United States:
COVID-19-Related Medical Liability And Legal Immunity: An Update
27 October 2022
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
DATE:November 17, 2022
LOCATION:Webinar 1:00 p.m. ET
REGISTRATION:
https://digital.wilsonelser.com/covid-19-rel...
Lori Semlies (Partner-White Plains, NY) and Dan Tranen
(Partner-St. Louis, MO) will present a webinar titled
"COVID-19-Related Medical Liability and Legal Immunity: An
Update" on November 17, 2022. Their presentation will identify
the various ways in which first responders, nursing homes and other
health care providers can seek immunity for COVID-19-related claims
and provide an update regarding the viability of mechanisms to
provide this protection based on recent court decisions.
REGISTER NOW
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from United States
Working Remotely? Watch Out For Double Taxation
ORBA
More people are working remotely these days and that trend seems unlikely to change even after the pandemic is over. Remote work can be convenient. However, it raises the risk of double taxation...
Estate Planning With Personal Use Real Estate
Ivins, Phillips & Barker
The looming threat of a reduction in the lifetime exemption from Federal estate and gift taxes, either due to sunsetting January 1, 2026 or sooner via affirmative legislative action...