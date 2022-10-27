DATE:November 17, 2022

LOCATION:Webinar 1:00 p.m. ET

REGISTRATION: https://digital.wilsonelser.com/covid-19-rel...

Lori Semlies (Partner-White Plains, NY) and Dan Tranen (Partner-St. Louis, MO) will present a webinar titled "COVID-19-Related Medical Liability and Legal Immunity: An Update" on November 17, 2022. Their presentation will identify the various ways in which first responders, nursing homes and other health care providers can seek immunity for COVID-19-related claims and provide an update regarding the viability of mechanisms to provide this protection based on recent court decisions.

