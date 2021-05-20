United States:
Prosecution Pointer 277
20 May 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
WIPO Standard ST.26 will apply to all patent applications that
contain disclosure of nucleotide or amino acid sequences at the
international, national or regional level, filed on or after
January 1, 2022. WIPO Standard ST.26 defines the sequences required
to be included in a sequence listing and requires the sequence
listing to presented in XML (eXtensible Markup Language).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Defenses To A Claim For Copyright Infringement
Berman Fink Van Horn P.C.
One of the primary considerations you or your company must make upon receipt of a copyright infringement notice is the defenses you or your company may have to the claim for infringement.
Are Environmentalists The New Conservatives?
Whitmyer IP Group
Their ranks swelled as they gained momentum to fulfill their mission of Earth protection, but now that a majority of people agree that protecting the environment is a priority