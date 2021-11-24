This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
3:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey | Rose Garden
6:20 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Wilmington, Delaware
7:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wilmington, Delaware
VPOTUS' Schedule*
12:50 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route Columbus, Ohio
2:50 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will tour Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 189 and meet apprentices with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
3:20 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will benefit Ohioans; Secretary Walsh will also deliver remarks
5:30 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Ohio en route Washington, D.C.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday, November 18, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
North American Leaders' Summit (NALS)
- Joint Leaders' Statement: Building Back Better Together: A Secure, Prosperous North America
- Fact Sheet: Key Deliverables for the 2021 North American Leaders' Summit
- Remarks by President Biden, Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada, and President López Obrador of Mexico Before North American Leaders' Summit
- Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada Before Bilateral Meeting
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada
- Remarks by President Biden and President López Obrador of Mexico Before Bilateral Meeting
- Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials Previewing the North American Leaders' Summit (NALS)
Other Developments
- Statement of President Joe Biden on Pfizer's COVID-?19 Antiviral Treatment
- Bills Signed into Law:
-
- S. 921, the "Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act," which grants the United States extraterritorial jurisdiction over certain crimes committed against a Federal officer or employee serving abroad;
- S. 1502, the "Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act" or the "COPS Counseling Act," which prohibits Federal law enforcement officers from disclosing the contents of peer support communications; and requires the Department of Justice to develop a report on best practices and professional standards for peer support counseling programs for first responder agencies; and
- S. 1511, the "Protecting America's First Responders Act of 2021," which expands eligibility requirements and increases certain benefits provided under the Public Safety Officers' Benefits Program administered by the Department of Justice.
- Remarks by President Biden at Signing of Bills that Extend Critical Support to our Law Enforcement and First Responders
- Readout of White House Meeting on American Rescue Plan Resources Addressing Home Heating Costs
- Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Deploys American Rescue Plan Funds to Protect Americans from Rising Home Heating Costs; Calls on Utility Companies to Prevent Shut Offs This Winter
- Fact Sheet: President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Advances Economic and Public Health Opportunities for Tribal Communities
- Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger's Travel to Japan
- Executive Order on the Termination of Emergency With Respect To the Situation in Burundi
- Message to Congress on the Termination of Emergency with Respect to the Situation in Burundi
- Executive Order on Nondisplacement of Qualified Workers Under Service Contracts
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Signs Executive Order To Ensure Quality Jobs For Service Workers On Federal Contracts
- Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA, SBA, EPA, and HHS
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, November 18, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting with Ukraine's Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov
- Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov to the Pentagon
- Article: Austin | U.S. Will Work With Ukraine, Allies to Counter Russian Aggression
- Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl Virtual Meeting with Alice Guitton, Director General for International Relations and Strategy, French Ministry of the Armed Forces
- Press Release: DoD Announces Chair for the Defense Policy Board
- Article: Defense Innovation Unit Publishes 'Responsible AI Guidelines'
- Press Release: DoD's Office of Acquisition and Sustainment Announces 2021 Defense Acquisition Workforce Award Winners
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, November 18, 2021
- Contracts for November 18, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, November 19
Africa
- November 18: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Nigerian President Buhari
- November 18: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at the Signing Ceremony for $2.1 Billion Development Assistance Agreement with Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama
- November 18: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama at a Joint Press Availability | Abuja, Nigeria
- November 18: Fact Sheet | The United States and Nigeria: Strategic Partners
- November 18: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken to Mission Kenya Staff | Nairobi, Kenya
- November 18: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at an Ocean Plastics Event | Nairobi, Kenya
- November 18: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Linus Kaikai of Citizen TV | Nairobi, Kenya
- November 18: Statement | Termination of Burundi Sanctions Program
- November 18: Advisory | U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman Visits Ethiopia
Other Department Developments
- November 18: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori
- November 18: Statement | Joint Statement on the 12th U.S.-Japan Policy Cooperation Dialogue on the Internet Economy
- November 18: Sanctions | Designation of Iranian Cyber Actors for Attempting to Influence the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election
- November 18: Statement | G7 Foreign Ministers' Statement on Belarus
- November 18: Statement | Treatment of Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili
- November 18: Statement | Joint Statement on the Meeting of the E3 + United States with the Gulf Cooperation Council
- November 18: Statement | Oman National Day
- November 18: Statement | Latvia National Day
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Power's Trip to Moldova
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh
- Press Statement from the UN Security Council on Yemen
- Explanation of Position on Agenda Item 83: Crimes Against Humanity
- Remarks at a Counterterrorism Committee and ISIL and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee Joint Briefing on Countering the Financing of Terrorism
Department of the Treasury
- Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Deficit Impacts of the Build Back Better Act
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Senior Houthi Military Officer Overseeing Group's Seizure of Opposition Property
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Iran Cyber Actors for Attempting to Influence the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election
- Press Release: Termination of Burundi Sanctions Program
- Sanctions List Updates: Termination of Emergency With Respect to Burundi; Foreign Interference in U.S. Election Designations and Designation Update; Yemen-related Designation and Designations Updates
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Proposes Updates to Electronic Recordkeeping Requirements
- Press Release: SEC Proposes Rule to Provide Transparency in the Securities Lending Market
- Press Release: SEC Announces Enforcement Results for FY 2021
- Press Release: SEC Charges Promoter with Conducting Cryptocurrency Investment Scams
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at Dillard University's 10th Annual Justice Revius O. Ortique Jr. Lecture on Law and Society
- Press Release: Two Iranian Nationals Charged for Cyber-Enabled Disinformation and Threat Campaign Designed to Influence the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election
- Press Release: Four Executives Plead Guilty to Fraud Scheme that Caused Over $4.5 Million in Losses to the Small Business Administration
- Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Donut Shop Franchise to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims
- Press Release: United States Settles Clean Water Act Claims Against Fishing Companies, Manager and Vessel Chief Engineer for Violations in American Samoa
- Press Release: Managers of New York Fish Dealer Plead Guilty to Fishing Fraud Conspiracy
- Press Release: Two Aryan Circle Gang Leaders Convicted on Racketeering Charges
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces $139 Million for Law Enforcement Hiring to Advance Community Policing
- Press Release: Former Police Officer Found Guilty of Violating an Arrestee's Civil Rights by Using Excessive Force
- Press Release: Georgia Supervisory Correctional Officer Indicted on Obstruction Offenses Related to Assault on Inmate
- Press Release: Nevada Vacuum Distributor and Salesman Both Convicted by Jury in Conspiracy to Defraud the IRS
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Launch of Voluntary Chemical Security Program: ChemLock
- Press Release: Enduring Security Framework Releases Part II of Security Guidance for 5G Cloud Infrastructures
- Readout of CBP Acting Commissioner's Visit to Panama
- Press Release: Calexico CBP Officers Seize Close to Half a Ton of Methamphetamine (California)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol and law enforcement partners arrest over 30 individuals inside a stash house (Texas)
- Press Release: Narcotics smuggler flees from Border Patrol, crashes into civilian vehicle injuring two (Texas)
- Press Release: SENTRI Inspection Leads CBP to Interception of 47 Live Roosters/Hens at Laredo Port of Entry (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol proudly presents the November Youth of the Month Honorees (Texas)
- Press Release: Baltimore CBP Officers Seize 1,000 Counterfeit and Potentially Dangerous Solar Panels from China (Maryland)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Region 4 Announces New Youth Preparedness Council Members
- Press Release: FEMA and KIRO-AM Seattle to Unveil New Emergency Broadcast Studio (Washington State)
- Press Release: Help is Still Available After Disaster Recovery Centers Close (Pennsylvania)
- Press Release: What's Holding up Your Disaster Assistance? Call the FEMA Helpline and Find Out (Louisiana)
- Press Release: NJ Storm Survivors | FEMA Registration Deadline Approaching (New Jersey)
Department of Commerce
- Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Official Visit to Malaysia
- Joint Statement by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Malaysian Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali
- Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Meeting with Malaysia's Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Annuar bin Musa
- Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Meeting with Malaysia's Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry, Y.B. Dato' Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali
- Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Visit with Malaysia Prime Minister Dato' Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob
- Press Release: The Minority Business Development Agency is Permanently Authorized in Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
- Press Release: Department of Commerce's NTIA Awards First Grants to Tribal Groups Seeking to Expand Broadband
- Blog: Native Americans Play Critical Role in NOAA Coastal Projects
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC to Expand Criminal Referral Program to Stop and Deter Corporate Crime
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Seeks Comment on the New Affordable Connectivity Program
- Press Release: FCC Grants Market Access for Kinéis Low-Earth Orbit Satellites
- Press Release: FCC Proposes Enhanced Competition Incentive Program
- Press Release: FCC Approves Text-to-988 Access to Suicide Prevention Lifeline
- Press Release: FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr Announces Telehealth Roundtable
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: EXIM Announces New Business Development and Outreach Division
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors
- Press Release: USDA Invests $86 Million to Improve Equitable Access to Jobs, Business Opportunities, Education, Health Care and Housing for Rural People
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland, Massachusetts Leaders Celebrate Groundbreaking of Nation's First Commercial Offshore Wind Project in Federal Waters
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: USDOT Releases State by State Fact Sheets Highlighting Benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Secretary Walsh, Swiss President Parmelin sign memorandum of understanding to expand Registered Apprenticeship programs in the United States
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor orders Houston crane company to pay nearly $24K to worker who refused to violate federal law
- Press Release: Administrative law judge orders New Jersey federal contractor to pay $549K in back wages to 46 workers after U.S. Department of Labor finds wage violations
- Press Release: Investigation of Orem bakery, restaurant and grocer recovers $32K in overtime back wages for 8 workers; finds minor doing hazardous work
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds federal wage violations, recovers more than $128K in back wages for employees of Vermont insulation, roofing contractor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $228K for 35 workers of Maxton contractor that failed to meet federal contract's wage requirements
Department of Education
- Press Release: Secretary Cardona, Secretary Walsh, Swiss President Parmelin Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Expand Registered Apprenticeship Programs in the United States
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Puerto Rico's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $990 Million to Puerto Rico
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Solicits Public Input on Civil Rights Data Collection for 2021-22 School Year
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: Biden Administration Secures 10 Million Courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Medicine as Additional Tool to Reduce Hospitalizations and Save Lives
- Press Release: HHS Takes Action to Prevent Discrimination and Strengthen Civil Rights
- Press Release: HHS Extends Postpartum Coverage in Virginia for Nearly 6,000 People
- Statement from Secretary Xavier Becerra on National Rural Health Day
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Expands Eligibility for COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters | November 19, 2021
