CITY HALL

Negative COVID-19 Test No Longer Good Enough for Indoor Dining

Due to city vaccine requirements, one will no longer be able to enter a restaurant for indoor dining with only a negative COVID-19 test. Full vaccination will be required unless a patron has a medical or religious exemption.

12 Victims of Fairmount Fire Laid to Rest

Temple University hosted a public funeral ceremony for the 12 victims of the Fairmount row home fire. In attendance were Mayor Kenney and Fire Commissioner Thiel, in addition to friends, family, and neighbors of the victims.

Too Much Road Salt is Making Some Philadelphia Waterways Saltier Than the Ocean

Environment monitoring tools provided an urgent warning this past week – some streams in the Philadelphia area were temporarily saltier than the ocean, potentially causing long-term damage to the freshwater ecosystems they support.

Police, Fire, and Streets Departments Lag in Vaccination

While over 81 percent of all city employees are fully vaccinated, the streets, police, and fire departments all have the lowest vaccination rates, somewhere between 61 and 70 percent. The city has just under 80 percent of people fully vaccinated, based on the latest data.

In Visit to Philadelphia, Secretary Buttigieg Touts Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investments

Speaking by the art museum, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg highlighted the $1.6 billion in rebuild funds allocated to Pennsylvania through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year. According to federal data, Pennsylvania has the second most bridges in poor condition in the nation.

City Council Returns This Morning from Winter Break

Several councilmembers indicated that reducing gun violence, fighting poverty, and addressing affordable housing challenges will be priorities in 2022

