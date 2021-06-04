United States:
Final Written Decision Not Enough For Assertion Of Amended Claims
Claims added or amended during inter
partes review ("IPR") do not become part of a
patent until the Patent Office officially says so by issuing an IPR
certificate under 35 U.S.C. § 318(b). The patentee needs
more than a Final Written Decision ("FWD") to enforce
these new claims. That's the takeaway from a recent
District Court decision from the Southern District of
California, Pulse Elecs., Inc. v. U.D. Elec. Corp.,
No. 3:20-cv-01676, ECF No. 20 (S.D. Cal. Apr. 9, 2021).
