United States:
Podcast: Last Month At The Federal Circuit Podcast Series
10 May 2021
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Welcome to the Last Month at the Federal Circuit – a look
at recent Federal Circuit decisions impacting the intellectual
property community. In this podcast, Finnegan partner Charles Collins-Chase and Michael Flibbert discuss the key
strategic decisions that can make or break an appeal at the Federal
Circuit.
