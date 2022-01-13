This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:20 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
12:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend the funeral of General Raymond Odierno; THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks | Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Fort Myer, VA
VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT AND SECOND GENTLEMAN will attend a Congressional tribute ceremony for former Senawte Majority Leader Harry Reid as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda | United States Capitol
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EST - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
3:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Tuesday, January 11, 2022
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on Protecting the Right to Vote
- Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki En Route Atlanta, Georgia
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Missouri Disaster Declaration
- Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on the United States Providing Additional Humanitarian Assistance to the People of Afghanistan
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Increases COVID-?19 Testing in Schools to Keep Students Safe and Schools Open | January 12, 2022
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Press Release: Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 20) Revision 1 - Department of Defense Guidance for Personnel Traveling During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Pandemic
- Publication: Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 20) Revision 1 - Department of Defense Guidance for Personnel Traveling During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Pandemic
- Article: Airmen Jump Into Ice Rescue Training
- Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | NBA's Suns CEO Says Navy Shaped His Career
- Contracts for January 11, 2022
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Wednesday, January 12
Ukraine/Russia
- January 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with European External Action Service Secretary-General Sannino (UKR/RUS, LTU/PRC)
- January 11: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with the EU Political and Security Committee (UKR/RUS)
- January 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba
- January 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Dutch Foreign Minister Hoekstra (Bilateral, UKR/RUS, LTU/PRC)
- January 11: Transcript | Online Press Briefing with Julianne Smith, U.S. Ambassador to NATO
- January 11: Advisory: Deputy Secretary Sherman to Hold a Press Availability at NATO Headquarters on January 12, 2022
Other Developments
- January 11: Statement | Death of European Parliament President Sassoli
- January 11: Statement | Conclusion of the Twelfth Round of the Columbia River Treaty Negotiations
- January 11: Statement | The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces the New U.S. Embassy Project in Niamey Achieves LEED® Platinum
- January 11: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID Announces More Than $308 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Afghanistan
- Transcript: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman at the UN/OCHA Joint Launch Event for the 2022 Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan and the Afghanistan Regional Response Plan
- Statement by Administrator Samantha Power on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Mali
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Settlement Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and Sojitz (Hong Kong) Limited
Department of Justice
- Congressional Testimony: Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen Delivers Opening Remarks Before U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary
- Press Release: Sinaloa Cartel Drug Trafficker and Money Launderer Sentenced to Prison
- Press Release: Princess Cruise Lines Pleads Guilty to Second Revocation of Probation
- Press Release: Leader of Neo-Nazi Group Sentenced for Plot to Target Journalists and Advocates
- Press Release: UC San Diego Health Pays $2.98 Million to Resolve Allegations of Ordering Unnecessary Genetic Testing
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- CISA Press Release: ICT Supply Chain Risk Management Task Force Announces new members and Working Group
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Over $1.5 Million Worth of Drugs at the Hidalgo Port of Entry (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Divers Recover Deceased Body from Gravel Pit (Texas)
- Press Release: Carrizo Springs Agents Seize Narcotics, Stolen Weapon (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Department of Commerce
- Blog: Year in Review | Commerce's Top 21 Stories of 2021
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Uncoated Paper from Australia, Brazil, China, Indonesia, and Portugal
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Chair Statement on Senate Confirmation of NTIA Administrator
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Invests $13.4 Million to Combat Plastic Waste, Reduce Plastic Industry Emissions
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Announces Endangered Species Act Protection Policy for New Pesticides
- Press Release: EPA Takes Key Steps to Protect Groundwater from Coal Ash Contamination
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Consumer Price Index
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor launches pilot program to provide off-base transition assistance to veterans, spouses seeking to join civilian workforce
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds North Charleston employer kept workers tips, failed to pay overtime; investigation recovers $154K in back wages, damages
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Emphasizes Importance of Full-Service Community Schools Through Competitive Grant Program
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HRSA Updates the Affordable Care Act Preventive Health Care Guidelines to Improve Care for Women and Children
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Roundup | January 11, 2022
