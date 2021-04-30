ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the midst of many significant challenges in 2020, the year managed to see the first increase in the total annual number of patent cases in some time. In particular, the federal judiciary produced a string of biotech-related patent decisions impacting a range of issues, including enablement, written description, indefiniteness, novelty, obviousness, patent eligibility, safe harbor, and doctrine of equivalents.

CLICK HERE to view our summary of highlighted decisions from 2020 that touch on these areas of the law.

Originally Published 16 March 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.