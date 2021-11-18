This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

11:20 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tribal Nations Summit coinciding with national Native American Heritage Month | South Court Auditorium

3:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT signs into law his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, H.R. 3684, the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act"; The President and The Vice President deliver remarks | South Lawn

7:45 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT meets virtually with His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China | Roosevelt Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

3:00 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks when the President signs into law his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, H.R. 3684, the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act"

5:00 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks on voting rights virtually at the Declaration for American Democracy Coalition Principals Meeting

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, November 12-14, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

November 15

Fact Sheet: Building A New Era of Nation-to-Nation Engagement (re: White House Tribal Nations Summit)

November 14

Appointment: President Biden Announces Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu as Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator

November 13

Fact Sheet: Renewed U.S. Leadership in Glasgow Raises Ambition to Tackle Climate Crisis

November 12

Readout of President Joe Biden's Participation in the APEC Virtual Leaders' Meeting

Remarks by President Biden in Cabinet Meeting

Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's Virtual Meeting with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China (Nov. 15)

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, November 12, 2021

Nominations: President Biden Announces Additional Nominees

Nominations: President Biden Announces First U.S. Marshal Nominees and Eight New Nominees to Serve as U.S. Attorneys

Statement from President Joe Biden Announcing His Intention to Nominate Dr. Robert Califf for Commissioner of Food and Drugs

Bills Signed into Law:

H.R. 3475, which designates the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Columbus, Georgia, as the Robert S. Poydasheff VA Clinic, and H.R. 4172, which designates the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Aurora, Colorado, as the Lieutenant Colonel John W. Mosley VA Clinic.

Memorandum to the Secretary of State, Secretary of Treasury, and Secretary of Energy on the Presidential Determination Pursuant to Section 1245(d)(4)(B) and (C) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2012

Proclamation on America Recycles Day, 2021

Proclamation on American Education Week, 2021

Proclamation on National Apprenticeship Week, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: Guard Partnership Program Adapts, Continues to Grow

Article: World War II Veteran, Prisoner of War Dies at 99

Press Release: Navy to Christen Submarine New Jersey

Press Release: Navy to Christen Future USNS Apalachicola

Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Abd al Hadi al Iraqi Pre-Trial Motions Hearing

Contracts for November 12, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, November 15

November 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian

November 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau

November 14: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's Travel to France

November 14: Statement | Calling for Respect for Human Rights and Peaceful Demonstrations in Cuba on November 15

November 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with People's Republic of China (PRC) State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi

November 13: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

November 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani at a Signing Ceremony and Joint Press Availability For the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

November 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi

November 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly

November 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly Before Their Meeting

November 12: Statement | On Danny Fenster's Sentencing (re: Burma/Myanmar)

November 12: Readout | Acting CT Coordinator Godfrey's Travel to Malta

November 12: Fact Sheet | U.S. 2021 APEC Outcomes

November 12: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Lu Visits Malé and Kathmandu

November 12: Transcript | Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs Ervin Massinga On Secretary Blinken's Upcoming Travel to Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal

November 12: Sanctions | Imposing Sanctions in Connection with the Conflict in Ethiopia

November 12: Statement | Department of State Announces COVID-19 Private Sector Engagement and Partnership Fund Awardees

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

November 13

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme David Beasley

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths

November 12

Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power Travels to Moldova and Belgium (Nov. 16-18)

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

November 13

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield during a Telephonic Press Briefing on Travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, and Amman

November 12

Transcript: Remarks by a Senior Admin Official during a Telephonic Background Briefing on Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, and Amman

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the G5 Sahel Joint Force

Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of a Resolution Renewing the Mandate of MINUSCA

Explanation of Position at the Third Committee Adoption of the Improving Coordination of Efforts Against Trafficking in Persons Resolution

Remarks at the Third Committee Adoption of the National Human Rights Institutions Resolution

Explanation of Position at the Third Committee Adoption of the Terrorism and Human Rights Resolution

Explanation of Vote at the Third Committee Adoption of the Combating Glorification of Nazism

Remarks at the Third Committee Adoption of the UNHCR Omnibus 2021 Resolution

Explanation of Position at the Third Committee Adoption of the Violence Against Women Migrant Workers Resolution

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: U.S. Department of the Treasury Announces Partnership with Israel to Combat Ransomware | November 14, 2021

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Four Entities and Two Individuals in Connection with the Crisis in Ethiopia | November 12, 2021

Sanctions List Updates: Ethiopia-Related Designations; Kingpin Act Designations Removals; Issuance of Ethiopia-Related General License and Frequently Asked Questions

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Mexican National Extradited from Brazil to Face International Cocaine Trafficking Charge

Press Release: Justice Department Requires Substantial Divestitures and Waiver of a Non-Compete for S&P to Proceed with its Merger with IHS Markit

Press Release: Stephen K. Bannon Indicted for Contempt of Congress

Press Release: Alabama Man Pleads Guilty to Firearms Offenses

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Four MS-13 Gang Members Arrested in the Rio Grande Valley within 14 Hours (Texas)

Press Release: Multiple Human Smuggling Cases Stopped by RGV Border Patrol Agents (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents intercept tractor trailer human smuggling scheme (Texas)

Press Release: AMO Marine Unit rescues man from sinking aircraft off Florida coast (Florida)

Press Release: CBP at the LA/Long Beach Seaport Reports Record-Breaking Year for Seizures of Counterfeit and Prohibited Merchandise (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Open in New London County (Connecticut)

Press Release: Two Months into Recovery, Federal Funding Tops $518 Million for New Jersey

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

U.S. Statement on Working with Japan to Address Global Steel and Aluminum Excess Capacity

Department of Commerce

U.S. Statement on Working with Japan to Address Global Steel and Aluminum Excess Capacity

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations Concerning Freight Rail Coupler Systems and Components from China

Press Release: USITC Releases Shifts in U.S. Merchandise Trade 2020

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Approves Modifications to Bristol Meyers Squibb Divestiture Agreement

Press Release: FTC Invites Public Comment on Draft Strategic Plan

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Simington Addresses Massachusetts Broadcasters Association

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Intent to Nominate Jose Emilio Esteban, Ph.D. to Serve as Under Secretary for Food Safety

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Traveled to DE and PA to Highlight the Benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Department of Transportation

Press Release: Native American Heritage Month

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces proposal to rescind Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Program

Press Release: Sunpro Solar's owner cited again for exposing workers to fall hazards after investigation at Naples work site; faces $160K in penalties

Department of Education

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on President Biden's Nomination of Glenna Gallo

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement from Secretary Xavier Becerra on President Biden's Intention to Nominate Dr. Robert Califf for Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | November 12, 2021

: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | November 12, 2021 Press Release: FDA Approves Treatment for Rare Blood Disease

Press Release: FDA Provides Update on Recall of Certain Philips Respironics Breathing Assistance Machines

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.