Michael Schmidt spoke with Market Watch about the challenges employers face with unvaccinated employees and the lack of COVID-19 testing availability. Testing availability, the wait length for results and what to do with waiting workers are all unresolved issues, according to Mike. When it comes to the companies he represents, "a lot are concerned about that and grappling with that at this moment," he said.

