United States:
More Than Half Of Employers To Require COVID Vaccines As Omicron Fears Grow
06 December 2021
Cozen O'Connor
John Ho spoke with CNBC about
employers handling the COVID-19 vaccine mandate at
work. "This continues to be such a quagmire for employers
because of the legal challenges to the ETS," said
John. "Most of the clients I'm talking to are still
in a wait-and-see," he said. "If rates go back up,
employers might get more aggressive," he added. "Everyone
is keeping their eye on the numbers."
