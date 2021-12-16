On Friday Dec. 10, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that beginning Dec. 13, 2021, all persons over the age of two who enter "indoor public places" which do not require vaccination for all entrants must wear a mask. This includes residential buildings and applies to the entire building except for individual residential apartments. See the New York State Department of Health's Frequently Asked Questions for additional detail.

Since condominiums and cooperatives cannot bar unvaccinated residents from entering their buildings, all condominiums and cooperatives must comply with the mask mandate. The mandate applies to anyone entering the building, including residents and staff. Prior agreements with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 32BJ permit buildings to institute mask requirements.

The mandate is currently in effect through Jan. 15, 2022, and will be reevaluated at that time. We anticipate that the city will impose its own rules later this week, and we will review and send an additional update.

