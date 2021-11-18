This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House
11:20 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tribal Nations Summit coinciding with national Native American Heritage Month | South Court Auditorium
3:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT signs into law his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, H.R. 3684, the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act"; The President and The Vice President deliver remarks | South Lawn
7:45 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT meets virtually with His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China | Roosevelt Room
VPOTUS' Schedule*
3:00 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks when the President signs into law his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, H.R. 3684, the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act"
5:00 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks on voting rights virtually at the Declaration for American Democracy Coalition Principals Meeting
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Friday-Sunday, November 12-14, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
November 15
- Fact Sheet: Building A New Era of Nation-to-Nation Engagement (re: White House Tribal Nations Summit)
November 14
- Appointment: President Biden Announces Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu as Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator
November 13
- Fact Sheet: Renewed U.S. Leadership in Glasgow Raises Ambition to Tackle Climate Crisis
November 12
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Participation in the APEC Virtual Leaders' Meeting
- Remarks by President Biden in Cabinet Meeting
- Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's Virtual Meeting with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China (Nov. 15)
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, November 12, 2021
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Additional Nominees
- Nominations: President Biden Announces First U.S. Marshal Nominees and Eight New Nominees to Serve as U.S. Attorneys
- Statement from President Joe Biden Announcing His Intention to Nominate Dr. Robert Califf for Commissioner of Food and Drugs
- Bills Signed into Law:
-
- H.R. 3475, which designates the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Columbus, Georgia, as the Robert S. Poydasheff VA Clinic, and
- H.R. 4172, which designates the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Aurora, Colorado, as the Lieutenant Colonel John W. Mosley VA Clinic.
- Memorandum to the Secretary of State, Secretary of Treasury, and Secretary of Energy on the Presidential Determination Pursuant to Section 1245(d)(4)(B) and (C) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2012
- Proclamation on America Recycles Day, 2021
- Proclamation on American Education Week, 2021
- Proclamation on National Apprenticeship Week, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Article: Guard Partnership Program Adapts, Continues to Grow
- Article: World War II Veteran, Prisoner of War Dies at 99
- Press Release: Navy to Christen Submarine New Jersey
- Press Release: Navy to Christen Future USNS Apalachicola
- Advisory: Military Commissions Media Invitation Announced for United States v. Abd al Hadi al Iraqi Pre-Trial Motions Hearing
- Contracts for November 12, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Monday, November 15
- November 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian
- November 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau
- November 14: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's Travel to France
- November 14: Statement | Calling for Respect for Human Rights and Peaceful Demonstrations in Cuba on November 15
- November 13: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with People's Republic of China (PRC) State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi
- November 13: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue
- November 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani at a Signing Ceremony and Joint Press Availability For the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue
- November 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi
- November 12: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly
- November 12: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly Before Their Meeting
- November 12: Statement | On Danny Fenster's Sentencing (re: Burma/Myanmar)
- November 12: Readout | Acting CT Coordinator Godfrey's Travel to Malta
- November 12: Fact Sheet | U.S. 2021 APEC Outcomes
- November 12: Advisory | Assistant Secretary Lu Visits Malé and Kathmandu
- November 12: Transcript | Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs Ervin Massinga On Secretary Blinken's Upcoming Travel to Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal
- November 12: Sanctions | Imposing Sanctions in Connection with the Conflict in Ethiopia
- November 12: Statement | Department of State Announces COVID-19 Private Sector Engagement and Partnership Fund Awardees
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
November 13
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme David Beasley
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths
November 12
- Advisory: Administrator Samantha Power Travels to Moldova and Belgium (Nov. 16-18)
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
November 13
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield during a Telephonic Press Briefing on Travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, and Amman
November 12
- Transcript: Remarks by a Senior Admin Official during a Telephonic Background Briefing on Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield's Travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, and Amman
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the G5 Sahel Joint Force
- Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of a Resolution Renewing the Mandate of MINUSCA
- Explanation of Position at the Third Committee Adoption of the Improving Coordination of Efforts Against Trafficking in Persons Resolution
- Remarks at the Third Committee Adoption of the National Human Rights Institutions Resolution
- Explanation of Position at the Third Committee Adoption of the Terrorism and Human Rights Resolution
- Explanation of Vote at the Third Committee Adoption of the Combating Glorification of Nazism
- Remarks at the Third Committee Adoption of the UNHCR Omnibus 2021 Resolution
- Explanation of Position at the Third Committee Adoption of the Violence Against Women Migrant Workers Resolution
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: U.S. Department of the Treasury Announces Partnership with Israel to Combat Ransomware | November 14, 2021
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Four Entities and Two Individuals in Connection with the Crisis in Ethiopia | November 12, 2021
- Sanctions List Updates: Ethiopia-Related Designations; Kingpin Act Designations Removals; Issuance of Ethiopia-Related General License and Frequently Asked Questions
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Mexican National Extradited from Brazil to Face International Cocaine Trafficking Charge
- Press Release: Justice Department Requires Substantial Divestitures and Waiver of a Non-Compete for S&P to Proceed with its Merger with IHS Markit
- Press Release: Stephen K. Bannon Indicted for Contempt of Congress
- Press Release: Alabama Man Pleads Guilty to Firearms Offenses
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Four MS-13 Gang Members Arrested in the Rio Grande Valley within 14 Hours (Texas)
- Press Release: Multiple Human Smuggling Cases Stopped by RGV Border Patrol Agents (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents intercept tractor trailer human smuggling scheme (Texas)
- Press Release: AMO Marine Unit rescues man from sinking aircraft off Florida coast (Florida)
- Press Release: CBP at the LA/Long Beach Seaport Reports Record-Breaking Year for Seizures of Counterfeit and Prohibited Merchandise (California)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Open in New London County (Connecticut)
- Press Release: Two Months into Recovery, Federal Funding Tops $518 Million for New Jersey
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- U.S. Statement on Working with Japan to Address Global Steel and Aluminum Excess Capacity
Department of Commerce
- U.S. Statement on Working with Japan to Address Global Steel and Aluminum Excess Capacity
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations Concerning Freight Rail Coupler Systems and Components from China
- Press Release: USITC Releases Shifts in U.S. Merchandise Trade 2020
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Approves Modifications to Bristol Meyers Squibb Divestiture Agreement
- Press Release: FTC Invites Public Comment on Draft Strategic Plan
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Simington Addresses Massachusetts Broadcasters Association
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Intent to Nominate Jose Emilio Esteban, Ph.D. to Serve as Under Secretary for Food Safety
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Traveled to DE and PA to Highlight the Benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: Native American Heritage Month
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces proposal to rescind Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Program
- Press Release: Sunpro Solar's owner cited again for exposing workers to fall hazards after investigation at Naples work site; faces $160K in penalties
Department of Education
- Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on President Biden's Nomination of Glenna Gallo
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Statement from Secretary Xavier Becerra on President Biden's Intention to Nominate Dr. Robert Califf for Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | November 12, 2021
- Press Release: FDA Approves Treatment for Rare Blood Disease
- Press Release: FDA Provides Update on Recall of Certain Philips Respironics Breathing Assistance Machines
