Listen to Audio

On Day 5, Intel rested its case-in-chief and VLSI delivered its rebuttal case. Day 5's Order of Play was:

Defendant's case-in-chief:

Steven Leeb, Ph.D., Intel's Expert for the '187 Patent

Hance Houston, Damages Expert

Plaintiff's Rebuttal Case:

Mark Chandler, Ph.D., Damages Expert

Michael C. Brogioli, Ph.D., Infringement and Invalidity Expert for '522 Patent

Glen Reinman, Ph.D., Infringement and Invalidity Expert for the '187 Patent

To learn more about Day 5, please listen to DaWanna McCray's interview with Danielle Williams, who listened to the trial telephonically, and Mike Tomasulo, who is in Waco for the trial.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.