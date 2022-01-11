This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to mark one year since the January 6th deadly assault on the Capitol | United States Capitol

Note: The White House had yet to release the President's full schedule for Thursday.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to mark one year since the January 6th deadly assault on the Capitol | United States Capitol

5:30 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will ceremonially swear in Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kingdom of Spain, and to serve concurrently and without additional compensation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Principality of Andorra | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

Recap of Wednesday, January 5, 2022

The White House

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Port Envoy to the White House Supply Chain Task Force John Porcari, January 5, 2022

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Washington Disaster Declaration

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Call with U.K. Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update January 5, 2022

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update January 5, 2022 Article: Austin Looking Forward to Discussions With Japanese Counterpart

Article: Face of Defense | Teaching Young Athletes to 'Unite and Believe'

Article: Sunny Anderson, Former Air Force Broadcaster, Now a Food Network Star

Contracts for January 5, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, January 6

January 5: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a Joint Press Availability

January 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi (RUS/UKR, DPRK, etc.)

January 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid (RUS/UKR, Iran, etc.)

January 5: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Spanish State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Bau (RUS/UKR, NATO)

January 5: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Georgian Foreign Minister Zalkaliani (RUS/UKR, Georgian sovereignty)

January 5: Statement | Kazakhstan State of Emergency

January 5: Sanctions | U.S. Government Takes Action Against Current and Former Bosnia and Herzegovina Officials Due to Involvement in Significant Corruption and Destabilizing Activities

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing on Chemical Weapons in Syria

Department of the Treasury

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Milorad Dodik and Associated Media Platform for Destabilizing and Corrupt Activity

Sanctions List Updates: Balkans-related Designations and Designation Update

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Additional Defendant in Phony Certificates of Deposit Scam

Department of Justice

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks on the First Anniversary of the Attack on the Capitol

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Agents conduct cold weather rescue (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Arrests Sex Offender (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers at South Texas Ports of Entry Post Significant Increases in Fentanyl, Cocaine Seized in FY 2021 (Texas)

Press Release: Agents Render Aid to Injured Civilian on New Year's Eve (California)

Press Release: Chicago CBP Intercept Various Illicit Products During FY 21 (Illinois)

Press Release: Cincinnati CBP Breaks Records in Fiscal Year 2021 (Ohio)

Press Release: Louisville CBP Sees Record Number of Illicit Shipments in Fiscal Year 2021 (Kentucky)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Call With Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis (EU/TTC, PRC, etc.)

Department of Commerce

Blog: Five Ways NOAA Helped Make America Climate-Ready in 2021

Blog: Santos Sworn In as New Census Bureau Director

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: Merchant Cash Advance Providers Banned from Industry, Ordered to Redress Small Businesses

Press Release: FTC Issues Biennial Report to Congress on the National Do Not Call Registry

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Releases Report Detailing Consumer Complaint Response Deficiencies of the Big Three Credit Bureaus

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor sues Georgia auto repair shop owner who paid former worker final wages in oily pennies

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $72K in back wages, damages after an investigation finds California construction employer underpaid its workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds luxury apartment complex in San Jose's historic Japantown denied maintenance workers overtime wages owed

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites chemical company after two workers die, one sickened following exposure to respiratory hazards

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Secretary Becerra: 12 to 15 Year-Olds Can Now Get a Pfizer Booster

