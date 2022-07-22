This regular update (no. 76 | 9 February 2022 ) covers key regulatory EU developments related to the evolving COVID-19 situation (Antitrust & State Aid; Trade/Export Controls; Medicines, Medical Devices and Personal Protective Equipment; and Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection).

LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

  • European Commission proposes Regulation establishing a framework of measures for strengthening Europe's semiconductor ecosystem (European Chips Act) and adopts accompanying Communication
  • European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

  • European Commission proposes Regulation establishing a framework of measures for strengthening Europe's semiconductor ecosystem (European Chips Act) Medicines and Medical Devices
  • EMA evaluates booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty in adolescents
  • EMA publishes further clinical data for two COVID-19 medicines

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

  • European Commission publishes proposal to modify and prolong application of EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate Regulation
  • European Commission announces new EU Strategy on Standardisation in support of a resilient, green and digital EU single market
  • European Parliament publishes infographic on Cybersecurity: main and emerging threats in 2021

Originally published February 2022

