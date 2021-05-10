The Patent Trial and Appeal Board issued 41 IPR and CBM Final Written Decisions in February, including decisions following remands from the Federal Circuit, cancelling 426 (70.88%) instituted claims while maintaining the patentability of 125 (20.80%) instituted claims. Patent owners conceded 50 (8.32%) instituted claims through motions to amend or disclaimer in cases reaching a final decision. For comparison, the cumulative average rate of instituted claims cancelled in IPR and CBM Final Written Decisions is about 73%.

On a per-case basis, no instituted or substitute claims survived in 31 (75.61%) decisions, all instituted claims survived in 3 (7.32%) decisions, and a mixed outcome occurred in 7 (17.07%) decisions. A mixed outcome occurs where at least one instituted or substitute claim remains patentable, and at least one is cancelled, in a Final Written Decision.

In March, the PTAB again issued 41 IPR and CBM Final Written Decisions, cancelling 361 (73.67%) instituted claims while maintaining the patentability of 108 (22.04%) instituted claims. Patent owners conceded 21 (4.29%) claims through motions to amend or disclaimer in cases reaching a final decision.

On a per-case basis, no instituted or substitute claims survived in 29 (70.73%) decisions, all instituted claims survived in 2 (4.88%) decisions, and a mixed outcome occurred in 10 (24.39%) decisions.

The overall cumulative instituted claim survival rate, broken down by technology center, is as follows:

More detailed cumulative statistics on the Board's IPR and CBM decisions, updated through March 31, 2021, are available here on the AIA Blog.

Statistics regarding the outcome of appeals to the Federal Circuit are available here.

Numbers of final written decisions by technology center and instituted claim survival rates by technology center are available here.

