In a Statement of Administration Policy submitted to Congress on January 30, 2023, the Biden administration announced its plans to end the COVID-19 national emergency and the public health emergency. The statement reads as follows: "At present, the Administration's plan is to extend the emergency declarations to May 11, and then end both emergencies on that date. This wind-down would align with the Administration's previous commitments to give at least 60 days' notice prior to termination of the PHE. To be clear, continuation of these emergency declarations until May 11 does not impose any restriction at all on individual conduct with regard to COVID-19. They do not impose mask mandates or vaccine mandates. They do not restrict school or business operations. They do not require the use of any medicines or tests in response to cases of COVID-19." The Biden administration expressed concern that Republican bills aimed at ending the COVID-19 national emergency and the public health emergency "would have two highly significant impacts on our nation's health system and government operations. First, an abrupt end to the emergency declarations would create wide-ranging chaos and uncertainty throughout the health care system —for states, for hospitals and doctors' offices, and, most importantly, for tens of millions of Americans.... Second, the end of the public health emergency will end the Title 42 policy at the border."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.