This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT meets with private sector CEOs to discuss the ways his Build Back Better agenda will grow the economy and make the U.S. more competitive, increase worker productivity and workforce participation, lower inflation over the long-term, and support business growth | State Dining Room

3:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT signs an executive order to make sexual harassment an offense in the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and to strengthen the military's response to domestic violence and the wrongful broadcast or distribution of intimate visual images | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EST – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

2:00 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Russia, Ukraine

Remarks by President Biden in Press Gaggle

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on Russia Ukraine Economic Deterrence Measures

Middle East

Statement by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Visit of Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar (ensuring global energy supplies; AFG)

Competition, PRC

Statement by President Biden on the America COMPETES Act of 2022

Statement by President Biden on General Motors Investment in Michigan (EV manufacturing sites)

Fact Sheet: The New Small Business Boom Under the Biden-⁠Harris Administration

Human Trafficking

Remarks by Vice President Harris at the President's Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons

Fact Sheet: President's Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons

White House Press Briefing

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 25, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Russia, Ukraine

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing

Article: Additional Security Assistance Headed to Ukraine

PFAS

Publication: DoD October 14th Outreach Event – Engagement With PFAS Stakeholders Questions & Answers

Other Developments

Press Release: DoD Statement on Proposed Lockheed Martin and Aerojet Rocketdyne Merger

Article: USS Sampson Delivers Aid, Assistance to Tonga After Volcano, Tsunami

Article: MilTax Online Tax-Filing Forum Opens Doors to Service Members, Families

Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | Indianapolis 500 Race Car Driver Was America's Top Ace in WWI

Department Contracts

Contracts for January 25, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, January 26

Russia, Ukraine

January 25: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with UK Foreign Secretary Truss (RUS, UKR, PRC, Iran)

January 25: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Swiss State Secretary Leu

Asia-Pacific

January 25: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador Ngoc

Western Hemisphere

January 25: Fact Sheet | Deputy Secretary of State Sherman Attends High-Level Ministerial on Haiti Hosted by Canada

Africa

January 25: Advisory | Travel of the Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa to Kenya, Egypt, the UAE, Turkey, and Israel

Human Trafficking

January 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Opening Remarks at the Annual Meeting of the President's Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (PITF)

January 25: Statement | Working Together to Address Human Trafficking

Department Press Briefing

January 25: Transcript | Department Daily Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Annual Meeting of the President's Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons

Press Release: USAID Announces Additional $2.5 Million in Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Volcanic Eruptions and Tsunami in Tonga

Press Release: United States to Help Indonesia Prevent Corruption with New Five-Year, $9.9 million USAID Initiative

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Protection of Civilians in Urban Settings

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the President's Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons Meeting

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the President's Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons Meeting

Remarks by Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy Lily Batchelder at the New York State Bar Association's Annual Meeting

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the Meeting of the President's Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/US Citizenship & Immigration (USCIS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Press Release: USCIS Updates Guidance on Expedite Requests

CBP

Press Release: Close to $163K of Meth Seized on Interstate 10 (California)

Press Release: Cocaine Seized at the Highway 86 Checkpoint (California)

Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $6 Million Worth of Narcotics in Two Seizures (Texas)

Press Release: Smugglers Separate Seven-Year-Old Girl from Her Mother (Texas)

Press Release: Over $485K Worth of Marijuana Seized by Border Patrol (Texas)

Press Release: Large Numbers of Migrants Encountered in Brownsville (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers at the El Paso ports of entry seize more than 280 pounds of drugs (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Seizes 509 Prohibited Aquatic Items from Cruise Ship Passenger (Louisiana)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Department of Commerce

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo on the House's Introduction of America Competes Act

Press Release: Commerce Semiconductor Data Confirms Urgent Need for Congress to Pass U.S. Innovation and Competition Act

Blog: Secretary Raimondo Announces Results of Request for Information on Semiconductor Supply Chain

Blog: Results from Semiconductor Supply Chain Request for Information

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Hydrofluorocarbon Blends from China

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of High-Performance Gravity-Fed Water Filters and Products Containing the Same

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Sues to Block Lockheed Martin Corporation's $4.4 Billion Vertical Acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

Press Release: Fashion Nova will Pay $4.2 Million as part of Settlement of FTC Allegations it Blocked Negative Reviews of Products

Press Release: FTC Returns More Than $3.7 Million To Consumers Harmed by Online Lender Avant

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Proposes Updates to Standards Used in Equipment Authorization

Press Release: FCC Adopts Updated Political Programming and Record-Keeping Rules

Press Release: FCC Commits Another $240M in Emergency Connectivity Funding

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Plenary Speakers for 2022 Agricultural Outlook Forum

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Awards 13.4 Million Barrels From Strategic Petroleum Reserve Exchange to Bolster Fuel Supply Chain

Press Release: DOE Announces $25 Million for Cutting-Edge Wave Energy

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

Press Release: FERC Announces Technical Conference on Financial Assurance Measures for Hydroelectric Projects (Apr. 26)

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link to EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (USDOT)

Press Release: President Biden and U.S. Department of Transportation Announce $1.2 Billion for Highways in Rural Appalachia

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

FAA Statements on 5G

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release : U.S. Department of Labor announces pilot program to encourage COVID-19 vaccination among miners in Kentucky, Arizona

: U.S. Department of Labor announces pilot program to encourage COVID-19 vaccination among miners in Kentucky, Arizona Press Release: Federal court orders shuttle service to pay $742K in wages, damages to 368 employees after U.S. Department of Labor investigation, litigation

Press Release: Federal investigation recovers $221K in back wages, damages for 59 workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $36K in back wages, damages after finding Fort Myers air conditioning company's pay practices violated federal law

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Treasury issue 2022 Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act Report to Congress

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Directs $100 Million to Lower Heating and Cooling Bills

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Treasury issue 2022 Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act Report to Congress

Press Release: HHS Distributing $2 Billion More in Provider Relief Fund Payments to Health Care Providers Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | January 25, 2022

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Publishes Notice to Extend Length of Housing Support to Foster Youth

Press Release: HUD Announces $700,000 Loan Guarantee for the City of Pekin, Illinois, to Improve Fire Protection

