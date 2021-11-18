This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
11:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews
11:35 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Manchester, New Hampshire
12:55 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Manchester, New Hampshire
1:45 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives in North Woodstock, New Hampshire
2:25 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law repairs and rebuilds the nation's roads and bridges
3:25 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs North Woodstock, New Hampshire
4:45 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs Manchester, New Hampshire en route Joint Base Andrews
6:05 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
6:25 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
4:40 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at the Tribal Nations Summit
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Manchester, New Hampshire
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Monday, November 15, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
Infrastructure Bill
- Remarks by President Biden at Signing of H.R. 3684, The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
- Bill Signed into Law:
-
- H.R. 3684, the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act," which reauthorizes surface transportation programs for five years, through Fiscal Year 2026, and provides for a one-time transfer of funds from the General Fund into the Highway Trust Fund; authorizes programs for water, energy, and broadband infrastructure; and provides emergency supplemental appropriations.
- Executive Order on Implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
- Fact Sheet: President Biden's Executive Order Establishing Priorities and Task Force for Implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
People's Republic of China
- Readout of President Biden's Virtual Meeting with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China
- Remarks by President Biden and President Xi of the People's Republic of China Before Virtual Meeting
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on President Biden's Virtual Meeting with President Xi of the People's Republic of China
Tribal Nations Summit
- Remarks by President Biden at the Tribal Nations Summit
- Fact Sheet: Building a New Era of Nation-to-Nation Engagement (re: Tribal Nations Summit)
- Executive Order on Improving Public Safety and Criminal Justice for Native Americans and Addressing the Crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous People
Other Matters
- Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Cuba's November 15 Protests
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, November 15, 2021
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Additional Nominees
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Advisory: Secretary Austin to Meet With the Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Norway Nov. 16
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: Diplomacy Is Critical to Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula, DOD Official Says
- Article: Defense Secretary Has Authority to Order Mandatory COVID-19 Shots
- Article: Military Teens & Mental Health: Here Are Resources That Can Help
- Article: Medal of Honor Monday: Marine Lt. Col. Harold Bauer
- Publication: Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 23) Revision 2 – Department of Defense Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination Attestation, Screening Testing, and Vaccination Verification (Updated)
- Contracts for November 15, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, November 16
- November 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Vitorino and Deputy Directors General Pope and Daniels
- November 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and International Organization for Migration Director General Antonio Vitorino Before Their Meeting
- November 15: Readout | Deputy?Secretary?Sherman's?Meeting with Israeli?Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roll
- November 15: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with German Minister of State Annen
- November 15: Statement | Russia Conducts Destructive Anti-Satellite Missile Test
- November 15: Sanctions | New Sanctions Following Sham Elections in Nicaragua
- November 15: Statement | Release of Daniel Fenster (re: Burma/Myanmar)
- November 15: Statement | International Education Week and Open Doors Report
- November 15: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID Designates 21 High-Priority Countries Under the Water for the World Act, Including Four New Countries
- Press Release: USAID Support of the Joint Statement of Principles in Support of International Education
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the Swearing-in Ceremony for Deputy Administrator for Policy and Planning, Isobel Coleman
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meetings with Israeli Government Officials
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Before Their Meeting in Jerusalem
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Chilean Finance Minister Rodrigo Andrés Cerda
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Visit to Israel
- Readout: Financial Stability Oversight Council Meeting on November 15, 2021
- Press Release: Treasury and IRS Disburse Fifth Month of Advance Child Tax Credit Payments
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Public Ministry of Nicaragua and Nine Government Officials Following Sham November Elections
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: Daniel R. Gregus Named Director of Chicago Office
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks at the 2021 White House Tribal Nations Summit
- Press Release: Justice Department Announces More Than $73 Million to Help Crime Victims and Improve Public Safety in American Indian and Alaska Native Communities
- Press Release: Justice Department Awards Nearly $104 Million to Help Crime Victims in Indian Country
- Press Release: Three Charged with Mailing Fraudulent Prize Notices
- Press Release: Panamanian Intermediary in Alleged Bribery Scheme Charged with Money Laundering Extradited to the United States from Guatemala
- Press Release: Archdiocese of New Orleans Agrees to Pay More Than $1 Million to Resolve Hurricane Katrina-related False Claims Act Allegations
- Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Cooler Production Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims
- Press Release: Honeywell and Others to Fund Restoration of Natural Resources and Conserve Natural Habitat Along the Buffalo River in Buffalo, New York
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
- Press Release: DHS Launches Innovative Hiring Program to Recruit and Retain World-Class Cyber Talent
- Press Release: CBP Releases October 2021 Monthly Operational Update (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: S. NEXUS/FAST Enrollment Centers to Re-Open November 29 (Washington, D.C.)
- Press Release: RGV Agents Discover a 53 Migrants at a Stash House In McAllen (Texas)
- Press Release: Multiple Criminal Migrants Arrested in the Rio Grande Valley (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Rescue Man from Burning Car (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Seize Narcotics Worth Over $53.2 Million at World Trade Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended over 100 Individuals during three smuggling attempts (Texas)
- Press Release: If You See Something, Say Something (North Dakota)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: Infrastructure Deal Provides FEMA Billions for Community Mitigation Investments
- Press Release: Second FEMA Recovery Center Opens in New London County (Connecticut)
- Press Release: Two Weeks Remain to Apply for Hurricane Ida Assistance (Louisiana)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: Comprehensive Trip Guidance and Week Ahead Press Schedule for the Week of November 15, 2021 – November 21, 2021
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: Commerce Department Applauds President Biden's Signing of Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal into Law
- Press Release: WHAT THEY ARE SAYING | How President Biden's Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Will Help Close the Digital Divide
- Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Official Visit to Japan
- Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Meeting with Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Matsuno Hirozaku
- Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Hayashi Yoshimasa
- Readout of Secretary Gina M. Raimondo's Meeting with Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Hagiuda Koichi
- Joint Statement between Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry Minister Hagiuda Koichi
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Issues Agency Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2021
Federal Communication Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Commissioner Starks Applauds Bipartisan Investments In Broadband
- Press Release: FCC Proposes Changes to FM Directional Antenna Testing Requirements
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Deputy Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics and Other Key Staff Appointments
- Press Release: At White House Tribal Leaders Summit, USDA Announces New Initiatives Serving Indian Country
- Press Release: Agriculture and Interior Departments Take Action to Strengthen Tribal Co-Stewardship of Public Lands and Waters
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Celebrates Signing of Landmark Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
- Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Underscores Importance of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department, Federal Partners Commit to Protect Tribal Treaty Rights
- Press Release: Interior and Agriculture Departments Take Action to Strengthen Tribal Co-Stewardship of Public Lands and Waters
- Press Release: Departments of the Interior, Education, and Health & Human Services Launch Multi-Agency Initiative to Protect and Preserve Native Languages
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Announces Steps to Establish Protections for Culturally Significant Chaco Canyon Landscape
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
- Press Release: EPA Releases Bold National Strategy to Transform Recycling in America
- Press Release: EPA Announces Public Hearing on Proposal to Cut Methane and Other Pollution from the Oil and Natural Gas Industry
- Press Release: U.S. EPA fines two commercial ships over Vessel General Permit violations
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $3M in incremental funding to continue employment, training services to combat New Jersey's opioid crisis
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $85K for 'benched' H-1B worker
- Press Release: Largest US pork processor agrees to develop, implement infectious disease preparedness plan, health training for workers
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $165K in back wages for 75 employees of three Massachusetts restaurants
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor marks 7th annual National Apprenticeship Week
Department of Education
- Press Release: Departments of the Interior, Education, and Health & Human Services Launch Multi-Agency Initiative to Protect and Preserve Native Languages
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Remarks by HHS Secretary Becerra at the National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD) 2021 Fall Conference
- Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Withdrawal of HHS Policy on Laboratory-Developed Tests
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Updates Test Policies to Help to Ensure Accuracy and Reliability of Tests and Increase Access to At-Home Tests
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.