This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

Note: The US Government is closed on Friday, in observance of the Christmas Day holiday.

POTUS' Schedule*

The President has no public events scheduled.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President and Second Gentleman are in California through the New Year.

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Thursday, December 23, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden at Signing of H.R. 3537, the “Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act”

Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 3537 (re: ALS)

Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 6256 (re: China)

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on Russia

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak of Ukraine

Proclamation to Modify the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States and for Other Purposes

Summary of Summit for Democracy Proceedings

Nominations: President Biden Names Twelfth Round of Judicial Nominees

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, December 23, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Makes Christmas Calls to Service Members

Article: Holiday Greetings from Secretary Austin, Charlene Austin

Article: ‘A Journal for Jordan' Brings Soldier's Story of Love, Legacy to Life

Contracts for December 23, 2021

Department of State

Europe

December 23: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

December 23: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with UK Foreign Secretary Truss

December 23: Statement | Welcoming the Ceasefire in Donbas (Ukraine/Russia)

Asia-Pacific

December 23: Statement | Signing of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

December 23: Readout | Second Japan-U.S. Clean Energy Partnership (JUCEP) Plenary Recognizes Achievements and Affirms Indo-Pacific Support Plans

Middle East

December 23: Statement | Illegal Iranian Flow of Weapons to Yemen

Other Department Developments

December 23: Statement | Expanded Interview Waivers for Certain Nonimmigrant Visa Applicants

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

Department of the Treasury

Guidance: Issuance of amended Weapons of Mass Destruction Trade Control Regulations

Enforcement Action: Settlement Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and TD Bank, N.A.

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department Awards More Than $40 Million to Improve Services for Crime Victims

Press Release: Justice Department Awards Nearly $444 Million to Support Violence Intervention Efforts

Press Release: Justice Department Awards More Than $37 Million to Support Innovations in Policing

Press Release: Justice Department Awards Nearly $87 Million to Combat Human Trafficking and Help Victims

Press Release: Justice Department Awards More Than $125 Million in Grants Under the STOP School Violence Act

Press Release: Justice Department Awards $34 Million to Support Community Crisis Response

Press Release: Justice Department Awards More Than $100 Million to Support Youth

Press Release: Justice Department Awards More Than $210 Million to Support Forensic Science

Press Release: Defendant Returned by Egypt to the United States to Face Charges for Alleged Scheme to Defraud the Kuwaiti Embassy

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Operation Allies Welcome Announces Departure of Last Afghan Nationals from Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia

Press Release: Law Enforcement Collaboration Leads to 34 Arrests in RGV (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Find Unaccompanied Children (Texas)

Press Release: Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest Two Convicted Sex Offenders (Texas)

Press Release: Lost Migrant Rescued in the Mountains (California)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents reveal $82K worth of narcotics (California)

Press Release: CBP expands Simplified Arrival to four ports of entry in Washington state (Washington State)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Announces Over $241 Million in Grants for America's Ports

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: Contractor faces possible incarceration for failing to abide by court's orders after willfully, repeatedly subjecting roofing workers to serious safety hazards

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites two contractors after 25-foot fall fatally injures one carpenter, seriously injures another at Bradenton Beach project

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Announces Availability of Nearly $48 Million to Increase the Public Health Workforce in Rural and Tribal Communities

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | December 23, 2021

: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | December 23, 2021 Press Release : FDA Authorizes Additional Oral Antiviral for Treatment of COVID-19 in Certain Adults (re: molnupiravir)

: FDA Authorizes Additional Oral Antiviral for Treatment of COVID-19 in Certain Adults (re: molnupiravir) Press Release: FDA Authorizes Marketing of Tobacco Products that Help Reduce Exposure to and Consumption of Nicotine for Smokers Who Use Them

