COVID-19 is one of the most significant public health and economic crises in modern history and has since presented myriad challenges to both our professional and personal lives. The U.S. government stepped in with various relief programs, some wildly successful and others less popular, but all of which present the potential for fraud. While fraud enforcement was not initially front and center, now, after two years, the U.S. government has dedicated resources and regulatory frameworks to combat COVID-19 relief fraud, and companies must be prepared for a heightened wave of enforcement.

Morrison & Foerster's team includes former government officials from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), among other government agencies, who regularly advise companies on a wide variety of regulatory, enforcement, and investigative matters. Utilizing this experience, our team will provide first-hand insights on U.S. government resources and regulatory frameworks to be aware of, which can help mitigate potential disputes and regulatory inquiries as we continue to navigate the ever-changing legal landscape surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

