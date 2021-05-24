United States:
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property — US Signals Approval Of IP Waiver For COVID-19 Vaccines (Podcast)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode of our Exclusive Rights podcast series,
Mintz IP attorneys Daniel Weinger and Todd B. Buck, PhD, discuss the recent decision
by the Biden Administration to signal US approval of a proposal to
waive intellectual property rights related to COVID-19 vaccines
currently under review at the World Trade Organization (WTO). India
and South Africa first proposed the controversial IP rights waiver
last year, and the United States had not previously supported such
waivers. Dan and Todd discuss the significance of the communication
from the White House and the impact such a waiver could have on
businesses.
Their discussion covers the following issues:
- Impact of the broad IP waiver
- Whether the waiver helps achieve the stated goal of increased
access to the vaccines
- Potential industry responses to a significant shift in US
policy
- Roadblocks other than IP that remain even if the waiver goes
into effect
- Possible alternative, and already existing, solutions via the
TRIPS provision of the WTO
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Defenses To A Claim For Copyright Infringement
Berman Fink Van Horn P.C.
One of the primary considerations you or your company must make upon receipt of a copyright infringement notice is the defenses you or your company may have to the claim for infringement.
Copyright Fair Use – Context Is Everything
Baker Botts
In the span of two weeks, decisions from the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit manifest the complex nature of the copyright doctrine of fair use and how its contextual application can lead to opposite results.
Autonomous Vehicle Intellectual Property
Dickinson Wright PLLC
The speed of technology advancements is driving the evolution of almost every business, including autonomous vehicles. Cloud technologies and mobile computing are dropping the cost of entry.