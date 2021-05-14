On May 10, 2021, the ITC issued a Notice of Investigation in Certain Televisions, Remote Controls, and Components Thereof (Inv. No. 337-TA-1263).



By way of background, this investigation is based on an April 8, 2021 complaint filed by Roku, Inc. of San Jose, California ("Roku") alleging a violation of section 337 by 18 respondents—including LG Electronics and Samsung—in the unlawful importation and/or sale in the U.S. of certain televisions, remote controls, and components thereof by reason of infringement of one or more claims of U.S. Patent Nos. 8,378,875 ("the '875 patent") and 7,388,511 ("the '511 patent").



According to the complaint, the '875 patent is generally directed to an improved universal remote control and method of setting up a universal remote control, and the '511 patent is generally directed to a system that allows the remote control signal to operate only the intended device by use of a coding device that adds a device identifier to the user command.



Roku is requesting that the Commission issue a permanent limited exclusion order and a permanent cease and desist order directed to the respondents. According to the Notice of Investigation, the Office of Unfair Import Investigations will not participate as a party in the investigation. Lastly, Chief ALJ Charles E. Bullock issued a notice indicating that ALJ MaryJoan McNamara will preside in the investigation.

