This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

3:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey | Rose Garden

6:20 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Wilmington, Delaware

7:15 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wilmington, Delaware

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:50 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route Columbus, Ohio

2:50 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will tour Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 189 and meet apprentices with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

3:20 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will benefit Ohioans; Secretary Walsh will also deliver remarks

5:30 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Ohio en route Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, November 18, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

North American Leaders' Summit (NALS)

Joint Leaders' Statement: Building Back Better Together: A Secure, Prosperous North America

Fact Sheet: Key Deliverables for the 2021 North American Leaders' Summit

Remarks by President Biden, Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada, and President López Obrador of Mexico Before North American Leaders' Summit

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada Before Bilateral Meeting

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada

Remarks by President Biden and President López Obrador of Mexico Before Bilateral Meeting

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials Previewing the North American Leaders' Summit (NALS)

Other Developments

Statement of President Joe Biden on Pfizer's COVID-?19 Antiviral Treatment

Bills Signed into Law:

S. 921, the "Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act," which grants the United States extraterritorial jurisdiction over certain crimes committed against a Federal officer or employee serving abroad; S. 1502, the "Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act" or the "COPS Counseling Act," which prohibits Federal law enforcement officers from disclosing the contents of peer support communications; and requires the Department of Justice to develop a report on best practices and professional standards for peer support counseling programs for first responder agencies; and S. 1511, the "Protecting America's First Responders Act of 2021," which expands eligibility requirements and increases certain benefits provided under the Public Safety Officers' Benefits Program administered by the Department of Justice.

Remarks by President Biden at Signing of Bills that Extend Critical Support to our Law Enforcement and First Responders

Readout of White House Meeting on American Rescue Plan Resources Addressing Home Heating Costs

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Deploys American Rescue Plan Funds to Protect Americans from Rising Home Heating Costs; Calls on Utility Companies to Prevent Shut Offs This Winter

Fact Sheet: President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Advances Economic and Public Health Opportunities for Tribal Communities

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger's Travel to Japan

Executive Order on the Termination of Emergency With Respect To the Situation in Burundi

Message to Congress on the Termination of Emergency with Respect to the Situation in Burundi

Executive Order on Nondisplacement of Qualified Workers Under Service Contracts

Fact Sheet: President Biden Signs Executive Order To Ensure Quality Jobs For Service Workers On Federal Contracts

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA, SBA, EPA, and HHS

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, November 18, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting with Ukraine's Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcoming Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov to the Pentagon

Article: Austin | U.S. Will Work With Ukraine, Allies to Counter Russian Aggression

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl Virtual Meeting with Alice Guitton, Director General for International Relations and Strategy, French Ministry of the Armed Forces

Press Release: DoD Announces Chair for the Defense Policy Board

Article: Defense Innovation Unit Publishes 'Responsible AI Guidelines'

Press Release: DoD's Office of Acquisition and Sustainment Announces 2021 Defense Acquisition Workforce Award Winners

Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, November 18, 2021

Contracts for November 18, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, November 19

Africa

November 18: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Nigerian President Buhari

November 18: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at the Signing Ceremony for $2.1 Billion Development Assistance Agreement with Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama

November 18: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama at a Joint Press Availability | Abuja, Nigeria

November 18: Fact Sheet | The United States and Nigeria: Strategic Partners

November 18: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken to Mission Kenya Staff | Nairobi, Kenya

November 18: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at an Ocean Plastics Event | Nairobi, Kenya

November 18: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Linus Kaikai of Citizen TV | Nairobi, Kenya

November 18: Statement | Termination of Burundi Sanctions Program

November 18: Advisory | U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman Visits Ethiopia

Other Department Developments

November 18: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori

November 18: Statement | Joint Statement on the 12th U.S.-Japan Policy Cooperation Dialogue on the Internet Economy

November 18: Sanctions | Designation of Iranian Cyber Actors for Attempting to Influence the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election

November 18: Statement | G7 Foreign Ministers' Statement on Belarus

November 18: Statement | Treatment of Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili

November 18: Statement | Joint Statement on the Meeting of the E3 + United States with the Gulf Cooperation Council

November 18: Statement | Oman National Day

November 18: Statement | Latvia National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Power's Trip to Moldova

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh

Press Statement from the UN Security Council on Yemen

Explanation of Position on Agenda Item 83: Crimes Against Humanity

Remarks at a Counterterrorism Committee and ISIL and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee Joint Briefing on Countering the Financing of Terrorism

Department of the Treasury

Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Deficit Impacts of the Build Back Better Act

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Senior Houthi Military Officer Overseeing Group's Seizure of Opposition Property

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Iran Cyber Actors for Attempting to Influence the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election

Press Release: Termination of Burundi Sanctions Program

Sanctions List Updates: Termination of Emergency With Respect to Burundi; Foreign Interference in U.S. Election Designations and Designation Update; Yemen-related Designation and Designations Updates

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Proposes Updates to Electronic Recordkeeping Requirements

Press Release: SEC Proposes Rule to Provide Transparency in the Securities Lending Market

Press Release: SEC Announces Enforcement Results for FY 2021

Press Release: SEC Charges Promoter with Conducting Cryptocurrency Investment Scams

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks at Dillard University's 10th Annual Justice Revius O. Ortique Jr. Lecture on Law and Society

Press Release: Two Iranian Nationals Charged for Cyber-Enabled Disinformation and Threat Campaign Designed to Influence the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election

Press Release: Four Executives Plead Guilty to Fraud Scheme that Caused Over $4.5 Million in Losses to the Small Business Administration

Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Donut Shop Franchise to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims

Press Release: United States Settles Clean Water Act Claims Against Fishing Companies, Manager and Vessel Chief Engineer for Violations in American Samoa

Press Release: Managers of New York Fish Dealer Plead Guilty to Fishing Fraud Conspiracy

Press Release: Two Aryan Circle Gang Leaders Convicted on Racketeering Charges

Press Release: Justice Department Announces $139 Million for Law Enforcement Hiring to Advance Community Policing

Press Release: Former Police Officer Found Guilty of Violating an Arrestee's Civil Rights by Using Excessive Force

Press Release: Georgia Supervisory Correctional Officer Indicted on Obstruction Offenses Related to Assault on Inmate

Press Release: Nevada Vacuum Distributor and Salesman Both Convicted by Jury in Conspiracy to Defraud the IRS

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Launch of Voluntary Chemical Security Program: ChemLock

Press Release: Enduring Security Framework Releases Part II of Security Guidance for 5G Cloud Infrastructures

Readout of CBP Acting Commissioner's Visit to Panama

Press Release: Calexico CBP Officers Seize Close to Half a Ton of Methamphetamine (California)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol and law enforcement partners arrest over 30 individuals inside a stash house (Texas)

Press Release: Narcotics smuggler flees from Border Patrol, crashes into civilian vehicle injuring two (Texas)

Press Release: SENTRI Inspection Leads CBP to Interception of 47 Live Roosters/Hens at Laredo Port of Entry (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol proudly presents the November Youth of the Month Honorees (Texas)

Press Release: Baltimore CBP Officers Seize 1,000 Counterfeit and Potentially Dangerous Solar Panels from China (Maryland)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Region 4 Announces New Youth Preparedness Council Members

Press Release: FEMA and KIRO-AM Seattle to Unveil New Emergency Broadcast Studio (Washington State)

Press Release: Help is Still Available After Disaster Recovery Centers Close (Pennsylvania)

Press Release: What's Holding up Your Disaster Assistance? Call the FEMA Helpline and Find Out (Louisiana)

Press Release: NJ Storm Survivors | FEMA Registration Deadline Approaching (New Jersey)

Department of Commerce

Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Official Visit to Malaysia

Joint Statement by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Malaysian Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali

Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Meeting with Malaysia's Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Annuar bin Musa

Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Meeting with Malaysia's Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry, Y.B. Dato' Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali

Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Visit with Malaysia Prime Minister Dato' Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob

Press Release: The Minority Business Development Agency is Permanently Authorized in Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Press Release: Department of Commerce's NTIA Awards First Grants to Tribal Groups Seeking to Expand Broadband

Blog: Native Americans Play Critical Role in NOAA Coastal Projects

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC to Expand Criminal Referral Program to Stop and Deter Corporate Crime

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Seeks Comment on the New Affordable Connectivity Program

Press Release: FCC Grants Market Access for Kinéis Low-Earth Orbit Satellites

Press Release: FCC Proposes Enhanced Competition Incentive Program

Press Release: FCC Approves Text-to-988 Access to Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Press Release: FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr Announces Telehealth Roundtable

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM Announces New Business Development and Outreach Division

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors

Press Release: USDA Invests $86 Million to Improve Equitable Access to Jobs, Business Opportunities, Education, Health Care and Housing for Rural People

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland, Massachusetts Leaders Celebrate Groundbreaking of Nation's First Commercial Offshore Wind Project in Federal Waters

Department of Transportation

Press Release: USDOT Releases State by State Fact Sheets Highlighting Benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Secretary Walsh, Swiss President Parmelin sign memorandum of understanding to expand Registered Apprenticeship programs in the United States

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor orders Houston crane company to pay nearly $24K to worker who refused to violate federal law

Press Release: Administrative law judge orders New Jersey federal contractor to pay $549K in back wages to 46 workers after U.S. Department of Labor finds wage violations

Press Release: Investigation of Orem bakery, restaurant and grocer recovers $32K in overtime back wages for 8 workers; finds minor doing hazardous work

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds federal wage violations, recovers more than $128K in back wages for employees of Vermont insulation, roofing contractor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $228K for 35 workers of Maxton contractor that failed to meet federal contract's wage requirements

Department of Education

Press Release: Secretary Cardona, Secretary Walsh, Swiss President Parmelin Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Expand Registered Apprenticeship Programs in the United States

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Puerto Rico's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $990 Million to Puerto Rico

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Solicits Public Input on Civil Rights Data Collection for 2021-22 School Year

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Releas e: Biden Administration Secures 10 Million Courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Medicine as Additional Tool to Reduce Hospitalizations and Save Lives

Press Release: HHS Takes Action to Prevent Discrimination and Strengthen Civil Rights

Press Release: HHS Extends Postpartum Coverage in Virginia for Nearly 6,000 People

Statement from Secretary Xavier Becerra on National Rural Health Day

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Expands Eligibility for COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters | November 19, 2021

