This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

8:00 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

9:00 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

9:20 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Fort Campbell, Kentucky

11:10 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Fort Campbell, Kentucky

11:35 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT surveys storm damage from the devastating tornadoes and extreme weather by taking an aerial tour of the hard-hit community of Mayfield

12:05 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Mayfield, Kentucky

12:25 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives a briefing from local leaders on the impacts of the tornadoes and extreme weather

1:45 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT tours a neighborhood in Mayfield, Kentucky

2:35 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Mayfield, Kentucky, en route Princeton, Kentucky

2:55 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Princeton, Kentucky

3:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT tours a neighborhood in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and delivers remarks on his Administration's response to the tornadoes and extreme weather

4:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on his Administration's response to the tornadoes and extreme weather

5:10 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Princeton, Kentucky en route Fort Campbell, Kentucky

5:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Fort Campbell, Kentucky

5:40 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Fort Campbell, Kentucky en route Joint Base Andrews

7:10 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

7:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Wednesday.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EST – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Note:  Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Fort Campbell, Kentucky

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

  • Statement by President Joe Biden on 800,000 American Deaths from COVID-?19
  • Statement from President Joe Biden on Pfizer's COVID-?19 Antiviral Pill
  • Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act
  • Remarks by President Biden at a Holiday Celebration for the Democratic National Committee
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris before a Meeting with CEOs to Discuss Investment in Central America
  • Remarks by Vice President Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a Moderated Conversation at the Freedman's Bank Forum
  • Readout of White House Meeting with Bipartisan Group of Newly-Elected Mayors
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, December 14, 2021
  • Blog: Progress at the Pump
  • Nominations: President Biden Names Eleventh Round of Judicial Nominees

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Statement by Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks Following Her Visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii
  • Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing
  • Article: National Guardsmen Deploying to Aid Tornado-Hit Kentucky
  • Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | Famous Race Car Driver Also Served in Vietnam
  • Contracts for December 14, 2021

Department of State

U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken is on travel to Malaysia, Thailand, and Hawaii from December 15-17, 2021.

Asia-Pacific

  • December 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai
  • December 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob
  • December 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah at a Joint Press Availability
  • December 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah Before Their Meeting
  • December 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Energy Transition Roundtable | Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • December 14: Statement | On the Conviction of Vietnamese Author and Journalist Pham Doan Trang

Africa

  • December 15: Statement | U.S. Department of State Announces Design/Build Construction Award for the U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe, Malawi
  • December 15: Statement | Potential Deployment of the Wagner Group in Mali (Russia)

Middle East/North Africa

  • December 14: Statement | President Saied's Announcement of Reforms in Tunisia
  • December 14: Statement | Joint Statement on United States and Palestinian Authority Renewal of the U.S.-Palestinian Economic Dialogue

Eurasia

  • December 14: Statement | The Politically Motivated Convictions of Belarusian Opposition Figures

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with Guillaume Le Cunff, CEO of Nespresso & Jonathan Fantini Porter, Chief Executive Officer of the Partnership for Central America
  • Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
  • Press Release: USAID Announces Revised Policy on Counter-Trafficking in Persons

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing on Iran and Nuclear Non-Proliferation
  • Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen

Department of the Treasury

  • Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at 2021 Freedman's Bank Forum
  • Press Release: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen and Vice President Kamala Harris to Announce $8.7 billion in Investments for a More Equitable Economy at 2021 Freedman's Bank Forum
  • Joint Statement from the Counter ISIS Finance Group Leaders

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the 2021 Annual Alaska Federation of Natives Winter Conference
  • Press Release: Justice Department Announces Funding Opportunities to Support Public Safety in Tribal Communities
  • Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Keynote on AI and Civil Rights for the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration's Virtual Listening Session
  • Speech: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim Delivers Remarks at the American Bar Association's National Environmental Enforcement Conference's Section of Environment, Energy and Resources
  • Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement to Improve Web Accessibility for Public Transportation Users with Disabilities in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois
  • Press Release: Panamanian Intermediary Extradited to the United States Pleads Guilty to International Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme
  • Press Release: Former Louisiana Police Chief and Current City Councilmember Indicted for Alleged Vote Buying Scheme
  • Press Release: Texas Man Arrested for COVID-19 Relief Scheme
  • Press Release: Monsanto Successor Companies Agree to Clean Up Remaining Surface Contamination at Sauget Superfund Sites under Federal Settlement
  • Press Release: Justice Department Obtains $4.5 Million Settlement from a New Jersey Landlord to Resolve Claims of Sexual Harassment of Tenants
  • Press Release: Virginia Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison for False Returns

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: DHS Announces "Hack DHS" Bug Bounty Program to Identify Potential Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities
  • Press Release: CISA's 2021 Chemical Security Seminars Enter Final Week
  • Press Release: Vehicle Stop Results in Two U.S. Citizens Arrested for Narcotics & Human Smuggling (California)
  • Press Release: CBP Officers Make Big Drug Busts Beginning the Month of December (Texas)
  • Press Release: RGV Agents Arrest Multiple Gang Members and Sex Offenders (Texas)
  • Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $3 Million in Methamphetamine at Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
  • Press Release: Observant Agents Seize Hearse Attempting to Smuggle Six Migrants (Arizona)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Link to daily FEMA press releases

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: Priority Telecommunications Services Reminder Due to KY Tornadoes
  • Press Release: FCC Activates Disaster Information Reporting for Kentucky Tornadoes
  • Press Release: Emergency Communications Procedures for Kentucky Tornadoes
  • Press Release: FCC Emergency Assistance for Kentucky Tornadoes Available 24/7
  • Press Release: FCC Adopts Robocall Blocking Reconsideration Order
  • Press Release: FCC Looks to Promote Fair & Open Competitive Bidding in E-Rate Program
  • Press Release: FCC Moves to Facilitate Satellite Broadband Competition
  • Press Release: FCC Seeks to Improve Accessibility & Clarity of Emergency Alerts

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

  • Statement of CFPB Director Rohit Chopra Member, FDIC Board of Directors December Open Meeting of the Board
  • Prepared Remarks of Director Rohit Chopra on the FDIC's Deposit Insurance Fund Restoration Plan

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: DOE and DOT Launch Joint Effort to Build Out Nationwide Electric Vehicle Charging Network

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Link to other daily EPA press releases
  • Press Release: EPA Announces Over $3 Million in Funding to Small Businesses to Develop Environmental Technologies
  • Press Release: EPA Region 7 Announces Opportunity to Apply for Farmer to Farmer Grant Funding

Department of Transportation (DOT)

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Transportation Announce Joint Electric Vehicle Office
  • Press Release: DOE and DOT Launch Joint Effort to Build Out Nationwide Electric Vehicle Charging Network

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $3M grant to support progress on labor standards in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Langlas & Associates align to promote worker safety during construction of Rocky Vista University medical school
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Santa Fe art delivery company paid drivers per day or per mile, failed to pay overtime wages
  • Press Release: Federal court holds Wisconsin business owner in contempt for failing to comply with the court's prior order to restore $53,122 to employee benefit plan

Department of Education

  • Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on NCES Release of Data Regarding Mode of Instruction and School Response to COVID-19 | December 15, 2021

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Press Release:  HHS Encourages Hospitals to Implement Patient Safety Best Practices to Improve Maternity Care and Outcomes
  • Press Release: ICYMI | HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Traveled to West Virginia to Highlight Biden-Harris Administration Plans to Build Back Better by Strengthening Rural and Behavioral Health, Substance Use Treatment, and More
  • Press Release: HHS Is Releasing $9 Billion in Provider Relief Fund Payments to Support Health Care Providers Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | December 14, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.