This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:10 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
2:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT meet with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant | South Court Auditorium
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:10 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
2:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant | South Court Auditorium
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Monday, January 3, 2022
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Event with Farmers, Ranchers on his Action Plan for a More Competitive Meat and Poultry Supply Chain
- Remarks by President Biden During a Virtual Meeting to Discuss Boosting Competition and Reducing Prices in the Meat-Processing Industry
- Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Action Plan for a Fairer, More Competitive, and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain
- Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapon States on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races
- Nominations Sent to the Senate (re: Judges)
Department of Defense (DOD)
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, January 4
- January 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with the Bucharest Nine (NATO/RUS/UKR)
- January 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu (NATO/RUS/UKR)
- January 3: Statement | Burma Independence Day
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Settlement Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and Airbnb Payments, Inc.
Department of Justice
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the Roundtable on Promoting Competition and Reducing Prices in the Meatpacking Industry
- Press Release: Justice Department and Agriculture Department Issue Shared Principles and Commitments to Protect Against Unfair and Anticompetitive Practices
- Press Release: U.S. Marshals Arrest More Than 6,000 Murder Suspects in 2021, Over 84,000 Fugitives Apprehended
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces New Rule to Help Enhance Safe and Secure Storage of Firearms; Publishes Best Practices Guide for Federal Firearms Licensees
- Press Release: Justice Department Ensures Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe Are Permanently Prohibited from Exhibiting Animals and Terminates Their Interests in Seized Animals
- Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Race Discrimination Lawsuit Against Housing Authority in Oklahoma
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: CBP Releases Operational Fiscal Year 2021 Statistics (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Arrests Two Child Sex Offenders (Texas)
- Press Release: Three Failed Human Smuggling Attempts Foiled by RGV Agents (Texas)
- Press Release: Three Lost Migrants Rescued in the Mountains (California)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of January 3, 2022 - January 7, 2022
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Carr Letter | Response to Sec. Buttigieg (re: airlines vs. 5G network)
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: EXIM Releases November 2021 Monthly Small Business Authorization Data
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Agriculture Department and Justice Department Issue Shared Principles and Commitments to Protect Against Unfair and Anticompetitive Practices
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invites Public Comment on Development of New Conservation and Stewardship Tool
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Refinancing of the $99.6 Million of Credit Assistance to City of Bellevue, Washington, for the BelRed Street Network
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Kicks Off New Year with New Protections from Surprise Medical Bills
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Takes Multiple Actions to Expand Use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
