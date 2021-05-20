In 2019, the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) designated precedential NHK Spring Co., Ltd. v. Intri-plex Technologies, Inc.1, a decision in which the PTAB exercised its discretion under 35 U.S.C. § 314(a) to deny institution of a timely filed2 petition for inter partes review (IPR) based on the advanced stage of a related district court litigation. Following NHK Spring, many patent owners began urging the PTAB to deny petitions in light of co-pending district court litigations, and many petitioners saw petitions denied on this ground.

In Apple Inc. v. Fintiv, Inc.3, which was designated precedential in May 2020, the PTAB articulated six factors (Fintiv factors) for Administrative Patent Judges to weigh when considering whether to exercise discretion to deny institution. This article summarizes the Fintiv factors and explores subsequent developments pertaining to each.

I. The Fintiv Factors

The Fintiv "factors relate to whether efficiency, fairness, and the merits support the exercise of" discretionary denial by the PTAB.4 Because "there is some overlap among these factors," the PTAB explained, "[s]ome facts may be relevant to more than one factor."5 "In evaluating the factors," the PTAB "takes a holistic view of whether efficiency and integrity of the system are best served by denying or instituting review."6 Each factor is explored below.

A. Fintiv Factor 1: Whether the court granted a stay or evidence exists that one may be granted if a proceeding is instituted

Fintiv Factor 1 considers stays of the district court litigation. According to the Fintiv panel, "[a] district court stay of the litigation pending resolution of the PTAB trial allays concerns about inefficiency and duplication of efforts."7 Accordingly, a stay of the district court litigation "has strongly weighed against exercising the authority to deny institution." 8 This is also true where the district court litigation is stayed pending an ITC investigation, rather than any IPR.9 A denial of a motion to stay, on the other hand-absent any indication that the district court will "reconsider . . . if a PTAB trial is instituted"-can "sometimes weigh[] in favor of exercising authority to deny institution."10

Since Fintiv, the PTAB has stated that where a stay has been neither requested nor granted, "[t]his factor does not weigh for or against discretionary denial."11 Panels have "recognize[d] that many legitimate reasons may lead a party not to file a motion to stay prior to the Board's institution decision, including that such a motion may be premature."12 In the informative decision Sand Revolution II, LLC v. Continental Intermodal Group-Trucking LLC, the PTAB explained that, "[i]n the absence of specific evidence"-that is, specific to the instant district court case-the PTAB "will not attempt to predict how the district court . . . will proceed because the court may determine whether or not to stay any individual case . . . based on a variety of circumstances and facts beyond our control and to which the Board is not privy."13 In the subsequent institution decision in Fintiv, also designated informative, the panel reasoned similarly: "We decline to infer, based on actions taken in different cases with different facts, how the District Court would rule should a stay be requested by the parties."14

Originally Published by IP Litigator: March/April 2021.

