This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:10 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT meet with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant | South Court Auditorium

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:10 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant | South Court Auditorium

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, January 3, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

  • Readout of President Joe Biden's Event with Farmers, Ranchers on his Action Plan for a More Competitive Meat and Poultry Supply Chain
  • Remarks by President Biden During a Virtual Meeting to Discuss Boosting Competition and Reducing Prices in the Meat-Processing Industry
  • Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Action Plan for a Fairer, More Competitive, and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain
  • Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapon States on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races
  • Nominations Sent to the Senate (re: Judges)

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on COVID Status
  • Contracts for January 3, 2022

Department of State

  • Daily Schedule | Tuesday, January 4
  • January 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with the Bucharest Nine (NATO/RUS/UKR)
  • January 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu (NATO/RUS/UKR)
  • January 3: Statement | Burma Independence Day

Department of the Treasury

  • Press Release: Settlement Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and Airbnb Payments, Inc.

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the Roundtable on Promoting Competition and Reducing Prices in the Meatpacking Industry
  • Press Release: Justice Department and Agriculture Department Issue Shared Principles and Commitments to Protect Against Unfair and Anticompetitive Practices
  • Press Release: U.S. Marshals Arrest More Than 6,000 Murder Suspects in 2021, Over 84,000 Fugitives Apprehended
  • Press Release: Justice Department Announces New Rule to Help Enhance Safe and Secure Storage of Firearms; Publishes Best Practices Guide for Federal Firearms Licensees
  • Press Release: Justice Department Ensures Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe Are Permanently Prohibited from Exhibiting Animals and Terminates Their Interests in Seized Animals
  • Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Race Discrimination Lawsuit Against Housing Authority in Oklahoma

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: CBP Releases Operational Fiscal Year 2021 Statistics (Washington, D.C.)
  • Press Release: Border Patrol Arrests Two Child Sex Offenders (Texas)
  • Press Release: Three Failed Human Smuggling Attempts Foiled by RGV Agents (Texas)
  • Press Release: Three Lost Migrants Rescued in the Mountains (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily FEMA press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of January 3, 2022 - January 7, 2022

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: Carr Letter | Response to Sec. Buttigieg (re: airlines vs. 5G network)

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

  • Press Release: EXIM Releases November 2021 Monthly Small Business Authorization Data

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: Agriculture Department and Justice Department Issue Shared Principles and Commitments to Protect Against Unfair and Anticompetitive Practices

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invites Public Comment on Development of New Conservation and Stewardship Tool

Department of Transportation

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Refinancing of the $99.6 Million of Credit Assistance to City of Bellevue, Washington, for the BelRed Street Network

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: HHS Kicks Off New Year with New Protections from Surprise Medical Bills

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: FDA Takes Multiple Actions to Expand Use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.