Competition & State Aid

  • Commission publishes Competition Policy – 2021 at a glance
  • European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

  • European Investment Bank releases Investment Report 2021/2022 Medicines and Medical Devices
  • EMA recommendations to update product information on COVID-19 Vaccines Janssen and Vaxzevria
  • EMA launches initiative on Accelerating Clinical Trials in the EU
  • EMA announces regulators discussion on global regulatory response to COVID-19 Omicron variant
  • EMA publishes findings on continuous monitoring of data on effectiveness of vaccines against COVID-19
  • Commission adopts the Implementing Regulation on the rules and procedures for cooperation of Member States in safety assessment of clinical trials

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

  • European Data Protection Supervisor issues decision on complaint against the European Parliament on data protection obligations regarding its COVID testing website

