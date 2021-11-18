This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

11:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

11:35 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Manchester, New Hampshire

12:55 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Manchester, New Hampshire

1:45 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in North Woodstock, New Hampshire

2:25 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law repairs and rebuilds the nation's roads and bridges

3:25 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs North Woodstock, New Hampshire

4:45 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Manchester, New Hampshire en route Joint Base Andrews

6:05 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

6:25 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

4:40 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the Tribal Nations Summit

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Manchester, New Hampshire

Recap of Monday, November 15, 2021

The White House

Infrastructure Bill

Remarks by President Biden at Signing of H.R. 3684, The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Bill Signed into Law:

H.R. 3684, the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act," which reauthorizes surface transportation programs for five years, through Fiscal Year 2026, and provides for a one-time transfer of funds from the General Fund into the Highway Trust Fund; authorizes programs for water, energy, and broadband infrastructure; and provides emergency supplemental appropriations.

Executive Order on Implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Fact Sheet: President Biden's Executive Order Establishing Priorities and Task Force for Implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

People's Republic of China

Readout of President Biden's Virtual Meeting with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China

Remarks by President Biden and President Xi of the People's Republic of China Before Virtual Meeting

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on President Biden's Virtual Meeting with President Xi of the People's Republic of China

Tribal Nations Summit

Remarks by President Biden at the Tribal Nations Summit

Fact Sheet: Building a New Era of Nation-to-Nation Engagement (re: Tribal Nations Summit)

Executive Order on Improving Public Safety and Criminal Justice for Native Americans and Addressing the Crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous People

Other Matters

Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Cuba's November 15 Protests

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, November 15, 2021

Nominations: President Biden Announces Additional Nominees

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Advisory: Secretary Austin to Meet With the Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Norway Nov. 16

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: Diplomacy Is Critical to Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula, DOD Official Says

Article : Defense Secretary Has Authority to Order Mandatory COVID-19 Shots

: Defense Secretary Has Authority to Order Mandatory COVID-19 Shots Article: Military Teens & Mental Health: Here Are Resources That Can Help

Article: Medal of Honor Monday: Marine Lt. Col. Harold Bauer

Publication : Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 23) Revision 2 – Department of Defense Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination Attestation, Screening Testing, and Vaccination Verification (Updated)

: Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 23) Revision 2 – Department of Defense Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination Attestation, Screening Testing, and Vaccination Verification (Updated) Contracts for November 15, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, November 16

November 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Vitorino and Deputy Directors General Pope and Daniels

November 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and International Organization for Migration Director General Antonio Vitorino Before Their Meeting

November 15: Readout | Deputy?Secretary?Sherman's?Meeting with Israeli?Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roll

November 15: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with German Minister of State Annen

November 15: Statement | Russia Conducts Destructive Anti-Satellite Missile Test

November 15: Sanctions | New Sanctions Following Sham Elections in Nicaragua

November 15: Statement | Release of Daniel Fenster (re: Burma/Myanmar)

November 15: Statement | International Education Week and Open Doors Report

November 15: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Designates 21 High-Priority Countries Under the Water for the World Act, Including Four New Countries

Press Release: USAID Support of the Joint Statement of Principles in Support of International Education

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Swearing-in Ceremony for Deputy Administrator for Policy and Planning, Isobel Coleman

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meetings with Israeli Government Officials

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Before Their Meeting in Jerusalem

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Chilean Finance Minister Rodrigo Andrés Cerda

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Visit to Israel

Readout: Financial Stability Oversight Council Meeting on November 15, 2021

Press Release: Treasury and IRS Disburse Fifth Month of Advance Child Tax Credit Payments

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Public Ministry of Nicaragua and Nine Government Officials Following Sham November Elections

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Daniel R. Gregus Named Director of Chicago Office

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the 2021 White House Tribal Nations Summit

Press Release: Justice Department Announces More Than $73 Million to Help Crime Victims and Improve Public Safety in American Indian and Alaska Native Communities

Press Release: Justice Department Awards Nearly $104 Million to Help Crime Victims in Indian Country

Press Release: Three Charged with Mailing Fraudulent Prize Notices

Press Release: Panamanian Intermediary in Alleged Bribery Scheme Charged with Money Laundering Extradited to the United States from Guatemala

Press Release: Archdiocese of New Orleans Agrees to Pay More Than $1 Million to Resolve Hurricane Katrina-related False Claims Act Allegations

Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Cooler Production Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims

Press Release: Honeywell and Others to Fund Restoration of Natural Resources and Conserve Natural Habitat Along the Buffalo River in Buffalo, New York

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Press Release: DHS Launches Innovative Hiring Program to Recruit and Retain World-Class Cyber Talent

Press Release: CBP Releases October 2021 Monthly Operational Update (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: S. NEXUS/FAST Enrollment Centers to Re-Open November 29 (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: RGV Agents Discover a 53 Migrants at a Stash House In McAllen (Texas)

Press Release: Multiple Criminal Migrants Arrested in the Rio Grande Valley (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Rescue Man from Burning Car (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Seize Narcotics Worth Over $53.2 Million at World Trade Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended over 100 Individuals during three smuggling attempts (Texas)

Press Release: If You See Something, Say Something (North Dakota)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Infrastructure Deal Provides FEMA Billions for Community Mitigation Investments

Press Release: Second FEMA Recovery Center Opens in New London County (Connecticut)

Press Release: Two Weeks Remain to Apply for Hurricane Ida Assistance (Louisiana)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Comprehensive Trip Guidance and Week Ahead Press Schedule for the Week of November 15, 2021 – November 21, 2021

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Commerce Department Applauds President Biden's Signing of Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal into Law

Press Release: WHAT THEY ARE SAYING | How President Biden's Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Will Help Close the Digital Divide

Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Official Visit to Japan

Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Meeting with Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Matsuno Hirozaku

Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Hayashi Yoshimasa

Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Meeting with Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Hagiuda Koichi

Joint Statement between Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry Minister Hagiuda Koichi

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Issues Agency Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2021

Federal Communication Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Commissioner Starks Applauds Bipartisan Investments In Broadband

Press Release: FCC Proposes Changes to FM Directional Antenna Testing Requirements

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Deputy Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics and Other Key Staff Appointments

Press Release: At White House Tribal Leaders Summit, USDA Announces New Initiatives Serving Indian Country

Press Release: Agriculture and Interior Departments Take Action to Strengthen Tribal Co-Stewardship of Public Lands and Waters

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Celebrates Signing of Landmark Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Underscores Importance of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department, Federal Partners Commit to Protect Tribal Treaty Rights

Press Release: Interior and Agriculture Departments Take Action to Strengthen Tribal Co-Stewardship of Public Lands and Waters

Press Release: Departments of the Interior, Education, and Health & Human Services Launch Multi-Agency Initiative to Protect and Preserve Native Languages

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Announces Steps to Establish Protections for Culturally Significant Chaco Canyon Landscape

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Releases Bold National Strategy to Transform Recycling in America

Press Release: EPA Announces Public Hearing on Proposal to Cut Methane and Other Pollution from the Oil and Natural Gas Industry

Press Release: U.S. EPA fines two commercial ships over Vessel General Permit violations

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $3M in incremental funding to continue employment, training services to combat New Jersey's opioid crisis

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $85K for 'benched' H-1B worker

Press Release: Largest US pork processor agrees to develop, implement infectious disease preparedness plan, health training for workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $165K in back wages for 75 employees of three Massachusetts restaurants

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor marks 7th annual National Apprenticeship Week

Department of Education

Press Release: Departments of the Interior, Education, and Health & Human Services Launch Multi-Agency Initiative to Protect and Preserve Native Languages

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Remarks by HHS Secretary Becerra at the National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD) 2021 Fall Conference

Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Withdrawal of HHS Policy on Laboratory-Developed Tests

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Updates Test Policies to Help to Ensure Accuracy and Reliability of Tests and Increase Access to At-Home Tests

