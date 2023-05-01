European Commission conducts public consultation on mid-term evaluation of Recovery and Resilience Facility (see here)

On 16 March 2023, the Commission launched a public consultation in view of preparing the mid-term evaluation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), established in February 2021 by RRF Regulation (EU) 2021/241 (running until end-2026) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support faster and more resilient Member State recovery. The RRF is the core instrument of the €800 billion NextGenerationEU recovery plan for Europe's green and digital transformation. To date, the Commission has disbursed a total of over €144 billion under the RRF, in both grants (€97 billion) and loans (€47 billion). The Commission indicates that many more disbursements are expected as the second half of the RRF's lifetime approaches. Member State recovery plans set out the reforms and public investment projects foreseen for implementation with the RRF's support. In evaluating Member State plans under the RRF Regulation, notably, the RRF guidelines make clear that the investment projects included in Member State recovery plans must comply with State aid rules (Jones Day Commentary, EU Member State COVID-19 Recovery Plans Must Comply with State Aid Rules, March 2021, see here). The public consultation seeks to assess the effectiveness and relevance of the RRF's implementation in responding to the RRF Regulation's objectives and bringing benefits to the EU. The consultation includes questions such as: "In your view, how important has the Recovery and Resilience Facility been for the recovery of the EU economy from the COVID-19 crisis"?

"In your view, to what extent has the Recovery and Resilience Facility created unnecessary administrative burden and complexity for Member States' administrations"? Next steps. The Commission will take into account input received (to be summarized in a synopsis report) in preparing its mid-term evaluation report, anticipated in Q1 2024. Where appropriate, the evaluation shall be accompanied by a proposal for amendments to the RRF Regulation. The Commission further indicates that a series of targeted consultations aimed at specific categories of stakeholders throughout the year will complement the present consultation, which runs until 8 June 2023.