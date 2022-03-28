This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

  • European Commission publishes first Report on implementation of Recovery and Resilience Facility
  • European Ombudsman opens case on transparency and accountability of Recovery and Resilience Facility
  • EU extends measures to counteract negative economic effects of COVID-19 pandemic on railway undertakings
  • European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

  • European Commission publishes second report on EU strategic dependencies and capacities
  • Medicines and Medical Devices
  • Council authorizes opening negotiations for International Agreement on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response
  • EMA publishes recommendations for two COVID-19 vaccines

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

  • European Commission publishes Communication towards a green, digital and resilient economy: our European Growth Model
  • European Commission launches online consultation platform on European Digital Identity Wallets
  • European Commission adopts EU Digital COVID Certificate equivalence decisions for Benin and Jordan

