ARTICLE

United States: Should You Cease And Desist? How To Respond To International IP Litigation

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Responding to international intellectual property claims is a legal minefield. Responding, not responding, and even discussing the suit internally can severely affect your likelihood of success.

This guide, written by Finnegan Special Counsel Robert Kramer, explains why the U.S. is the most likely place you'll receive a legal letter from, and the nuance involved in responding to the first contact.

Not everything is meant to proceed at the speed or informality of the internet.

It teaches you:

Why discussing the claims internally can come back to bite you;

The common methods used to try and set your court obligations in unfavourable districts; and

The questions you need to ask of your lawyer to understand your exposure.

Read " Should You Cease and Desist? How To Respond To International IP Litigation"

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.