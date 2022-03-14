United States:
Civil Rights In The Crucible Of COVID
14 March 2022
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
The 21st installment of our Civil Right Series was held in February.
Hayley Gorenberg, Legal Director for New York Lawyers for the
Public Interest, and Natalie M. Chin, Associate Professor of Law at
the CUNY School of Law, joined us to discuss the COVID
pandemic's illumination of myriad civil rights challenges
implicating race, disability, gender and the environment. You can
access a replay of "Civil Rights in the Crucible of
COVID" here.
