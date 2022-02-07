LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- Commission publishes Competition Policy – 2021 at a glance
- European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy
Trade / Export Controls
- European Investment Bank releases Investment Report 2021/2022 Medicines and Medical Devices
- EMA recommendations to update product information on COVID-19 Vaccines Janssen and Vaxzevria
- EMA launches initiative on Accelerating Clinical Trials in the EU
- EMA announces regulators discussion on global regulatory response to COVID-19 Omicron variant
- EMA publishes findings on continuous monitoring of data on effectiveness of vaccines against COVID-19
- Commission adopts the Implementing Regulation on the rules and procedures for cooperation of Member States in safety assessment of clinical trials
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- European Data Protection Supervisor issues decision on complaint against the European Parliament on data protection obligations regarding its COVID testing website
Download >> COVID19 KEY EU DEVELOPMENTS No 73.pdf
