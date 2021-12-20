This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

8:00 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

9:00 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

9:20 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Fort Campbell, Kentucky

11:10 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Fort Campbell, Kentucky

11:35 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT surveys storm damage from the devastating tornadoes and extreme weather by taking an aerial tour of the hard-hit community of Mayfield

12:05 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Mayfield, Kentucky

12:25 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives a briefing from local leaders on the impacts of the tornadoes and extreme weather

1:45 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT tours a neighborhood in Mayfield, Kentucky

2:35 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Mayfield, Kentucky, en route Princeton, Kentucky

2:55 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Princeton, Kentucky

3:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT tours a neighborhood in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and delivers remarks on his Administration's response to the tornadoes and extreme weather

4:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on his Administration's response to the tornadoes and extreme weather

5:10 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Princeton, Kentucky en route Fort Campbell, Kentucky

5:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Fort Campbell, Kentucky

5:40 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Fort Campbell, Kentucky en route Joint Base Andrews

7:10 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

7:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Wednesday.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EST – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Note: Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Fort Campbell, Kentucky

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Statement by President Joe Biden on 800,000 American Deaths from COVID-?19

Statement from President Joe Biden on Pfizer's COVID-?19 Antiviral Pill

from President Joe Biden on Pfizer's COVID-?19 Antiviral Pill Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

Remarks by President Biden at a Holiday Celebration for the Democratic National Committee

Remarks by Vice President Harris before a Meeting with CEOs to Discuss Investment in Central America

Remarks by Vice President Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a Moderated Conversation at the Freedman's Bank Forum

Readout of White House Meeting with Bipartisan Group of Newly-Elected Mayors

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, December 14, 2021

Blog: Progress at the Pump

Nominations: President Biden Names Eleventh Round of Judicial Nominees

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement by Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks Following Her Visit to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing

Article: National Guardsmen Deploying to Aid Tornado-Hit Kentucky

Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | Famous Race Car Driver Also Served in Vietnam

Contracts for December 14, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, December 15

U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken is on travel to Malaysia, Thailand, and Hawaii from December 15-17, 2021.

Asia-Pacific

December 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai

December 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob

December 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah at a Joint Press Availability

December 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah Before Their Meeting

December 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Energy Transition Roundtable | Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

December 14: Statement | On the Conviction of Vietnamese Author and Journalist Pham Doan Trang

Africa

December 15: Statement | U.S. Department of State Announces Design/Build Construction Award for the U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe, Malawi

December 15: Statement | Potential Deployment of the Wagner Group in Mali (Russia)

Middle East/North Africa

December 14: Statement | President Saied's Announcement of Reforms in Tunisia

December 14: Statement | Joint Statement on United States and Palestinian Authority Renewal of the U.S.-Palestinian Economic Dialogue

Eurasia

December 14: Statement | The Politically Motivated Convictions of Belarusian Opposition Figures

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with Guillaume Le Cunff, CEO of Nespresso & Jonathan Fantini Porter, Chief Executive Officer of the Partnership for Central America

Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with Angelina Jolie, Special Envoy to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Press Release: USAID Announces Revised Policy on Counter-Trafficking in Persons

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing on Iran and Nuclear Non-Proliferation

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at 2021 Freedman's Bank Forum

Press Release: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen and Vice President Kamala Harris to Announce $8.7 billion in Investments for a More Equitable Economy at 2021 Freedman's Bank Forum

Joint Statement from the Counter ISIS Finance Group Leaders

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the 2021 Annual Alaska Federation of Natives Winter Conference

Press Release: Justice Department Announces Funding Opportunities to Support Public Safety in Tribal Communities

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Keynote on AI and Civil Rights for the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration's Virtual Listening Session

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim Delivers Remarks at the American Bar Association's National Environmental Enforcement Conference's Section of Environment, Energy and Resources

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement to Improve Web Accessibility for Public Transportation Users with Disabilities in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois

Press Release: Panamanian Intermediary Extradited to the United States Pleads Guilty to International Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme

Press Release: Former Louisiana Police Chief and Current City Councilmember Indicted for Alleged Vote Buying Scheme

Press Release : Texas Man Arrested for COVID-19 Relief Scheme

: Texas Man Arrested for COVID-19 Relief Scheme Press Release: Monsanto Successor Companies Agree to Clean Up Remaining Surface Contamination at Sauget Superfund Sites under Federal Settlement

Press Release: Justice Department Obtains $4.5 Million Settlement from a New Jersey Landlord to Resolve Claims of Sexual Harassment of Tenants

Press Release: Virginia Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison for False Returns

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Announces "Hack DHS" Bug Bounty Program to Identify Potential Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities

Press Release: CISA's 2021 Chemical Security Seminars Enter Final Week

Press Release: Vehicle Stop Results in Two U.S. Citizens Arrested for Narcotics & Human Smuggling (California)

Press Release: CBP Officers Make Big Drug Busts Beginning the Month of December (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Agents Arrest Multiple Gang Members and Sex Offenders (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $3 Million in Methamphetamine at Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: Observant Agents Seize Hearse Attempting to Smuggle Six Migrants (Arizona)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily FEMA press releases

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Priority Telecommunications Services Reminder Due to KY Tornadoes

Press Release: FCC Activates Disaster Information Reporting for Kentucky Tornadoes

Press Release: Emergency Communications Procedures for Kentucky Tornadoes

Press Release: FCC Emergency Assistance for Kentucky Tornadoes Available 24/7

Press Release: FCC Adopts Robocall Blocking Reconsideration Order

Press Release: FCC Looks to Promote Fair & Open Competitive Bidding in E-Rate Program

Press Release: FCC Moves to Facilitate Satellite Broadband Competition

Press Release: FCC Seeks to Improve Accessibility & Clarity of Emergency Alerts

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Statement of CFPB Director Rohit Chopra Member, FDIC Board of Directors December Open Meeting of the Board

Prepared Remarks of Director Rohit Chopra on the FDIC's Deposit Insurance Fund Restoration Plan

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE and DOT Launch Joint Effort to Build Out Nationwide Electric Vehicle Charging Network

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link to other daily EPA press releases

Press Release: EPA Announces Over $3 Million in Funding to Small Businesses to Develop Environmental Technologies

Press Release: EPA Region 7 Announces Opportunity to Apply for Farmer to Farmer Grant Funding

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Transportation Announce Joint Electric Vehicle Office

Press Release: DOE and DOT Launch Joint Effort to Build Out Nationwide Electric Vehicle Charging Network

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $3M grant to support progress on labor standards in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Langlas & Associates align to promote worker safety during construction of Rocky Vista University medical school

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Santa Fe art delivery company paid drivers per day or per mile, failed to pay overtime wages

Press Release: Federal court holds Wisconsin business owner in contempt for failing to comply with the court's prior order to restore $53,122 to employee benefit plan

Department of Education

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on NCES Release of Data Regarding Mode of Instruction and School Response to COVID-19 | December 15, 2021

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Encourages Hospitals to Implement Patient Safety Best Practices to Improve Maternity Care and Outcomes

Press Release: ICYMI | HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Traveled to West Virginia to Highlight Biden-Harris Administration Plans to Build Back Better by Strengthening Rural and Behavioral Health, Substance Use Treatment, and More

Press Release: HHS Is Releasing $9 Billion in Provider Relief Fund Payments to Support Health Care Providers Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | December 14, 2021

