Should You Cease And Desist? How To Respond To International IP Litigation
03 June 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Responding to international intellectual property claims is a
legal minefield. Responding, not responding, and even discussing
the suit internally can severely affect your likelihood of
success.
This guide, written by Finnegan Special Counsel Robert Kramer, explains why the
U.S. is the most likely place you'll receive a legal letter
from, and the nuance involved in responding to the first
contact.
Not everything is meant to proceed at the speed or informality
of the internet.
It teaches you:
- Why discussing the claims internally can come back to bite
you;
- The common methods used to try and set your court obligations
in unfavourable districts; and
- The questions you need to ask of your lawyer to understand your
exposure.
Read "
Should You Cease and Desist? How To Respond To International IP
Litigation"
