POTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
1:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT, THE VICE PRESIDENT, and THE FIRST LADY host an event at the White House to reignite the Cancer Moonshot; THE SECOND GENTLEMAN also attends | East Room
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
1:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT, THE VICE PRESIDENT, and THE FIRST LADY host an event at the White House to reignite the Cancer Moonshot; THE SECOND GENTLEMAN also attends | East Room
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
3:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Readout of the President's Meeting with Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Durbin and Ranking Member Grassley
- Remarks by President Biden in Meeting with Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin and Ranking Member Chuck Grassley on the Forthcoming Supreme Court Vacancy
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Ibrahim Kalin, Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey
- Memorandum on Implementation of the Anomalous Health Incidents Provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022
- Memorandum for the Secretary of State on Unexpected Urgent Refugee and Migration Needs
- Bill Signed into Law: S. 1404, the "Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act," which provides for the award of a Congressional Gold Medal to the "Ghost Army," in recognition of their unique and highly distinguished service in conducting deception operations in Europe during World War II.
- Readout of White House Roundtables with Tribal Leaders on Implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
- Fact Sheet: White House Announces Additional Actions to Help Families Afford Energy Bills, Building on Historic Investments
- Statement by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Lunar New Year
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, February 1, 2022
- Fact Sheet: The Biden Administration's Commitment to Global Health | February 2, 2022
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Reignites Cancer Moonshot to End Cancer as We Know It | February 2, 2022
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE
- Article: Health, Security, Environment Are Key Motivators in DOD Response at Red Hill
- Article: Face of Defense | Serving Excellence
- Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | NFL Player and Coach is Also Air Force Veteran
- Contracts for February 1, 2022
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Wednesday, February 2
Europe, Ukraine, Russia
- February 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov
- February 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, OSCE Chair-in-Office and Polish Foreign Minister Rau, and EU High Representative Borrell
- February 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Republic of Cyprus Foreign Minister Kasoulides (bilat, UKR, RUS)
- February 1: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Republic of Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides Before Their Meeting
Asia-Pacific
- February 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi (DPRK, RUS, UKR, etc.)
- February 1: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori (DPRK)
- February 1: Readout | Special Representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim's Calls with Republic of Korea Special Representative Noh and Japan Director General Funakoshi
Middle East
- February 1: Statement | Statement on Israeli Defense Forces Report on Death of Omar Assad (AmCit)
Other Matters
- February 1: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
- February 1: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Ceremony Renaming the Harry S. Truman Cafeteria after Ambassador Terence A. Todman
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Macky Sall, President of Senegal
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Visits Tuskegee University
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Andrea Mitchell of MSNBC
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Leila Fadel on NPR's "Morning Edition"
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the One-Year Anniversary of the Military Coup in Burma
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Black History Month
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Puerto Rico's Governor Pedro Pierluisi
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Files Fraud Charges Alleging a Multi-Million Dollar Scheme that Targeted Retirement Accounts
- Press Release: Lori H. Price Named Acting Director of the Office of Credit Ratings; Ahmed Abonamah to Leave SEC
Department of Justice
- Press Release: Former Engineering Executive Convicted of Rigging Bids and Defrauding North Carolina Department of Transportation
- Press Release: Georgia Men Sentenced to Prison for Dog-Fighting and Drug Distribution
- Press Release: Justice Department's False Claims Act Settlements and Judgments Exceed $5.6 Billion in Fiscal Year 2021
- Press Release: Woman Pleads Guilty to Misappropriating Funds for Care of COVID-19 Patients
- Press Release: Former Louisville, Kentucky Police Officer Sentenced for Using Excessive Force
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking Report Highlights Increases in Arrests and Seizures
- Press Release: Announcing the Launch of the New DHS.gov
- Press Release: USCIS Updates Medical Examination Guidance for Afghan Parolees Arriving Under Operation Allies Welcome (OAW)
- Press Release: El Paso Sector continues to encounter migrants with criminal records (Texas)
- Press Release: Three Human Smuggling Attempts Foiled in Less Than 12 Hours (Texas)
- Press Release: SUV Bursts Into Flames After Flight From Border Patrol Agents (Arizona)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize 5,000 Rounds of Ammunition at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Rescue Migrants from Water Crossing (Arizona)
- Press Release: Agents Arrest Six Individuals and Discovered a Loaded Firearm in Motel Room (California)
- Press Release: Convicted Registered Sex Offender Attempts Illegal Entry into the U.S. (California)
- Press Release: Meth Seized at the Highway 86 Checkpoint (California)
- Press Release: In Two Days, St. Louis CBP Seizes 2,350 Pills of ED Medication (Missouri)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Statement by Ambassador Katherine Tai on Black History Month
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: What They Are Saying | Boeing, Qatar Reach Landmark Deal on Freighters
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Approves Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.'s Petition for Prior Approval of its Acquisition of the Chromatography Equipment Business of Novasep Process SAS
- Press Release: FTC Outlines Aggressive Approach to Policing Against Pandemic Predators in Testimony Before Senate Commerce Subcommittee
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Readout: EXIM Delegation Meets with Lithuanian Prime Minister, American Chamber of Commerce in Lithuania and Other Key Stakeholders
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Announces Inaugural Federal Advisory Committee on Urban Agriculture
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: ICYMI | Granholm Op-ed: New York's climate goals inspire Biden's clean energy agenda
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Focuses on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in First Meeting of the Interagency Group on Insular Areas
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Expands Pesticide Outreach and Education to Better Meet the Needs of Pesticide Applicators, including Farmworkers, and Consumers
- Press Release: EPA Launches ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade to Take U.S. Households into the Clean Energy Future
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor obtains judgment after investigation finds Michigan company failed to forward retirement contributions
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $23K in back wages for 8 workers denied their full wages by Pago Pago employer who violated federal law
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces plans to hire 100 investigators to support its Wage and Hour Division's compliance efforts
- Press Release: Investigation recovers $97K in back wages, damages for 330 workers after U.S. Department of Labor finds violations at 11 frozen yogurt franchise locations
- Press Release: New Hampshire retailer pays $50,000 in punitive damages to worker terminated after asking for owed overtime wages
Department of Education
- Press Release: Secretary Cardona to Open Wednesday's 2022 Advancing Equity in Career-Connected Education Summit
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Advisory Committee Meeting to Discuss Request for Authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 6 Months Through 4 Years of Age
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | February 1, 2022
