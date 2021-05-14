United States:
Prosecution Pointer 276
14 May 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Color drawings are permitted to be filed with new applications
through EFS-WEB, as provided at MPEP 502.05(VIII), and require a
petition for entry of color drawings, as provided in MPEP
608.02(VIII).
