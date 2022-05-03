ARTICLE

The deadline to request a COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) loan increase or reconsideration is this Friday, May 6, 2022. The COVID-19 EIDL portal (also known as the "RAPID portal") will close on May 16, 2022. If not already done, companies with an EIDL loan should download their loan documents from the portal prior to this date.

As of Jan. 1, 2022, the Small Business Administration stopped accepting applications for new COVID-19 EIDL loans or advances.

