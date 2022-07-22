This regular update (no. 84 | 17 May 2022 ) covers key regulatory EU developments related to the evolving COVID-19 situation (Antitrust & State Aid; Trade/Export Controls; Medicines, Medical Devices and Personal Protective Equipment; and Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection).
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission to phase out State aid COVID Temporary Framework
- European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy
- European Commission approves further schemes under State aid Temporary Crisis Framework in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Trade / Export Controls
- EU-US Trade and Technology Council issue Joint Statement following second ministerial-level meeting
- Affirmed commitment to US-EU Agenda for Beating the Global Pandemic
Medicines and Medical Devices
- EMA endorses Joint Statement for healthcare professionals: How COVID-19 vaccines are regulated for safety and effectiveness
- European Commission announces agreement with BioNTech and Pfizer on delivery of COVID-19 vaccines
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- European Parliament and Council provisionally agree on proposed Directive for high common level of cybersecurity across the Union
- European Commission proposes Regulation on European Health Data Space
Attachments: COVID19 KEY EU DEVELOPMENTS No 84 17 May 2022
Lucie Fournier (Associate), Cecelia Kye (Consultant), and Justine Naessens (Associate) in the Brussels Office contributed to this Update.
Originally published May 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.