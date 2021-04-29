ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

If a reply to a non-final Office Action is a non-compliant amendment, the examiner should not enter the amendment on the merits unless the amendment would otherwise place the application in condition for allowance and the non-compliance is minor. An examiner may correct the non-compliance through an examiner's amendment and allow the application.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.