John Ho spoke with CNBC about employers handling the COVID-19 vaccine mandate at work. "This continues to be such a quagmire for employers because of the legal challenges to the ETS," said John. "Most of the clients I'm talking to are still in a wait-and-see," he said. "If rates go back up, employers might get more aggressive," he added. "Everyone is keeping their eye on the numbers."

To read more of this article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.