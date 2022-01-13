This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:20 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

12:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend the funeral of General Raymond Odierno; THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks | Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Fort Myer, VA

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT AND SECOND GENTLEMAN will attend a Congressional tribute ceremony for former Senawte Majority Leader Harry Reid as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda | United States Capitol

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EST - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

3:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Tuesday, January 11, 2022

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on Protecting the Right to Vote

Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki En Route Atlanta, Georgia

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Missouri Disaster Declaration

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on the United States Providing Additional Humanitarian Assistance to the People of Afghanistan

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Increases COVID-?19 Testing in Schools to Keep Students Safe and Schools Open | January 12, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release : Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 20) Revision 1 - Department of Defense Guidance for Personnel Traveling During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Pandemic

: Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 20) Revision 1 - Department of Defense Guidance for Personnel Traveling During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Pandemic Publication : Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 20) Revision 1 - Department of Defense Guidance for Personnel Traveling During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Pandemic

: Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 20) Revision 1 - Department of Defense Guidance for Personnel Traveling During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Pandemic Article: Airmen Jump Into Ice Rescue Training

Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | NBA's Suns CEO Says Navy Shaped His Career

Contracts for January 11, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, January 12

Ukraine/Russia

January 12: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with European External Action Service Secretary-General Sannino (UKR/RUS, LTU/PRC)

January 11: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with the EU Political and Security Committee (UKR/RUS)

January 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

January 11: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Dutch Foreign Minister Hoekstra (Bilateral, UKR/RUS, LTU/PRC)

January 11: Transcript | Online Press Briefing with Julianne Smith, U.S. Ambassador to NATO

January 11: Advisory: Deputy Secretary Sherman to Hold a Press Availability at NATO Headquarters on January 12, 2022

Other Developments

January 11: Statement | Death of European Parliament President Sassoli

January 11: Statement | Conclusion of the Twelfth Round of the Columbia River Treaty Negotiations

January 11: Statement | The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces the New U.S. Embassy Project in Niamey Achieves LEED® Platinum

January 11: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Announces More Than $308 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Afghanistan

Transcript: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman at the UN/OCHA Joint Launch Event for the 2022 Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan and the Afghanistan Regional Response Plan

Statement by Administrator Samantha Power on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on Mali

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Settlement Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and Sojitz (Hong Kong) Limited

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Congressional Testimony: Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen Delivers Opening Remarks Before U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary

Press Release: Sinaloa Cartel Drug Trafficker and Money Launderer Sentenced to Prison

Press Release: Princess Cruise Lines Pleads Guilty to Second Revocation of Probation

Press Release: Leader of Neo-Nazi Group Sentenced for Plot to Target Journalists and Advocates

Press Release: UC San Diego Health Pays $2.98 Million to Resolve Allegations of Ordering Unnecessary Genetic Testing

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CISA Press Release: ICT Supply Chain Risk Management Task Force Announces new members and Working Group

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize Over $1.5 Million Worth of Drugs at the Hidalgo Port of Entry (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Divers Recover Deceased Body from Gravel Pit (Texas)

Press Release: Carrizo Springs Agents Seize Narcotics, Stolen Weapon (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Department of Commerce

Blog: Year in Review | Commerce's Top 21 Stories of 2021

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Uncoated Paper from Australia, Brazil, China, Indonesia, and Portugal

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Chair Statement on Senate Confirmation of NTIA Administrator

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Invests $13.4 Million to Combat Plastic Waste, Reduce Plastic Industry Emissions

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces Endangered Species Act Protection Policy for New Pesticides

Press Release: EPA Takes Key Steps to Protect Groundwater from Coal Ash Contamination

Department of Labor

Press Release: Consumer Price Index

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor launches pilot program to provide off-base transition assistance to veterans, spouses seeking to join civilian workforce

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds North Charleston employer kept workers tips, failed to pay overtime; investigation recovers $154K in back wages, damages

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Emphasizes Importance of Full-Service Community Schools Through Competitive Grant Program

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HRSA Updates the Affordable Care Act Preventive Health Care Guidelines to Improve Care for Women and Children

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | January 11, 2022

