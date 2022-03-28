This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

European Commission publishes first Report on implementation of Recovery and Resilience Facility

European Ombudsman opens case on transparency and accountability of Recovery and Resilience Facility

EU extends measures to counteract negative economic effects of COVID-19 pandemic on railway undertakings

European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

European Commission publishes second report on EU strategic dependencies and capacities

Medicines and Medical Devices

Council authorizes opening negotiations for International Agreement on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response

EMA publishes recommendations for two COVID-19 vaccines

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

European Commission publishes Communication towards a green, digital and resilient economy: our European Growth Model

European Commission launches online consultation platform on European Digital Identity Wallets

European Commission adopts EU Digital COVID Certificate equivalence decisions for Benin and Jordan

Please click here to read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.