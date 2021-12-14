This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
8:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers opening remarks at the virtual Summit for Democracy | South Court Auditorium
8:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT hosts the Leaders' Plenary Session at the virtual Summit for Democracy | South Court Auditorium
10:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT, The First Lady, The Vice President, and The Second Gentleman attend a Congressional tribute ceremony for Senator Robert J. Dole; The President delivers remarks | United States Capitol
12:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT holds a call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to discuss Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders | Oval Office
1:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT holds a call with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine group of our eastern flank NATO Allies to brief them on his call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, hear their perspectives on the current security situation, and underscore the United States' commitment to Transatlantic security | Oval Office
3:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President meet with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant | State Dining Room
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT, THE FIRST LADY, THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will attend a Congressional tribute ceremony for Senator Robert J. Dole as he lies in state at the United States Capitol. The President will deliver remarks.
1:25 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the Summit for Democracy | South Court Auditorium
3:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant | State Dining Room
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Tuesday-Wednesday, December 7-8, 2021
The White House
Summit of Democracy
- Remarks by President Biden at The Summit for Democracy Opening Session | December 9
- Fact Sheet: Announcing the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal | December 9
- Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration is Taking Action to Restore and Strengthen American Democracy | December 8, 2021
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Summit for Democracy | December 7, 2021
Russia/Ukraine Situation
- Readout of President Biden's Video Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia | December 7, 2021
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Macron of France, Chancellor Merkel of Germany, Prime Minister Draghi of Italy, Prime Minister Johnson of the United Kingdom | December 7, 2021
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, December 7, 2021
Other December 8 Developments
- Remarks by President Biden on How the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Delivers for Missourians | Kansas City, Missouri
- Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Kansas City, MO
- Executive Order on Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Signs Executive Order Catalyzing America's Clean Energy Economy Through Federal Sustainability
- Readout of the December National Climate Task Force Meeting
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees
Other December 7 Developments
- Letter to Congress Regarding the War Powers Report
- Statement of President Joe Biden and Nominee for Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Saule Omarova
- Withdrawal Sent to the Senate (re: Saule Omarova)
- Remarks by Vice President Harris at the Maternal Day of Action Summit
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Plans for $11 Billion to End Malnutrition at Global Nutrition Summit
- Press Release: Initial External Contributions In Response to Vice President Kamala Harris's Call to Action to Reduce Maternal Mortality and Morbidity
- Fact Sheet: Vice President Kamala Harris Announces Call to Action to Reduce Maternal Mortality and Morbidity
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Official
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Principal Director for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia Policy, Nathaniel Adler, Virtual Participation in a Georgian Ministry of Defense Briefing
- Article: Small Arms, Ammunition From U.S. Headed to Ukraine's Defense Forces This Week
- Article: Taiwan Has Proven Possibilities of Alternative Path to Chinese Communist Party, DOD Official Says
- Article: Concept of Integrated Deterrence Will Be Key to National Defense Strategy, DOD Official Says
- Article: Admiral Describes DOD's Response to Global Threats, Challenges
- Article: Time for Guam Missile Defense Build-Up Is Now
- Article: Five Winners Selected for Dragon's Lair 6
- Publication: Update for Establishing a Consistent Methodology for the Analysis of Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances in Media Other Than Drinking Water
- Publication: Memorandum on Establishment of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update December 8, 2021
- Contract for December 8, 2021
December 7
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the 80th Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor
- Message from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Passing of Indian Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat
- Article: Famed Actor Who Voiced 'Star Wars' Darth Vader Is Army Vet
- Article: Deterrence Ensures Great Power Competition Doesn't Become War, Milley Says
- Article: Long-Range Discrimination Radar Reshapes Adversaries' Calculus for Attacks Against U.S. Homeland
- Article: Austin Discusses China, Russia, American Public Survey on Military at Defense One Forum
- Article: Army, Marine Corps Leaders Discuss Deterring China's Military Menace
- Article: Veterans Honor Sacrifice of Those Who Died or Survived Pearl Harbor Attack
- Article: Nation Observes 80th Anniversary of Attack on Pearl Harbor
- Article: Sports Heroes Who Served: Baseball Player Became Accomplished Navy Fighter Pilot in World War II
- Press Release: Navy to Commission Guided-Missile Destroyer Daniel Inouye
- Contracts for December 7, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Thursday, December 9
Summit for Democracy
- December 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at a Virtual Discussion with Young Democratic Leaders from Around the World Summit for Democracy
- December 7: Statement | Secretary Blinken Participates in the Summit for Democracy
- December 7: Transcript | Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya On the Upcoming Summit for Democracy
- December 7: Statement | Targeting Repression and Supporting Democracy
Europe
- December 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg
- December 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with President of the European Council Michel
- December 8: Statement | United States - Iceland Economic Partnership Dialogue
- December 7: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with UK Minister for Europe and the Americas Morton
Africa
- December 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Virtual Meeting with Nigerien President Bazoum
Other Developments
- December 7: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Thorold Barker of The Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit (topics: Russia, Ukraine, etc.)
- December 8: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Liverpool, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Honolulu
- December 8: Transcript | Briefing on the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hawaii
- December 8: Advisory | Under Secretary Nuland's Travel to the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Israel, and the West Bank
- December 7: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter Travels to Qatar, India, and the United Arab Emirates
- December 8: Advisory | Counselor Chollet's Travel to Cambodia and Indonesia
- December 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Award for Corporate Excellence Ceremony
- December 8: Sanctions | Designation of Corruption Networks Linked to Transnational Organized Crime
- December 8: Statement | U.S. Exchange Program Alumni Address Community Issues in Cities Across the United States
- December 8: Statement | 2021 Anticorruption Champions Award
- December 7: Statement | Presidential Election in The Gambia
- December 7: Statement | 2021 Nutrition for Growth Summit
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
December 8
- Press Release: USAID Launches New Partnership with Universities around the World to Help Save Lives Before Disasters Strike
December 7
- Remarks: Administrator Power at the Summit for Democracy Event: "All Hands on Deck: Innovating Together to Combat Transnational Corruption"
- Statement by Administrator Samantha Power (re: COVID-19)
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Virtual Tribute Celebration
- Statement on DFC Financing for First Solar
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Tokyo 2021 Nutrition for Growth Summit
- Press Release: Administrator Power Announces $11 Billion to Combat Malnutrition and Safeguard the Lives of Women and Children
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
December 8
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout on the Attack on UN Peacekeepers in Mali
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Syrian Chemical Weapons
- Fact Sheet: U.S. Commitments at the 2021 Seoul Peacekeeping Ministerial
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at the 2021 Seoul UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Announcing the United States' Pledges
December 7
- Remarks at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly and the 47th Plenary Meeting on Agenda Item 78: Oceans and Law of the Sea
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Department of the Treasury
December 8
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with the Semiconductor Industry Association
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with the Bank Policy Institute
- Sanctions: Treasury Targets Corruption Networks Linked to Transnational Organized Crime
- Settlement Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and An Individual
- Sanctions List Updates: Global Magnitsky Designations
December 7
- Remarks by Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy Ben Harris on Promoting Competition in Labor Markets
- Sanctions: Treasury Targets Repression and the Undermining of Democracy
- Sanctions List Updates: Global Magnitsky Designation; Iran-related Designations; Syria Designations; CAATSA - Iran-related Designations
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Issues Whistleblower Nearly $5 Million Award
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Gives Remarks at the National Association of Attorneys General Capital Forum
- Press Release: Justice Department Solicits Public Comments on Possible Regulatory Modifications to Foreign Agents Registration Act
- Press Release: Justice Department and Department of Labor Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Protect the Employment Rights of Servicemembers and Veterans
- Press Release: Office on Violence Against Women Announces Awards to 11 Indian Tribal Governments to Exercise Special Domestic Violence Criminal Jurisdiction
- Press Release: Justice Department Awards More Than $17.5 Million to Support Project Safe Neighborhoods
- Press Release: Justice Department Finds State of Iowa Unnecessarily Segregates People with Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities in State Resource Centers
- Press Release: Man Sentenced to 45 Years in Federal Prison for Sexual Abuse of Two- and Seven-Year-Old Children to Produce Child Pornography
- Press Release: Iowa Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Misbranded Vitamin B12 Injectables
- Press Release: Texas Woman Convicted of COVID-19 Relief Fraud
- Press Release: Pharmacist and Two Pharmacies Agree to Pay $1 Million to Resolve Allegations of False Claims for Anti-Overdose Drug
December 7, 2021
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Addresses the National Association of Attorneys General
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the Elder Justice Coordinating Council Meeting
- Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Microsoft to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims
- Press Release: Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission and the European Commission Issue Joint Statement Following the Inaugural EU-U.S. Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue
- Press Release: United States Prevails in Actions to Seize and Forfeit Iranian Terror Group's Missiles and Petroleum
- Press Release: Pennsylvania Doctor Sentenced for Unlawfully Distributing Oxycodone
- Press Release: Canadian Man Charged With Scheme to Commit Cyberattacks
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Homeland Secretary and Top Cybersecurity Officials Meet with Silicon Valley Leaders to Stress Cybersecurity Priorities
- Press Release: DHS Announces Deadline Extension for National Climate Resilience Prize Competition
- Press Release: Calexico Agents Arrest Paisas Gang Member (California)
- Press Release: Convicted Sex Offender Arrested by Border Patrol Agents (California)
- Press Release: Three Surveyors of Controlled Thermal Resources Rescued (Califonria)
- Press Release: Agents Seize Clone Van Attempting to Smuggle Three Individuals, USC Driver Arrested (California)
- Press Release: Agents Render Aid to Injured Civilians (California)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrest wanted undocumented criminal individual (Texas)
- Press Release: A FARC Guerrilla Member and Five Salvadoran Gang Members Arrested (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol and law enforcement partners continue to discover stash houses (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Marine Unit agents stop narcotic smuggling attempt (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents intercept human smuggling attempts (Texas)
- Press Release: Another Busy Weekend in Del Rio Sector (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescue child in distress (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Rescues Kidnapped Juvenile, Arrest Alleged Perpetrator (Vermont)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with European Commission Executive Vice President For A Europe Fit For The Digital Age Margrethe Vestager
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting with Kenya's Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting with Austrian Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs Margarete Schramböck
Department of Commerce
- Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Joint Meeting with Anne-Marie Trevelyan, U.K. Secretary of State for International Trade and Nadine Dorries, U.K. Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
- Statement: U.S. - U.K. Joint Statement on Deepening the Data Partnership
- Sanctions: Commerce Adds Export Controls on Cambodia to Address Corruption, Human Rights Abuses, and Regional Security Concerns
- Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Meeting with Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Margrethe Vestager
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Returns Additional $25 Million to Consumers Who Lost Money to Business Coaching Scam
- Press Release: FTC Data Show Major Increase in Gift Cards As Scam Payment Method
- Statement: Joint Statement from FTC, DOJ Antitrust Division, and European Commission Leadership on Launch of EU-US Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue
- Press Release: FTC, States to Recoup Millions in Relief for Victims Fleeced by 'Pharma Bro' Scheme to Illegally Monopolize Life-Saving Drug Daraprim
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
December 8
- Press Release: Carr Statement on Introduction of Robocall Trace Back Enhancement Act
- Press Release: FCC Issues Further Guidance for Affordable Connectivity Program
- Press Release: FCC Announces CSRIC VIII Meeting on December 15
December 7
- Press Release: FCC To Hold Open Commission Meeting Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Press Release: Simington Addresses Ohio Association of Broadcasters Annual Meeting
- Press Release: Commissioner Simington Congratulates Chairwoman Rosenworcel
- Press Release: Carr Congratulates FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel on New Term
- Press Release: Jessica Rosenworcel Statement on Senate Confirmation
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Issues Final Rule to Facilitate Transition from LIBOR
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFC Announces Approval to Provide up to $500 Million of Debt Financing for First Solar's Vertically-Integrated Thin Film Solar Manufacturing Facility in India
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Opens 2022 Signup for Dairy Margin Coverage, Expands Program for Supplemental Production
- Press Release: USDA to Make Up to $800 Million Available to Provide Economic Relief to Biofuel Producers and Restore Renewable Fuel Markets Hit by the Pandemic
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Statement by Secretary Granholm on the President's Executive Order Catalyzing America's Clean Energy Economy Through Federal Sustainability
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Federal Agents Investigating Voyeurism Incidents at Grand Canyon National Park
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Initiatives to Increase Conservation, Expand Outdoor Access in San Diego Visit
- Press Release: Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Tribal Funding During Washington Visit
- Press Release: Interior Department Announces Collaborative Effort to Support Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative
- Press Release: Interior Department Announces Major Infrastructure Investment for the George Washington Memorial Parkway
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: Secretary Buttigieg on Advancing LGBTQI+ Inclusion | Summit for Democracy
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces up to $19.92 million in TIFIA Loan Credit Assistance for the Vine Bus Maintenance Facility Project
Department of Labor (DOL)
- Press Release: Secretary Walsh announces major global initiative to empower workers, ensure rights, promote democracy
- Press Release: U.S. Departments of Labor, Justice reaffirm commitment to protect employment rights of service members, veterans
Health & Human Services (HHS)
December 8
- Press Release: Secretary Becerra Delivers Remarks During Joint HHS-ONDCP Press Call on Biden-Harris Administration Harm Reduction Investments
- Press Release: HHS and HUD announce expanded partnership, new Housing and Services Resource Center
December 7
- Press Release: SAMHSA Announces Unprecedented $30 Million Harm Reduction Grant Funding Opportunity to Help Address the Nation's Substance Use and Overdose Epidemic
- Press Release: HHS Awards $82 Million in American Rescue Plan Funding to Expand Home Visiting Assistance for Families Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Press Release: U.S. Surgeon General Issues Advisory on Youth Mental Health Crisis Further Exposed by COVID-19 Pandemic
- Press Release: HHS Announces Efforts to Help Expand Nationwide Access and Coverage for High-quality Maternal Health Services
- Press Release: Secretary Becerra Delivers Remarks at White House Maternal Health Call to Action Summit
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Authorizes New Long-Acting Monoclonal Antibodies for Pre-exposure Prevention of COVID-19 in Certain Individuals
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: December 7, 2021
- Press Release: FDA Takes New Steps Aimed at Advancing Development of Individualized Medicines to Treat Genetic Diseases
