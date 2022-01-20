European Commission expresses views on IAG's (aborted) intended acquisition of Air Europa, including in light of impact of COVID-19 restrictions (see here )

On 16 December 2021, the European Commission commented on IAG and Globalia's decision to abandon their proposed agreement for IAG to acquire Air Europa (see here). In Spain, IAG is the largest airline (including ownership of Iberia and Vueling), and Air Europa is the third largest airline.

The Commission had opened an in-depth investigation into the proposed transaction on 29 June 2021. The Commission confirmed its view that discussions with the companies and the proposed

Competition Commissioner and Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager stated: "IAG and Air Europa are ... key providers of connectivity between Spain, the rest of Europe and Latin America....The in-depth analysis carried out during the phase II investigation indicated that the merger would have negatively affected competition on some domestic, short-haul and longroutes within, to and from Spain."

In particular, Commissioner Vestager indicated the Commission's position that its "assessment fully took into account the impact of covid restrictions on the markets affected. Competitive transport markets offer connectivity with a wide offering of affordable flights. This should be preserved for when demand returns fully and travelling picks up once again."