POTUS' Schedule*

8:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers opening remarks at the virtual Summit for Democracy | South Court Auditorium

8:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT hosts the Leaders' Plenary Session at the virtual Summit for Democracy | South Court Auditorium

10:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT, The First Lady, The Vice President, and The Second Gentleman attend a Congressional tribute ceremony for Senator Robert J. Dole; The President delivers remarks | United States Capitol

12:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT holds a call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to discuss Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders | Oval Office

1:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT holds a call with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine group of our eastern flank NATO Allies to brief them on his call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, hear their perspectives on the current security situation, and underscore the United States' commitment to Transatlantic security | Oval Office

3:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President meet with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant | State Dining Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT, THE FIRST LADY, THE VICE PRESIDENT and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN will attend a Congressional tribute ceremony for Senator Robert J. Dole as he lies in state at the United States Capitol. The President will deliver remarks.

1:25 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the Summit for Democracy | South Court Auditorium

3:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant | State Dining Room

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:30 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Tuesday-Wednesday, December 7-8, 2021

The White House

Summit of Democracy

Remarks by President Biden at The Summit for Democracy Opening Session | December 9

Fact Sheet: Announcing the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal | December 9

Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration is Taking Action to Restore and Strengthen American Democracy | December 8, 2021

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Summit for Democracy | December 7, 2021

Russia/Ukraine Situation

Readout of President Biden's Video Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia | December 7, 2021

Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with President Macron of France, Chancellor Merkel of Germany, Prime Minister Draghi of Italy, Prime Minister Johnson of the United Kingdom | December 7, 2021

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, December 7, 2021

Other December 8 Developments

Remarks by President Biden on How the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Delivers for Missourians | Kansas City, Missouri

Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Kansas City, MO

Executive Order on Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability

Fact Sheet: President Biden Signs Executive Order Catalyzing America's Clean Energy Economy Through Federal Sustainability

Readout of the December National Climate Task Force Meeting

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominees

Other December 7 Developments

Letter to Congress Regarding the War Powers Report

Statement of President Joe Biden and Nominee for Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Saule Omarova

Withdrawal Sent to the Senate (re: Saule Omarova)

Remarks by Vice President Harris at the Maternal Day of Action Summit

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Plans for $11 Billion to End Malnutrition at Global Nutrition Summit

Press Release: Initial External Contributions In Response to Vice President Kamala Harris's Call to Action to Reduce Maternal Mortality and Morbidity

Fact Sheet: Vice President Kamala Harris Announces Call to Action to Reduce Maternal Mortality and Morbidity

Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Official

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Principal Director for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia Policy, Nathaniel Adler, Virtual Participation in a Georgian Ministry of Defense Briefing

Article: Small Arms, Ammunition From U.S. Headed to Ukraine's Defense Forces This Week

Article: Taiwan Has Proven Possibilities of Alternative Path to Chinese Communist Party, DOD Official Says

Article: Concept of Integrated Deterrence Will Be Key to National Defense Strategy, DOD Official Says

Article: Admiral Describes DOD's Response to Global Threats, Challenges

Article: Time for Guam Missile Defense Build-Up Is Now

Article: Five Winners Selected for Dragon's Lair 6

Publication: Update for Establishing a Consistent Methodology for the Analysis of Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances in Media Other Than Drinking Water

Publication: Memorandum on Establishment of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update December 8, 2021

December 7

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the 80th Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor

Message from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Passing of Indian Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat

Article: Famed Actor Who Voiced 'Star Wars' Darth Vader Is Army Vet

Article: Deterrence Ensures Great Power Competition Doesn't Become War, Milley Says

Article: Long-Range Discrimination Radar Reshapes Adversaries' Calculus for Attacks Against U.S. Homeland

Article: Austin Discusses China, Russia, American Public Survey on Military at Defense One Forum

Article: Army, Marine Corps Leaders Discuss Deterring China's Military Menace

Article: Veterans Honor Sacrifice of Those Who Died or Survived Pearl Harbor Attack

Article: Nation Observes 80th Anniversary of Attack on Pearl Harbor

Article: Sports Heroes Who Served: Baseball Player Became Accomplished Navy Fighter Pilot in World War II

Press Release: Navy to Commission Guided-Missile Destroyer Daniel Inouye

Contracts for December 7, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, December 9

Summit for Democracy

December 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at a Virtual Discussion with Young Democratic Leaders from Around the World Summit for Democracy

December 7: Statement | Secretary Blinken Participates in the Summit for Democracy

December 7: Transcript | Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya On the Upcoming Summit for Democracy

December 7: Statement | Targeting Repression and Supporting Democracy

Europe

December 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

December 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with President of the European Council Michel

December 8: Statement | United States - Iceland Economic Partnership Dialogue

December 7: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with UK Minister for Europe and the Americas Morton

Africa

December 8: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Virtual Meeting with Nigerien President Bazoum

Other Developments

December 7: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Thorold Barker of The Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit (topics: Russia, Ukraine, etc.)

December 8: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Liverpool, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Honolulu

December 8: Transcript | Briefing on the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hawaii

December 8: Advisory | Under Secretary Nuland's Travel to the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Israel, and the West Bank

December 7: Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter Travels to Qatar, India, and the United Arab Emirates

December 8: Advisory | Counselor Chollet's Travel to Cambodia and Indonesia

December 8: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Award for Corporate Excellence Ceremony

December 8: Sanctions | Designation of Corruption Networks Linked to Transnational Organized Crime

December 8: Statement | U.S. Exchange Program Alumni Address Community Issues in Cities Across the United States

December 8: Statement | 2021 Anticorruption Champions Award

December 7: Statement | Presidential Election in The Gambia

December 7: Statement | 2021 Nutrition for Growth Summit

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

December 8

Press Release: USAID Launches New Partnership with Universities around the World to Help Save Lives Before Disasters Strike

December 7

Remarks: Administrator Power at the Summit for Democracy Event: "All Hands on Deck: Innovating Together to Combat Transnational Corruption"

Statement by Administrator Samantha Power (re: COVID-19)

by Administrator Samantha Power (re: COVID-19) Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Virtual Tribute Celebration

Statement on DFC Financing for First Solar

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Tokyo 2021 Nutrition for Growth Summit

Press Release: Administrator Power Announces $11 Billion to Combat Malnutrition and Safeguard the Lives of Women and Children

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

December 8

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the UN Security Council Stakeout on the Attack on UN Peacekeepers in Mali

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Syrian Chemical Weapons

Fact Sheet: U.S. Commitments at the 2021 Seoul Peacekeeping Ministerial

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at the 2021 Seoul UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Announcing the United States' Pledges

December 7

Remarks at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly and the 47th Plenary Meeting on Agenda Item 78: Oceans and Law of the Sea

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Department of the Treasury

December 8

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with the Semiconductor Industry Association

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with the Bank Policy Institute

Sanctions: Treasury Targets Corruption Networks Linked to Transnational Organized Crime

Settlement Agreement between the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and An Individual

Sanctions List Updates: Global Magnitsky Designations

December 7

Remarks by Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy Ben Harris on Promoting Competition in Labor Markets

Sanctions: Treasury Targets Repression and the Undermining of Democracy

Sanctions List Updates: Global Magnitsky Designation; Iran-related Designations; Syria Designations; CAATSA - Iran-related Designations

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Issues Whistleblower Nearly $5 Million Award

Department of Justice

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Gives Remarks at the National Association of Attorneys General Capital Forum

Press Release: Justice Department Solicits Public Comments on Possible Regulatory Modifications to Foreign Agents Registration Act

Press Release: Justice Department and Department of Labor Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Protect the Employment Rights of Servicemembers and Veterans

Press Release: Office on Violence Against Women Announces Awards to 11 Indian Tribal Governments to Exercise Special Domestic Violence Criminal Jurisdiction

Press Release: Justice Department Awards More Than $17.5 Million to Support Project Safe Neighborhoods

Press Release: Justice Department Finds State of Iowa Unnecessarily Segregates People with Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities in State Resource Centers

Press Release: Man Sentenced to 45 Years in Federal Prison for Sexual Abuse of Two- and Seven-Year-Old Children to Produce Child Pornography

Press Release: Iowa Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Misbranded Vitamin B12 Injectables

Press Release : Texas Woman Convicted of COVID-19 Relief Fraud

: Texas Woman Convicted of COVID-19 Relief Fraud Press Release: Pharmacist and Two Pharmacies Agree to Pay $1 Million to Resolve Allegations of False Claims for Anti-Overdose Drug

December 7, 2021

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Addresses the National Association of Attorneys General

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the Elder Justice Coordinating Council Meeting

Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Microsoft to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims

Press Release: Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission and the European Commission Issue Joint Statement Following the Inaugural EU-U.S. Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue

Press Release: United States Prevails in Actions to Seize and Forfeit Iranian Terror Group's Missiles and Petroleum

Press Release: Pennsylvania Doctor Sentenced for Unlawfully Distributing Oxycodone

Press Release: Canadian Man Charged With Scheme to Commit Cyberattacks

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with European Commission Executive Vice President For A Europe Fit For The Digital Age Margrethe Vestager

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting with Kenya's Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting with Austrian Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs Margarete Schramböck

Department of Commerce

Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Joint Meeting with Anne-Marie Trevelyan, U.K. Secretary of State for International Trade and Nadine Dorries, U.K. Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Statement: U.S. - U.K. Joint Statement on Deepening the Data Partnership

Sanctions: Commerce Adds Export Controls on Cambodia to Address Corruption, Human Rights Abuses, and Regional Security Concerns

Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Meeting with Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Margrethe Vestager

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Returns Additional $25 Million to Consumers Who Lost Money to Business Coaching Scam

Press Release: FTC Data Show Major Increase in Gift Cards As Scam Payment Method

Statement: Joint Statement from FTC, DOJ Antitrust Division, and European Commission Leadership on Launch of EU-US Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue

Press Release: FTC, States to Recoup Millions in Relief for Victims Fleeced by 'Pharma Bro' Scheme to Illegally Monopolize Life-Saving Drug Daraprim

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

December 8

Press Release: Carr Statement on Introduction of Robocall Trace Back Enhancement Act

Press Release: FCC Issues Further Guidance for Affordable Connectivity Program

Press Release: FCC Announces CSRIC VIII Meeting on December 15

December 7

Press Release: FCC To Hold Open Commission Meeting Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Press Release: Simington Addresses Ohio Association of Broadcasters Annual Meeting

Press Release: Commissioner Simington Congratulates Chairwoman Rosenworcel

Press Release: Carr Congratulates FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel on New Term

Press Release: Jessica Rosenworcel Statement on Senate Confirmation

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Issues Final Rule to Facilitate Transition from LIBOR

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC Announces Approval to Provide up to $500 Million of Debt Financing for First Solar's Vertically-Integrated Thin Film Solar Manufacturing Facility in India

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Opens 2022 Signup for Dairy Margin Coverage, Expands Program for Supplemental Production

Press Release: USDA to Make Up to $800 Million Available to Provide Economic Relief to Biofuel Producers and Restore Renewable Fuel Markets Hit by the Pandemic

Department of Energy (DOE)

Statement by Secretary Granholm on the President's Executive Order Catalyzing America's Clean Energy Economy Through Federal Sustainability

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Federal Agents Investigating Voyeurism Incidents at Grand Canyon National Park

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Initiatives to Increase Conservation, Expand Outdoor Access in San Diego Visit

Press Release: Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Tribal Funding During Washington Visit

Press Release: Interior Department Announces Collaborative Effort to Support Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative

Press Release: Interior Department Announces Major Infrastructure Investment for the George Washington Memorial Parkway

Department of Transportation

Press Release: Secretary Buttigieg on Advancing LGBTQI+ Inclusion | Summit for Democracy

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces up to $19.92 million in TIFIA Loan Credit Assistance for the Vine Bus Maintenance Facility Project

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: Secretary Walsh announces major global initiative to empower workers, ensure rights, promote democracy

Press Release: U.S. Departments of Labor, Justice reaffirm commitment to protect employment rights of service members, veterans

Health & Human Services (HHS)

December 8

Press Release: Secretary Becerra Delivers Remarks During Joint HHS-ONDCP Press Call on Biden-Harris Administration Harm Reduction Investments

Press Release: HHS and HUD announce expanded partnership, new Housing and Services Resource Center

December 7

Press Release: SAMHSA Announces Unprecedented $30 Million Harm Reduction Grant Funding Opportunity to Help Address the Nation's Substance Use and Overdose Epidemic

Press Release : HHS Awards $82 Million in American Rescue Plan Funding to Expand Home Visiting Assistance for Families Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic

: HHS Awards $82 Million in American Rescue Plan Funding to Expand Home Visiting Assistance for Families Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic Press Release : U.S. Surgeon General Issues Advisory on Youth Mental Health Crisis Further Exposed by COVID-19 Pandemic

: U.S. Surgeon General Issues Advisory on Youth Mental Health Crisis Further Exposed by COVID-19 Pandemic Press Release: HHS Announces Efforts to Help Expand Nationwide Access and Coverage for High-quality Maternal Health Services

Press Release: Secretary Becerra Delivers Remarks at White House Maternal Health Call to Action Summit

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : FDA Authorizes New Long-Acting Monoclonal Antibodies for Pre-exposure Prevention of COVID-19 in Certain Individuals

: FDA Authorizes New Long-Acting Monoclonal Antibodies for Pre-exposure Prevention of COVID-19 in Certain Individuals Press Release : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: December 7, 2021

: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: December 7, 2021 Press Release: FDA Takes New Steps Aimed at Advancing Development of Individualized Medicines to Treat Genetic Diseases

