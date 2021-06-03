United States:
Boston Patent Law Association Response To Request For Comments On Administrative Updates To The General Requirements Bulletin For Admission To The Examination For Registration To Practice In Patent Cases Before The United States Patent And Trademark Office
03 June 2021
Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.
Jonathan Roses co-authored on behalf of the Boston Patent Law
Association's (BPLA's) Patent Office Practice Committee
a May 2021 Response to USPTO Request for
Comments on proposed updates to the USPTO's General
Requirements Bulletin, which sets forth requirements for admission
to the exam required to practice in patent cases before the USPTO
(also known as the Patent Bar Exam). The Response expressed support
for the USPTO's proposal to expand the list of "Category
A" bachelor's degrees, which presumptively qualify an
applicant to sit for the Patent Bar Exam, and proposed additional
degrees for consideration for inclusion in Category A. The BPLA
also advocated for a flexible approach in determining whether a
specific degree falls within Category A, even if not listed therein
verbatim, explaining that an overly rigid approach could discourage
applicants, in particular those presently underrepresented in the
innovation ecosystem. Finally, the Response agreed with the
proposal to accept advanced degrees under Category A, while
advocating for a common sense review to determine whether such
degrees match those listed, and agreed with proposed clarifying
changes to other options for admission.
