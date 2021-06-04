ARTICLE

United States: The History And Growth Of Research Institutions, With Special Guest Brian Darmody From The Association Of University Research Parks

This episode is the first of a new podcast series, where we will visit with different leaders striving to grow economic development in their areas or regions of interest. We will be discussing new initiatives, new models, the interest and investment in Technology Parks, Incubators and Accelerators as well as other creative economic development platforms being implemented throughout the country within public and private initiatives.

Today we are joined by Brian Darmody, CEO at AURP, a non-profit international organization that represents the leadership of more than 700 research, science and tech parks and innovation districts. In this episode we learn about the history of research parks and the founding of AURP, the expansion of research institutions beyond the university space, and other industry and regional trends in research parks.

Leading the conversation is Scott Marty, Ph.D., a partner in the firm's Atlanta office. Scott is a registered patent attorney who counsels clients on technology commercialization including all aspects of biotechnology patent prosecution, diligence, patent litigation and licensing.

