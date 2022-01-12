This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

10:40 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

11:00 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Atlanta, Georgia

12:45 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Atlanta, Georgia | Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

2:40 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will pay their respects at a wreath laying at the crypt of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King | The King Center, Atlanta, Georgia

3:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT visit Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church | Atlanta, Georgia

3:50 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT speak to the American people about the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections | Atlanta University Center Consortium

6:15 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Atlanta, Georgia en route Joint Base Andrews

7:45 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

8:05 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

2:40 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will pay their respects at a wreath laying at the crypt of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King | The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta, Georgia

3:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will visit Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church

3:50 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will speak to the American people about the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections | Atlanta University Center Consortium

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:45 a.m. EST – Press Secretary Jen Psaki will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Atlanta, Georgia

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, January 10, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Russia

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Ibrahim Kalin, Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey (RUS, KAZ, Ethiopia, etc.)

Fact Sheet: U.S. Diplomatic Engagement with European Allies and Partners Ahead of Talks with Russia

Africa

Readout of President Biden's Call with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia

Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on Ethiopia

Western Hemisphere

Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris's Call with President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala

Other Developments

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, January 10, 2022

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: DOD Launches New University Consortium for Cybersecurity

Press Release : DOD Awards Contracts to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of POTUS' 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

: DOD Awards Contracts to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of POTUS' 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests Article : Pentagon Moves to Health Protection Condition Charlie

: Pentagon Moves to Health Protection Condition Charlie Article: Medal of Honor Monday: Army Tech. Sgt. Forrest L. Vosler

Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | Owner of NBA's Suns Says Navy Shaped His Successful Career

Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed et al. Pre-Trial Hearing

Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced January 11, 2022.

Contracts for January 10, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, January 11

Russia

January 10: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Participation in an Extraordinary Session of the Strategic Stability Dialogue with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov

January 10: Transcript | Briefing with Deputy Secretary Wendy R. Sherman on the U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue

People's Republic of China (PRC/China)

January 10: Statement | PRC Sanctions on U.S. Officials

Western Hemisphere

January 10: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Brazilian Foreign Minister França (RUS, UKR, COVID-19, Haiti)

January 10: Statement | Holding Accountable Nicaraguan Agents of Repression

Africa

January 10: Statement | ECOWAS Action on Mali

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Keynote Speech on USAID Anti-Corruption Evidence and Learning Week

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout on Ukraine/Russia

Joint Statement on the January 5 Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on West Africa and the Sahel

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Tax Filing Season Begins January 24

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Six Nicaraguan Officials Ahead of Ortega-Murillo Sham Inauguration

Sanctions List Updates: Nicaragua-related Designations

Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Issues Awards Totaling More Than $4 Million to Whistleblowers

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Founder of Nationwide Tax Return Preparation Company Sentenced to Prison for Fraud and Tax Crimes

Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Frozen Food Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: United States Coast Guard Transitions to State-of-the-Art Financial Management System | January 7, 2022

Press Release: RGV Agents Halt Dangerous Human Smuggling Attempts (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Arrested Four More Sex Offenders (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry Apprehend Man Sought for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Intercept Cocaine load at Ysleta SENTRI Lane (Texas)

Press Release: Firearm, Ammo, & Meth Seized in Vehicle Stop (California)

Press Release: Six Individuals Rescued in the Mountains within 12 hours (California)

Press Release: AMO, Law Enforcement Partners Intercept Vessel with over 1,400 Pounds of Cocaine near St. Croix (U.S. Virgin Islands)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Ambassador Katherine Tai and Secretary Tom Vilsack Announce New India Agreement to Allow U.S. Pork and Pork Products Into India

Federal Communications Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FCC Commits Over $361M in Additional Emergency Connectivity Funding

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Secretary Vilsack and Ambassador Tai Announce New Agreement to Allow U.S. Pork, Products into India for First Time

Press Release: USDA Invests $50 Million in Partnerships to Improve Equity in Conservation Programs, Address Climate Change

Press Release: USDA, Federation of Southern Cooperatives Renew Partnership Supporting Underserved Landowners

Press Release: USDA Offers Expanded Conservation Program Opportunities to Support Climate Smart Agriculture in 2022

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link to daily EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Doubles Investment in Regional Infrastructure Accelerators Grant Program

Federal Aviation Commission

Press Release: Super Bowl LVI Flight Requirements for GA Pilots

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Choate Construction to promote workplace safety, health at Savannah historic district project

Press Release: Court orders Long Island horse trainer, stable to pay $132K to 52 employees after U.S. Department of Labor finds wage theft, falsified records

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds owed wages, assesses penalties in over 80 percent of cotton gin investigations in seven Southeast states

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release : Biden-Harris Administration Requires Insurance Companies and Group Health Plans to Cover the Cost of At-Home COVID-19 Tests, Increasing Access to Free Tests

: Biden-Harris Administration Requires Insurance Companies and Group Health Plans to Cover the Cost of At-Home COVID-19 Tests, Increasing Access to Free Tests Press Release: HHS Announces 13.8 Million Americans with Health Care Coverage Ahead of Jan 15th Open Enrollment Deadline

Press Release: HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Instructs CMS to Reassess Recommendation for 2022 Medicare Part B Premium

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.