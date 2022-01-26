POTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
2:00 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to the President's Interagency Task Force To Monitor and Combat Trafficking In Persons | South Court Auditorium
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:15 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Monday, January 24, 2022
The White House
- Readout of President Biden's Video Call with European Leaders on Russia and Ukraine
- Readout of the Second Meeting of the White House Competition Council
- Remarks by President Biden Before Meeting with the White House Competition Council
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with UAE and Saudi Arabia Ambassadors to the United States (Yemen, Houthis)
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 24, 2022
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: Austin Places 8,500 Troops on Heightened Readiness to Deploy to Europe
- Article: DOD Is Making Significant Strides in Countering Human Trafficking, Official Says
- Article: 'Supernova of Energy': Fire Captain Inspires as He Leads
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Marine Corps Capt. Robert Hanson
- Press Release: DOD Awards Contract to Siemens Healthineers to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of POTUS' 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests
Department of State
Russia, Ukraine
- January 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the EU Foreign Affairs Council
- January 24: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid
- January 24: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman to Participate in a Conversation Hosted by Yalta European Strategy (Jan. 26)
Middle East
- January 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani (AFG, UKR)
Africa
- January 24: Statement | On Ongoing Events in Burkina Faso
Other Developments
- January 24: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Fran Eizenstat and Eizenstat Family Memorial Lecture Series
- January 24: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
National Day Statement
- January 24: Statement | Australia National Day
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Hakainde Hichilema, President of Zambia
- Press Release: USAID Partners with Indonesian Government and Civil Society to Prevent Corruption
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Readout: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Ukraine Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's New York Foreign Press Center Briefing on Russia's Aggression Toward Ukraine
- Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Maria Ramos of TRT World News, Turkey (UKR, RUS)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Libya
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Treasury and The White House Announce New ChildTaxCredit.gov to Help Families Access the Full Child Tax Credit
- Guidance: Issuance of Ukraine-related General Licenses 13Q and 15K and Amended Frequently Asked Questions
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: Former Financial Advisor Charged with Stealing $5.8 Million from Client
Department of Justice
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Antitrust Division Delivers Remarks to the New York State Bar Association Antitrust Section
- Press Release: Owner of Health Care and Rehabilitation Facilities Indicted in $38 Million Payroll Tax Scheme
- Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Insurance Agency to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims
- Press Release: North Carolina Man Indicted for Tax Evasion
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS Advances Biden-Harris Efforts to Stop Flow of Goods Produced by Forced Labor
- Press Release: DHS Helps Law Enforcement Spot and Respond to Human Trafficking
- Readout of Secretaries Mayorkas and Cardona's Meeting with HBCU Presidents on International Day of Education
- Press Release: CBP Releases December 2021 Monthly Operational Update (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: Seven rescues within 48 hours in El Paso Sector (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Apprehend Two Fugitives Sought for Sexual Offenses (Texas)
- Press Release: Bee County Jail Escapee Apprehended by CBP Officers at Progreso Port of Entry (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Expands Simplified Arrival to International Airports in the South (Louisiana)
- Press Release: CBP Officers at Peace Bridge Discover Narcotics and Firearm (New York)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: Commerce Department Requests Information on Supporting a Strong U.S. Semiconductor Industry
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Announces Annual Update of Size of Transaction Thresholds for Premerger Notification Filings and Interlocking Directorates
- Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Northeast Supermarkets Price Chopper and Tops Market Corp. to Sell 12 Stores as a Condition of Merger
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: EXIM Releases December 2021 Monthly Small Business Authorization Data
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) | January 20, 2022
- Press Release: Chairman Glick Statement on Weymouth Compressor Station
- Press Release: FERC Moves to Close Gap in Reliability Standards for Electric Grid Cyber Systems
- Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NOPR) Regarding Internal Network Security Monitoring for High and Medium Impact Bulk Electric System Cyber Systems
- Press Release: FERC Establishes Hearing in Proceeding on Proposed Rover Pipeline Penalty
- Press Release: FERC Revises Five-Year Oil Pipeline Price Index
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Environmental Justice, Conservation Investments During Visit to John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights President Biden's Infrastructure Investments to Address Legacy Pollution, Create Jobs in Pennsylvania Trip
- Press Release: Interior Department Calls for Nominations to Serve on Committee Coordinating Federal Actions on Invasive Species
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Announces Public Listening Session on the Draft Strategy to Reduce Lead Exposures and Disparities in U.S. Communities | January 25, 2022
- Press Release: EPA Requires Reporting on Releases and Other Waste Management of Certain PFAS, Including PFBS
Department of Transportation (USDOT)
- Press Release: USDOT Announces Rule to Help Department Move More Swiftly to Protect Aviation Consumers from Unfair and Deceptive Practices
- Press Release: Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Announces $17.8 Million for Tribal Technical Assistance Program Centers to Help Tribes Administer Transportation Programs
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor proposes $145K in fines after worker suffers fatal injury at Chicago-area pizza manufacturer
- Press Release: Tire, auto repair shop pays $79K in back wages after U.S. Department of Labor uncovers overtime violations
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Pomp's Tire Service after Abbotsford worker suffers fatal trauma while attempting to mount tire on rim
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor commits to continuing the fight against human trafficking through collaboration, enforcement, outreach
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor offers webinar to help Southeast's restaurant employers avoid common child labor compliance violations
Department of Education
- Readout of Secretaries Cardona and Mayorkas's Meeting with HBCU Presidents on International Day of Education
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Limits Use of Certain Monoclonal Antibodies to Treat COVID-19 Due to the Omicron Variant
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
- Press Release: HUD Awards More Than $51 Million in Grants to Support Housing Counseling Programs, Partnerships with Minority Serving Institutions, and Training
- Press Release: HUD Appoints Four New Members to the Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee
