On Day 5, Intel rested its case-in-chief and VLSI delivered its rebuttal case. Day 5's Order of Play was:
Defendant's case-in-chief:
- Steven Leeb, Ph.D., Intel's Expert for the '187 Patent
- Hance Houston, Damages Expert
Plaintiff's Rebuttal Case:
- Mark Chandler, Ph.D., Damages Expert
- Michael C. Brogioli, Ph.D., Infringement and Invalidity Expert for '522 Patent
- Glen Reinman, Ph.D., Infringement and Invalidity Expert for the '187 Patent
To learn more about Day 5, please listen to DaWanna McCray's interview with Danielle Williams, who listened to the trial telephonically, and Mike Tomasulo, who is in Waco for the trial.
