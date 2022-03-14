The 21st installment of our Civil Right Series was held in February. Hayley Gorenberg, Legal Director for New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, and Natalie M. Chin, Associate Professor of Law at the CUNY School of Law, joined us to discuss the COVID pandemic's illumination of myriad civil rights challenges implicating race, disability, gender and the environment. You can access a replay of "Civil Rights in the Crucible of COVID" here.

