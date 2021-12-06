This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

12:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs the South Lawn en route Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

12:55 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

1:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT visits the National Institutes of Health | Bethesda, Maryland

1:40 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on his Administration's plan to continue the fight against COVID-19 as we enter the winter months and face the Omicron variant

2:25 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs Walter Reed National Military Medical Center en route the White House

2:45 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

5:30 p.m. EST - THE FIRST FAMILY and THE SECOND FAMILY attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting; The President and the Secretary of the Interior deliver remarks | The Ellipse

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:20 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route Charlotte, North Carolina

11:20 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will tour a public transit facility with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg | Charlotte Area Transit System Bus and Light Rail Garage

11:55 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will upgrade our nation's infrastructure and create jobs in North Carolina. Secretary Buttigieg will also deliver remarks.

2:50 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart North Carolina en route Washington, D.C.

5:30 p.m. EST, THE FIRST FAMILY and THE SECOND FAMILY will attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting; The President and the Secretary of the Interior will deliver remarks | The Ellipse

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, December 1

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

December 2

Fact Sheet : President Biden Announces New Actions to Protect Americans Against the Delta and Omicron Variants as We Battle COVID-?19 this Winter

: President Biden Announces New Actions to Protect Americans Against the Delta and Omicron Variants as We Battle COVID-?19 this Winter Transcript : Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on New Actions to Protect Americans Against the Delta and Omicron Variants This Winter

: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on New Actions to Protect Americans Against the Delta and Omicron Variants This Winter Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Announces Reforms to Increase Equity and Level the Playing Field for Underserved Small Business Owners

December 1

Remarks by President Biden on the Nation's Supply Chains

Remarks by President Biden to Commemorate World AIDS Day, Launch the National HIV/AIDS Strategy, and Kick Off the Global Fund Replenishment Process

Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration Marks World AIDS Day 2021 With Renewed Commitments to Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic by 2030

Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on World AIDS Day 2021

Remarks by President Biden During a Menorah Lighting in Celebration of Hanukkah

Executive Order on the National Space Council

Message to Congress on the Agreement between the Government of the United States of America, the Government of Australia, and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (re: AUKUS)

Statement from White House COVID-?19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients on First Case of the Omicron COVID-?19 Variant in the United States

from White House COVID-?19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients on First Case of the Omicron COVID-?19 Variant in the United States Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, December 1, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release: 53rd Security Consultative Meeting Joint Communique (U.S.-ROK)

Article: For Contingencies in Indo-PACOM, Army Will Serve as 'Linchpin' for Joint Force

Article: NATO Warns Russia of 'Serious Consequences' for Ukraine Actions

Article: Defense Official Says Electromagnetic Spectrum Superiority Is Vital to Security

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update December 1, 2021

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update December 1, 2021 Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced December 7, 2021

Contracts for December 1, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, December 2

Europe

December 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

December 2: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba Before Their Meeting

December 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

December 2: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Remarks to the Press Before Their Meeting

December 2: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at OSCE Session 1

December 1: Transcript | Previewing the U.S.-EU Dialogue on China

December 1: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability at the NATO Ministerial | Riga, Latvia

December 1: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Ina Strazdina of LTV

December 1: Statement | New U.S. National Contact Point (David B. Sullivan) for the OECD Guidelines on Multinational Enterprises (Responsible Business Conduct)

December 1: Statement | The U.S. Mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE): Advancing Security, Prosperity, and Human Rights

December 1: Fact Sheet | The United States and Sweden: A Partnership Built on Shared Commitments

December 1: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman to Participate in a Conversation on U.S.-EU Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific (via Brookings on Dec. 3)

Middle East

December 1: Readout | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu Before Their Meeting

December 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu

Western Hemisphere

December 1: Advisory | Under Secretary Jose W. Fernandez's Travel to Houston, Texas (Dec. 6-7)

December 1: Statement | Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Mexican Drug Trafficking Cartel Member to Justice

Other Developments

December 1: Advisory | U.S. Department of State Chief Information Officer Keith Jones To Deliver Keynote Address at FedScoop's "Security Transition Summit"

December 1: Advisory | United States Hosts December 2-8 Lead-Up Events in Advance of Summit for Democracy

December 1: Advisory | Deputy Secretary McKeon To Highlight Importance of International Education, Foreign Affairs Careers at Indiana University

December 1: Statement | U.S. Leads International Action To Address the Aerosolized Use of Central Nervous System-acting Chemicals for Law Enforcement

December 1: Statement | Commemorating World AIDS Day

National Days

December 2: Statement | UAE National Day

December 1: Statement | Central African Republic National Day

December 1: Statement | Laos National Day

December 1: Statement | Romania National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Statement from Administrator Samantha Power on World AIDS Day 2021

Readout : Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Strive Masiyiwa, Chairman of Econet Global and Special Envoy to the African Union on COVID-19

: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Strive Masiyiwa, Chairman of Econet Global and Special Envoy to the African Union on COVID-19 Readout: Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman's Meeting with Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program David Beasley

Statement: U.S.-Mexico Joint Statement on Sembrando Oportunidades

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on World AIDS Day

Explanation of Vote on UN General Assembly Resolutions on the Situation in the Middle East

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Virtual Meeting with Technology CEO Council

Remarks by Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo at the Aspen Economic Strategy Group's Rebuilding the Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery Event

Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations and Designations Removals; Kingpin Act Designations Removals; Venezuela-related Designations

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Updates List of Firms Using Inaccurate Information to Solicit Investors

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Statement by Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke on World AIDS Day

Press Release: Russian Man Sentenced for Providing 'Bulletproof Hosting' for Cybercriminals

Press Release: Barge Company Will Pay Over $15 Million for Injuries to Natural Resources Resulting from Oil Spill in Houston Ship Channel

Press Release: Louisville Gas & Electric Company to Permanently Limit Harmful Air Pollution

Press Release: Former Chief Financial Officer of Publicly Traded Company Sentenced to Two Years for Significant Securities Fraud

Press Release: Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission Announce Agenda for Dec. 6 and 7 Workshop 'Making Competition Work: Promoting Competition in Labor Markets'

Press Release : Justice Department Secures Agreement with Hy-Vee Supermarket Chain to Make Online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Accessible for People with Disabilities

: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Hy-Vee Supermarket Chain to Make Online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Accessible for People with Disabilities Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Settlement with Maryland School District to Protect Students with Disabilities

Press Release: Project Monitor and Abatement Company Owner Sentenced to Jail and Fined $399,000 for Conspiring to Violate Asbestos Regulations

Press Release: Louisiana Construction Company Employee Pleads Guilty to Tax Conspiracy

Press Release: Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Tax Fraud and Operating Fraudulent Debt Relief Scheme

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: CISA Names 23 Members to New Cybersecurity Advisory Committee

Press Release: Suspicious Driver Who Fled from Agents Had Drugs and $10K (Arizona)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Rescue Man from Water Crossing (Arizona)

Press Release: RGV Agents Seize Multiple Smuggling Vehicles (Texas)

Press Release: Agents Apprehend Large Group in National Park (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Arrest Migrant Gang Members (Texas)

Press Release: Human smuggling attempts involving vacuum tankers intercepted by Laredo Sector Border Patrol (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Arrest Three Convicted Sex Offenders (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to FEMA press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of USTR Deputies' Roundtable Discussion with the American Apparel & Footwear Association (re: Central America/DR-CAFTA)

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Department of Commerce Establishes Industrial Advisory Committee for Microelectronics

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Integrated Circuits, Chipsets, and Electronic Devices, and Products Containing the Same

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Issues Annual Report on Ethanol Market Concentration 2021

Press Release: FTC Appoints Substitute Monitor (re: the Decision and Order In the Matter of Corpus Christi Polymers LLC, et al.)

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Names Winners of Chair's Awards for Advancements in Accessibility

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Research Shows Banks' Deep Dependence on Overdraft Fees

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces $13 Million For Energy Efficiency Technologies at Federal Buildings

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor issues proposed rule modifying the methodology for setting Adverse Effect Wage Rates in the H-2A program

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Pittsburgh restaurant illegally shared workers' tips with managers, other non-tipped employees, recovers $41K for 12 workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor again cites New York roofing contractor for exposing workers to falls - industry's leading cause of death

Press Release: Operator of five Charleston-area Marco's Pizza locations pays $101K in penalties after federal investigation finds minors' safety put at risk

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Secretary Becerra Delivers Remarks at White House World AIDS Day Event

Press Release: HHS Seeks Public Comments to Advance Equity and Reduce Disparities in Organ Transplantation, Improve Life-Saving Donations, and Dialysis Facility Quality of Care

Press Release: HHS launches website for the 405(d) Aligning Health Care Industry Security Approaches Program

