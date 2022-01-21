In response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on January 13, 2022, upholding the Health Care Staff Vaccination standards for certain Medicare- and Medicaid- certified providers and suppliers necessary to participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs,1 Medicare- and Medicaid- certified health care facilities in all states (except Texas) now must take action to comply with the CMS guidance requiring health care facility staff meet COVID-19 Vaccination standards.

On January 14, 2022, CMS released an updated Guidance for the Interim Final Rule - Medicare and Medicaid Programs; Omnibus COVID-19 Health Care Staff Vaccination (QSO-22-09-ALL) (the "Group 2 Guidance"). The Group 2 Guidance sets forth revised timelines and guidance for compliance with the CMS COVID-19 Vaccine standards to help state surveyors determine the severity of a noncompliance deficiency in states that were party to the litigation before the U.S. Supreme Court (the "Group 2 States").

CMS had previously released the Guidance for the Interim Final Rule - Medicare and Medicaid Programs; Omnibus COVID-19 Health Care Staff Vaccination (QSO-22-07-ALL) on December 28, 2021 (the "Group 1 Guidance"). The Group 1 Guidance sets forth revised timelines and guidance for compliance with the CMS COVID-19 Vaccine standards for state surveyors in states that were not a party to the litigation (the "Group 1 States").

Group 2 States include: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Group 1 States include all other states and jurisdictions except for Texas. Neither the Group 1 Guidance nor the Group 2 Guidance applies to Texas as there is still pending litigation concerning enforcement of the CMS COVID-19 Vaccine standards in Texas.

Under the Group 1 Guidance and the Group 2 Guidance, Medicare- and Medicaid- certified health care facilities must demonstrate that they developed and implemented policies and procedures to ensure that all facility staff, regardless of clinical responsibility or patient or resident contact, are vaccinated for COVID-19 (the "COVID-19 Vaccination Policies and Procedures").

Further, all such facility staff must obtain the necessary doses to complete the COVID-19 vaccine series within certain time frames (i.e., one dose of a single-dose vaccine or all doses of a multiple-dose vaccine series).

Below is a summary of the time frames set forth in the Group 1 Guidance and the Group 2 Guidance: