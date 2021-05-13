United States:
First Quarter 2021 Federal Circuit Law
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Since serving as a Federal Circuit clerk, Mr. Hawes has
monitored that court's precedential opinions and prepares a
deeply outlined index by subject matter (invalidity, infringement,
claim construction, etc.) of relevant legal points - in order to
assist clients seeking to identify recent law relevant to a
particular problem.
To view the most recent document, click the title link
below.
First Quarter 2021 Federal Circuit Law
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Even With Narrowing Claim Construction, PTAB Finds Dependent Claims Obvious On Remand
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
In Fitbit, Inc. v. Valencell, Inc., IPR2017-00319, Paper 73 (Apr. 5, 2021), on remand from the Federal Circuit, the Board determined the patentability...