all utility and
reissue utility patents based on applications filed on or after
December 12, 1980. Maintenance fees are not required for a design
or plant patent, or for statutory invention registrations.
Maintenance fees can be paid without a surcharge at 3 to 3.5 years,
7 to 7.5 years, and 11 to 11.5 years, after the date of issue. A
maintenance fee cannot be paid early. Maintenance fees may also be
paid with a surcharge during the "grace periods" at 3.5
to 4 years, 7.5 to 8 years, and 11.5 to 12 years after the date of
issue.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
"Death Penalty Sanctions" Granted
Winston & Strawn LLP
On May 20, 2021, Judge Alan Albright issued a written order granting plaintiff Performance Chemical Company's (PCC) Motion for Sanctions...
How Long Does Trademark Registration Last?
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
The short answer to this question should be, forever. However, there are various steps one must take (such as meeting renewal deadlines and using the subject mark in commerce)
Defenses To A Claim For Copyright Infringement
Berman Fink Van Horn P.C.
One of the primary considerations you or your company must make upon receipt of a copyright infringement notice is the defenses you or your company may have to the claim for infringement.