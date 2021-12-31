This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

Note:  The US Government is closed on Friday, in observance of the Christmas Day holiday.

POTUS' Schedule*

The President has no public events scheduled.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President and Second Gentleman are in California through the New Year.

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Thursday, December 23, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden at Signing of H.R. 3537, the “Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act”
  • Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 3537 (re: ALS)
  • Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 6256 (re: China)
  • Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on Russia
  • Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak of Ukraine
  • Proclamation to Modify the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States and for Other Purposes
  • Summary of Summit for Democracy Proceedings
  • Nominations: President Biden Names Twelfth Round of Judicial Nominees
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, December 23, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Press Release: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Makes Christmas Calls to Service Members
  • Article: Holiday Greetings from Secretary Austin, Charlene Austin
  • Article: ‘A Journal for Jordan' Brings Soldier's Story of Love, Legacy to Life
  • Contracts for December 23, 2021

Department of State

Europe

  • December 23:  Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg
  • December 23:  Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with UK Foreign Secretary Truss
  • December 23: Statement | Welcoming the Ceasefire in Donbas (Ukraine/Russia)

Asia-Pacific

  • December 23:  Statement | Signing of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act
  • December 23:  Readout | Second Japan-U.S. Clean Energy Partnership (JUCEP) Plenary Recognizes Achievements and Affirms Indo-Pacific Support Plans

Middle East

  • December 23:  Statement | Illegal Iranian Flow of Weapons to Yemen

Other Department Developments

  • December 23:  Statement | Expanded Interview Waivers for Certain Nonimmigrant Visa Applicants

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

Department of the Treasury

  • Guidance: Issuance of amended Weapons of Mass Destruction Trade Control Regulations
  • Enforcement Action: Settlement Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and TD Bank, N.A.

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Press Release: Justice Department Awards More Than $40 Million to Improve Services for Crime Victims
  • Press Release: Justice Department Awards Nearly $444 Million to Support Violence Intervention Efforts
  • Press Release: Justice Department Awards More Than $37 Million to Support Innovations in Policing
  • Press Release: Justice Department Awards Nearly $87 Million to Combat Human Trafficking and Help Victims
  • Press Release: Justice Department Awards More Than $125 Million in Grants Under the STOP School Violence Act
  • Press Release: Justice Department Awards $34 Million to Support Community Crisis Response
  • Press Release: Justice Department Awards More Than $100 Million to Support Youth
  • Press Release: Justice Department Awards More Than $210 Million to Support Forensic Science
  • Press Release: Defendant Returned by Egypt to the United States to Face Charges for Alleged Scheme to Defraud the Kuwaiti Embassy

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: Operation Allies Welcome Announces Departure of Last Afghan Nationals from Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia
  • Press Release: Law Enforcement Collaboration Leads to 34 Arrests in RGV (Texas)
  • Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Find Unaccompanied Children (Texas)
  • Press Release: Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Two Convicted Sex Offenders (Texas)
  • Press Release: Lost Migrant Rescued in the Mountains (California)
  • Press Release: Border Patrol Agents reveal $82K worth of narcotics (California)
  • Press Release: CBP expands Simplified Arrival to four ports of entry in Washington state (Washington State)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Department of Transportation

  • Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Announces Over $241 Million in Grants for America's Ports

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
  • Press Release: Contractor faces possible incarceration for failing to abide by court's orders after willfully, repeatedly subjecting roofing workers to serious safety hazards
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites two contractors after 25-foot fall fatally injures one carpenter, seriously injures another at Bradenton Beach project

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release: HHS Announces Availability of Nearly $48 Million to Increase the Public Health Workforce in Rural and Tribal Communities

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | December 23, 2021
  • Press Release: FDA Authorizes Additional Oral Antiviral for Treatment of COVID-19 in Certain Adults (re: molnupiravir)
  • Press Release: FDA Authorizes Marketing of Tobacco Products that Help Reduce Exposure to and Consumption of Nicotine for Smokers Who Use Them

