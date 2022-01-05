This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:10 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT meet with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant | South Court Auditorium

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:10 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant | South Court Auditorium

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, January 3, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Readout of President Joe Biden's Event with Farmers, Ranchers on his Action Plan for a More Competitive Meat and Poultry Supply Chain

Remarks by President Biden During a Virtual Meeting to Discuss Boosting Competition and Reducing Prices in the Meat-Processing Industry

Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Action Plan for a Fairer, More Competitive, and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain

Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapon States on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races

Nominations Sent to the Senate (re: Judges)

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on COVID Status

by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on COVID Status Contracts for January 3, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, January 4

January 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with the Bucharest Nine (NATO/RUS/UKR)

January 3: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu (NATO/RUS/UKR)

January 3: Statement | Burma Independence Day

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Settlement Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and Airbnb Payments, Inc.

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the Roundtable on Promoting Competition and Reducing Prices in the Meatpacking Industry

Press Release: Justice Department and Agriculture Department Issue Shared Principles and Commitments to Protect Against Unfair and Anticompetitive Practices

Press Release: U.S. Marshals Arrest More Than 6,000 Murder Suspects in 2021, Over 84,000 Fugitives Apprehended

Press Release: Justice Department Announces New Rule to Help Enhance Safe and Secure Storage of Firearms; Publishes Best Practices Guide for Federal Firearms Licensees

Press Release: Justice Department Ensures Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe Are Permanently Prohibited from Exhibiting Animals and Terminates Their Interests in Seized Animals

Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Race Discrimination Lawsuit Against Housing Authority in Oklahoma

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: CBP Releases Operational Fiscal Year 2021 Statistics (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: Border Patrol Arrests Two Child Sex Offenders (Texas)

Press Release: Three Failed Human Smuggling Attempts Foiled by RGV Agents (Texas)

Press Release: Three Lost Migrants Rescued in the Mountains (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily FEMA press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of January 3, 2022 - January 7, 2022

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Carr Letter | Response to Sec. Buttigieg (re: airlines vs. 5G network)

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM Releases November 2021 Monthly Small Business Authorization Data

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Agriculture Department and Justice Department Issue Shared Principles and Commitments to Protect Against Unfair and Anticompetitive Practices

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invites Public Comment on Development of New Conservation and Stewardship Tool

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Refinancing of the $99.6 Million of Credit Assistance to City of Bellevue, Washington, for the BelRed Street Network

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Kicks Off New Year with New Protections from Surprise Medical Bills

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Takes Multiple Actions to Expand Use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.