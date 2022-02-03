POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT, THE VICE PRESIDENT, and THE FIRST LADY host an event at the White House to reignite the Cancer Moonshot; THE SECOND GENTLEMAN also attends | East Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT, THE VICE PRESIDENT, and THE FIRST LADY host an event at the White House to reignite the Cancer Moonshot; THE SECOND GENTLEMAN also attends | East Room

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

3:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Tuesday, February 1, 2022

The White House

Readout of the President's Meeting with Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Durbin and Ranking Member Grassley

Remarks by President Biden in Meeting with Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin and Ranking Member Chuck Grassley on the Forthcoming Supreme Court Vacancy

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Ibrahim Kalin, Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey

Memorandum on Implementation of the Anomalous Health Incidents Provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022

Memorandum for the Secretary of State on Unexpected Urgent Refugee and Migration Needs

Bill Signed into Law: S. 1404, the "Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act," which provides for the award of a Congressional Gold Medal to the "Ghost Army," in recognition of their unique and highly distinguished service in conducting deception operations in Europe during World War II.

Readout of White House Roundtables with Tribal Leaders on Implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Fact Sheet: White House Announces Additional Actions to Help Families Afford Energy Bills, Building on Historic Investments

Statement by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Lunar New Year

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, February 1, 2022

Fact Sheet: The Biden Administration's Commitment to Global Health | February 2, 2022

Fact Sheet: President Biden Reignites Cancer Moonshot to End Cancer as We Know It | February 2, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE

Article: Health, Security, Environment Are Key Motivators in DOD Response at Red Hill

Article: Face of Defense | Serving Excellence

Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | NFL Player and Coach is Also Air Force Veteran

Contracts for February 1, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, February 2

Europe, Ukraine, Russia

February 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

February 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, OSCE Chair-in-Office and Polish Foreign Minister Rau, and EU High Representative Borrell

February 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Republic of Cyprus Foreign Minister Kasoulides (bilat, UKR, RUS)

February 1: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Republic of Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides Before Their Meeting

Asia-Pacific

February 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi (DPRK, RUS, UKR, etc.)

February 1: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori (DPRK)

February 1: Readout | Special Representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim's Calls with Republic of Korea Special Representative Noh and Japan Director General Funakoshi

Middle East

February 1: Statement | Statement on Israeli Defense Forces Report on Death of Omar Assad (AmCit)

Other Matters

February 1: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

February 1: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Ceremony Renaming the Harry S. Truman Cafeteria after Ambassador Terence A. Todman

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Macky Sall, President of Senegal

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Visits Tuskegee University

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Andrea Mitchell of MSNBC

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Leila Fadel on NPR's "Morning Edition"

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the One-Year Anniversary of the Military Coup in Burma

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Black History Month

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Puerto Rico's Governor Pedro Pierluisi

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Files Fraud Charges Alleging a Multi-Million Dollar Scheme that Targeted Retirement Accounts

Press Release: Lori H. Price Named Acting Director of the Office of Credit Ratings; Ahmed Abonamah to Leave SEC

Department of Justice

Press Release: Former Engineering Executive Convicted of Rigging Bids and Defrauding North Carolina Department of Transportation

Press Release: Georgia Men Sentenced to Prison for Dog-Fighting and Drug Distribution

Press Release: Justice Department's False Claims Act Settlements and Judgments Exceed $5.6 Billion in Fiscal Year 2021

Press Release : Woman Pleads Guilty to Misappropriating Funds for Care of COVID-19 Patients

Press Release: Woman Pleads Guilty to Misappropriating Funds for Care of COVID-19 Patients

Press Release: Former Louisville, Kentucky Police Officer Sentenced for Using Excessive Force

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Statement by Ambassador Katherine Tai on Black History Month

Department of Commerce

Press Release: What They Are Saying | Boeing, Qatar Reach Landmark Deal on Freighters

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Approves Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.'s Petition for Prior Approval of its Acquisition of the Chromatography Equipment Business of Novasep Process SAS

Press Release: FTC Outlines Aggressive Approach to Policing Against Pandemic Predators in Testimony Before Senate Commerce Subcommittee

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Readout: EXIM Delegation Meets with Lithuanian Prime Minister, American Chamber of Commerce in Lithuania and Other Key Stakeholders

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Inaugural Federal Advisory Committee on Urban Agriculture

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: ICYMI | Granholm Op-ed: New York's climate goals inspire Biden's clean energy agenda

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Focuses on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in First Meeting of the Interagency Group on Insular Areas

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Expands Pesticide Outreach and Education to Better Meet the Needs of Pesticide Applicators, including Farmworkers, and Consumers

Press Release: EPA Launches ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade to Take U.S. Households into the Clean Energy Future

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor obtains judgment after investigation finds Michigan company failed to forward retirement contributions

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $23K in back wages for 8 workers denied their full wages by Pago Pago employer who violated federal law

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces plans to hire 100 investigators to support its Wage and Hour Division's compliance efforts

Press Release: Investigation recovers $97K in back wages, damages for 330 workers after U.S. Department of Labor finds violations at 11 frozen yogurt franchise locations

Press Release: New Hampshire retailer pays $50,000 in punitive damages to worker terminated after asking for owed overtime wages

Department of Education

Press Release: Secretary Cardona to Open Wednesday's 2022 Advancing Equity in Career-Connected Education Summit

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : FDA Advisory Committee Meeting to Discuss Request for Authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 6 Months Through 4 Years of Age

: FDA Advisory Committee Meeting to Discuss Request for Authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 6 Months Through 4 Years of Age Press Release: FDA Roundup | February 1, 2022

