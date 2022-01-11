United States:
A Key Question As SCOTUS Weighs Vaccine Rule For Businesses: What If Unvaccinated Workers Can't Find COVID-19 Tests?
11 January 2022
Cozen O'Connor
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Michael Schmidt spoke with Market
Watch about the challenges employers face with unvaccinated
employees and the lack of COVID-19 testing
availability. Testing availability, the wait length for
results and what to do with waiting workers are all unresolved
issues, according to Mike. When it comes to the companies he
represents, "a lot are concerned about that and grappling with
that at this moment," he said.
To read more of this article, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from United States
Merger Control Comparative Guide
Talwar Thakore & Associates
Merger Control Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
State Of The Estate Tax
Rhoades McKee PC
If you've followed along this year, it has been quite the saga of events in Washington, D.C. regarding the future of the estate and gift tax.