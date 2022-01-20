This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission expresses views on IAG's (aborted) intended acquisition of Air Europa, including in light of impact of COVID-19 restrictions
- European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy
Trade / Export Controls
- Continued pursuit of US-EU Agenda for Beating the Global Pandemic
- Joint Declaration published on EU Legislative Priorities for 2022, including the role of trade in building a stronger Europe
Medicines and Medical Devices
- European Commission agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer to accelerate deliveries of vaccine doses to Member States
- Update on EMA announcements on medicines and vaccines for treating or preventing COVID-19
- Council of the European Union publishes political agreement on proposed Regulation on emergency framework regarding medical countermeasures
- Joint Declaration published on EU Legislative Priorities for 2022, including the building of a strong European Health Union
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- European Commission adopts rules on validity period of vaccination certificates issued under EU Digital COVID Certificate framework
- European Commission adopts EU Digital COVID Certificate Equivalence Decisions for Uruguay, Tunisia, Thailand, Taiwan, and Montenegro
- EBA consults on draft Guidelines on the Use of Remote Customer Onboarding Solutions
- Council of the European Union publishes political agreement on proposed Regulation on emergency framework regarding medical countermeasures, including data protection-related items
- Joint Declaration published on EU Legislative Priorities for 2022, including building a Europe fit for the digital age
COMPETITION & STATE AID
Competition
European Commission expresses views on IAG's (aborted) intended acquisition of Air Europa, including in light of impact of COVID-19 restrictions (see here)
On 16 December 2021, the European Commission commented on IAG and Globalia's decision to abandon their proposed agreement for IAG to acquire Air Europa (see here). In Spain, IAG is the largest airline (including ownership of Iberia and Vueling), and Air Europa is the third largest airline.
The Commission had opened an in-depth investigation into the proposed transaction on 29 June 2021. The Commission confirmed its view that discussions with the companies and the proposed
Competition Commissioner and Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager stated: "IAG and Air Europa are ... key providers of connectivity between Spain, the rest of Europe and Latin America....The in-depth analysis carried out during the phase II investigation indicated that the merger would have negatively affected competition on some domestic, short-haul and longroutes within, to and from Spain."
In particular, Commissioner Vestager indicated the Commission's position that its "assessment fully took into account the impact of covid restrictions on the markets affected. Competitive transport markets offer connectivity with a wide offering of affordable flights. This should be preserved for when demand returns fully and travelling picks up once again."
State Aid
European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy (see here and here)
Since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, the Commission has adopted a significant number of State aid measures under Article 107(2)b, Article 107(3)b and under the Temporary Framework.
The Temporary Framework, adopted in March 2020, is currently applicable until 30 June 2022.
