This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
8:00 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
9:00 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews
9:20 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Fort Campbell, Kentucky
11:10 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Fort Campbell, Kentucky
11:35 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT surveys storm damage from the devastating tornadoes and extreme weather by taking an aerial tour of the hard-hit community of Mayfield
12:05 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Mayfield, Kentucky
12:25 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives a briefing from local leaders on the impacts of the tornadoes and extreme weather
1:45 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT tours a neighborhood in Mayfield, Kentucky
2:35 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Mayfield, Kentucky, en route Princeton, Kentucky
2:55 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Princeton, Kentucky
3:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT tours a neighborhood in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and delivers remarks on his Administration's response to the tornadoes and extreme weather
4:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on his Administration's response to the tornadoes and extreme weather
5:10 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Princeton, Kentucky en route Fort Campbell, Kentucky
5:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Fort Campbell, Kentucky
5:40 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Fort Campbell, Kentucky en route Joint Base Andrews
7:10 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
7:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Wednesday.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EST – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Note: Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Fort Campbell, Kentucky
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Statement by President Joe Biden on 800,000 American Deaths from COVID-?19
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Pfizer's COVID-?19 Antiviral Pill
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act
- Remarks by President Biden at a Holiday Celebration for the Democratic National Committee
- Remarks by Vice President Harris before a Meeting with CEOs to Discuss Investment in Central America
- Remarks by Vice President Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a Moderated Conversation at the Freedman's Bank Forum
- Readout of White House Meeting with Bipartisan Group of Newly-Elected Mayors
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, December 14, 2021
- Blog: Progress at the Pump
- Nominations: President Biden Names Eleventh Round of Judicial Nominees
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Statement by Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks Following Her Visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing
- Article: National Guardsmen Deploying to Aid Tornado-Hit Kentucky
- Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | Famous Race Car Driver Also Served in Vietnam
- Contracts for December 14, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Wednesday, December 15
U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken is on travel to Malaysia, Thailand, and Hawaii from December 15-17, 2021.
Asia-Pacific
- December 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai
- December 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob
- December 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah at a Joint Press Availability
- December 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah Before Their Meeting
- December 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Energy Transition Roundtable | Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- December 14: Statement | On the Conviction of Vietnamese Author and Journalist Pham Doan Trang
Africa
- December 15: Statement | U.S. Department of State Announces Design/Build Construction Award for the U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe, Malawi
- December 15: Statement | Potential Deployment of the Wagner Group in Mali (Russia)
Middle East/North Africa
- December 14: Statement | President Saied's Announcement of Reforms in Tunisia
- December 14: Statement | Joint Statement on United States and Palestinian Authority Renewal of the U.S.-Palestinian Economic Dialogue
Eurasia
- December 14: Statement | The Politically Motivated Convictions of Belarusian Opposition Figures
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with Guillaume Le Cunff, CEO of Nespresso & Jonathan Fantini Porter, Chief Executive Officer of the Partnership for Central America
- Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
- Press Release: USAID Announces Revised Policy on Counter-Trafficking in Persons
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing on Iran and Nuclear Non-Proliferation
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen
Department of the Treasury
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at 2021 Freedman's Bank Forum
- Press Release: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen and Vice President Kamala Harris to Announce $8.7 billion in Investments for a More Equitable Economy at 2021 Freedman's Bank Forum
- Joint Statement from the Counter ISIS Finance Group Leaders
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the 2021 Annual Alaska Federation of Natives Winter Conference
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces Funding Opportunities to Support Public Safety in Tribal Communities
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Keynote on AI and Civil Rights for the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration's Virtual Listening Session
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim Delivers Remarks at the American Bar Association's National Environmental Enforcement Conference's Section of Environment, Energy and Resources
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement to Improve Web Accessibility for Public Transportation Users with Disabilities in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois
- Press Release: Panamanian Intermediary Extradited to the United States Pleads Guilty to International Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme
- Press Release: Former Louisiana Police Chief and Current City Councilmember Indicted for Alleged Vote Buying Scheme
- Press Release: Texas Man Arrested for COVID-19 Relief Scheme
- Press Release: Monsanto Successor Companies Agree to Clean Up Remaining Surface Contamination at Sauget Superfund Sites under Federal Settlement
- Press Release: Justice Department Obtains $4.5 Million Settlement from a New Jersey Landlord to Resolve Claims of Sexual Harassment of Tenants
- Press Release: Virginia Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison for False Returns
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: DHS Announces "Hack DHS" Bug Bounty Program to Identify Potential Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities
- Press Release: CISA's 2021 Chemical Security Seminars Enter Final Week
- Press Release: Vehicle Stop Results in Two U.S. Citizens Arrested for Narcotics & Human Smuggling (California)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Make Big Drug Busts Beginning the Month of December (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Agents Arrest Multiple Gang Members and Sex Offenders (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $3 Million in Methamphetamine at Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: Observant Agents Seize Hearse Attempting to Smuggle Six Migrants (Arizona)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Link to daily FEMA press releases
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Priority Telecommunications Services Reminder Due to KY Tornadoes
- Press Release: FCC Activates Disaster Information Reporting for Kentucky Tornadoes
- Press Release: Emergency Communications Procedures for Kentucky Tornadoes
- Press Release: FCC Emergency Assistance for Kentucky Tornadoes Available 24/7
- Press Release: FCC Adopts Robocall Blocking Reconsideration Order
- Press Release: FCC Looks to Promote Fair & Open Competitive Bidding in E-Rate Program
- Press Release: FCC Moves to Facilitate Satellite Broadband Competition
- Press Release: FCC Seeks to Improve Accessibility & Clarity of Emergency Alerts
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Statement of CFPB Director Rohit Chopra Member, FDIC Board of Directors December Open Meeting of the Board
- Prepared Remarks of Director Rohit Chopra on the FDIC's Deposit Insurance Fund Restoration Plan
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE and DOT Launch Joint Effort to Build Out Nationwide Electric Vehicle Charging Network
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Link to other daily EPA press releases
- Press Release: EPA Announces Over $3 Million in Funding to Small Businesses to Develop Environmental Technologies
- Press Release: EPA Region 7 Announces Opportunity to Apply for Farmer to Farmer Grant Funding
Department of Transportation (DOT)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Transportation Announce Joint Electric Vehicle Office
- Press Release: DOE and DOT Launch Joint Effort to Build Out Nationwide Electric Vehicle Charging Network
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $3M grant to support progress on labor standards in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Langlas & Associates align to promote worker safety during construction of Rocky Vista University medical school
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Santa Fe art delivery company paid drivers per day or per mile, failed to pay overtime wages
- Press Release: Federal court holds Wisconsin business owner in contempt for failing to comply with the court's prior order to restore $53,122 to employee benefit plan
Department of Education
- Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on NCES Release of Data Regarding Mode of Instruction and School Response to COVID-19 | December 15, 2021
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Encourages Hospitals to Implement Patient Safety Best Practices to Improve Maternity Care and Outcomes
- Press Release: ICYMI | HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Traveled to West Virginia to Highlight Biden-Harris Administration Plans to Build Back Better by Strengthening Rural and Behavioral Health, Substance Use Treatment, and More
- Press Release: HHS Is Releasing $9 Billion in Provider Relief Fund Payments to Support Health Care Providers Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | December 14, 2021
