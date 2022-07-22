This regular update (no. 76 | 9 February 2022 ) covers key regulatory EU developments related to the evolving COVID-19 situation (Antitrust & State Aid; Trade/Export Controls; Medicines, Medical Devices and Personal Protective Equipment; and Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection).
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission proposes Regulation establishing a framework of measures for strengthening Europe's semiconductor ecosystem (European Chips Act) and adopts accompanying Communication
- European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy
Trade / Export Controls
- European Commission proposes Regulation establishing a framework of measures for strengthening Europe's semiconductor ecosystem (European Chips Act) Medicines and Medical Devices
- EMA evaluates booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty in adolescents
- EMA publishes further clinical data for two COVID-19 medicines
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- European Commission publishes proposal to modify and prolong application of EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate Regulation
- European Commission announces new EU Strategy on Standardisation in support of a resilient, green and digital EU single market
- European Parliament publishes infographic on Cybersecurity: main and emerging threats in 2021
Lucie Fournier (Associate), Cecelia Kye (Consultant), and Justine Naessens (Associate) in the Brussels Office contributed to this Update.
Attachments: COVID19 KEY EU DEVELOPMENTS No. 76.pdf
Originally published February 2022
