This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission publishes first Report on implementation of Recovery and Resilience Facility
- European Ombudsman opens case on transparency and accountability of Recovery and Resilience Facility
- EU extends measures to counteract negative economic effects of COVID-19 pandemic on railway undertakings
- European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy
Trade / Export Controls
- European Commission publishes second report on EU strategic dependencies and capacities
- Medicines and Medical Devices
- Council authorizes opening negotiations for International Agreement on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response
- EMA publishes recommendations for two COVID-19 vaccines
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- European Commission publishes Communication towards a green, digital and resilient economy: our European Growth Model
- European Commission launches online consultation platform on European Digital Identity Wallets
- European Commission adopts EU Digital COVID Certificate equivalence decisions for Benin and Jordan
Please click here to read the full article.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.