WIPO Standard ST.26 will apply to all patent applications that contain disclosure of nucleotide or amino acid sequences at the international, national or regional level, filed on or after January 1, 2022. WIPO Standard ST.26 defines the sequences required to be included in a sequence listing and requires the sequence listing to presented in XML (eXtensible Markup Language).

