POTUS' Schedule*

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

10:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:00 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to the President's Interagency Task Force To Monitor and Combat Trafficking In Persons | South Court Auditorium

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:15 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, January 24, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Readout of President Biden's Video Call with European Leaders on Russia and Ukraine

Readout of the Second Meeting of the White House Competition Council

Remarks by President Biden Before Meeting with the White House Competition Council

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with UAE and Saudi Arabia Ambassadors to the United States (Yemen, Houthis)

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 24, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: Austin Places 8,500 Troops on Heightened Readiness to Deploy to Europe

Article: DOD Is Making Significant Strides in Countering Human Trafficking, Official Says

Article: 'Supernova of Energy': Fire Captain Inspires as He Leads

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Marine Corps Capt. Robert Hanson

Press Release: DOD Awards Contract to Siemens Healthineers to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of POTUS' 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

: DOD Awards Contract to Siemens Healthineers to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of POTUS' 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests Contracts for January 24, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, January 25

Russia, Ukraine

January 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the EU Foreign Affairs Council

January 24: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid

January 24: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman to Participate in a Conversation Hosted by Yalta European Strategy (Jan. 26)

Middle East

January 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani (AFG, UKR)

Africa

January 24: Statement | On Ongoing Events in Burkina Faso

Other Developments

January 24: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Fran Eizenstat and Eizenstat Family Memorial Lecture Series

January 24: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

National Day Statement

January 24: Statement | Australia National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout : Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Hakainde Hichilema, President of Zambia

: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Hakainde Hichilema, President of Zambia Press Release: USAID Partners with Indonesian Government and Civil Society to Prevent Corruption

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Ukraine Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's New York Foreign Press Center Briefing on Russia's Aggression Toward Ukraine

Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Maria Ramos of TRT World News, Turkey (UKR, RUS)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Libya

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury and The White House Announce New ChildTaxCredit.gov to Help Families Access the Full Child Tax Credit

Guidance: Issuance of Ukraine-related General Licenses 13Q and 15K and Amended Frequently Asked Questions

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Former Financial Advisor Charged with Stealing $5.8 Million from Client

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Antitrust Division Delivers Remarks to the New York State Bar Association Antitrust Section

Press Release: Owner of Health Care and Rehabilitation Facilities Indicted in $38 Million Payroll Tax Scheme

Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Insurance Agency to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims

Press Release: North Carolina Man Indicted for Tax Evasion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Advances Biden-Harris Efforts to Stop Flow of Goods Produced by Forced Labor

Press Release: DHS Helps Law Enforcement Spot and Respond to Human Trafficking

Readout of Secretaries Mayorkas and Cardona's Meeting with HBCU Presidents on International Day of Education

Press Release: CBP Releases December 2021 Monthly Operational Update (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: Seven rescues within 48 hours in El Paso Sector (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Apprehend Two Fugitives Sought for Sexual Offenses (Texas)

Press Release: Bee County Jail Escapee Apprehended by CBP Officers at Progreso Port of Entry (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Expands Simplified Arrival to International Airports in the South (Louisiana)

Press Release: CBP Officers at Peace Bridge Discover Narcotics and Firearm (New York)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Commerce Department Requests Information on Supporting a Strong U.S. Semiconductor Industry

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Announces Annual Update of Size of Transaction Thresholds for Premerger Notification Filings and Interlocking Directorates

Press Release: FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Northeast Supermarkets Price Chopper and Tops Market Corp. to Sell 12 Stores as a Condition of Merger

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM Releases December 2021 Monthly Small Business Authorization Data

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) | January 20, 2022

Press Release: Chairman Glick Statement on Weymouth Compressor Station

Press Release: FERC Moves to Close Gap in Reliability Standards for Electric Grid Cyber Systems

Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NOPR) Regarding Internal Network Security Monitoring for High and Medium Impact Bulk Electric System Cyber Systems

Press Release: FERC Establishes Hearing in Proceeding on Proposed Rover Pipeline Penalty

Press Release: FERC Revises Five-Year Oil Pipeline Price Index

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Environmental Justice, Conservation Investments During Visit to John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights President Biden's Infrastructure Investments to Address Legacy Pollution, Create Jobs in Pennsylvania Trip

Press Release: Interior Department Calls for Nominations to Serve on Committee Coordinating Federal Actions on Invasive Species

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces Public Listening Session on the Draft Strategy to Reduce Lead Exposures and Disparities in U.S. Communities | January 25, 2022

Press Release: EPA Requires Reporting on Releases and Other Waste Management of Certain PFAS, Including PFBS

Link to other daily EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (USDOT)

Press Release: USDOT Announces Rule to Help Department Move More Swiftly to Protect Aviation Consumers from Unfair and Deceptive Practices

Press Release: Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Announces $17.8 Million for Tribal Technical Assistance Program Centers to Help Tribes Administer Transportation Programs

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor proposes $145K in fines after worker suffers fatal injury at Chicago-area pizza manufacturer

Press Release: Tire, auto repair shop pays $79K in back wages after U.S. Department of Labor uncovers overtime violations

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Pomp's Tire Service after Abbotsford worker suffers fatal trauma while attempting to mount tire on rim

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor commits to continuing the fight against human trafficking through collaboration, enforcement, outreach

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor offers webinar to help Southeast's restaurant employers avoid common child labor compliance violations

Department of Education

Readout of Secretaries Cardona and Mayorkas's Meeting with HBCU Presidents on International Day of Education

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Limits Use of Certain Monoclonal Antibodies to Treat COVID-19 Due to the Omicron Variant

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Awards More Than $51 Million in Grants to Support Housing Counseling Programs, Partnerships with Minority Serving Institutions, and Training

Press Release: HUD Appoints Four New Members to the Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee

