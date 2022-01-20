Seyfarth Synopsis: Yesterday's blog post analyzed the significant impact of COVID-19 on all aspects of life in 2021, including the legal system in general and workplace class action litigation in particular. Today, the Workplace Class Action Report (WCAR) video series continues with Seyfarth partner Jerry Maatman's explanation of how COVID-19 changed the class action world in 2021, and what lies ahead for 2022.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.