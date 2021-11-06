This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

1:05 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

1:25 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

1:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:45 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

November 3

Blog: Improving and Tracking Supply Chains Link by Link | John Porcari, Sameera Fazili, and Liz Reynolds

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Continued International Counter Ransomware Efforts

November 2

Remarks by President Biden at the "Action on Forests and Land-Use" Event

Fact Sheet: President Biden Tackles Methane Emissions, Spurs Innovations, and Supports Sustainable Agriculture to Build a Clean Energy Economy and Create Jobs

Remarks by President Biden at "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" Event

Remarks by President Biden in Meeting on the Build Back Better World Initiative

Press Release: U.S. President Biden, European Commission President Von Der Leyen, and UK Prime Minister Johnson Announce Commitment to Addressing Climate Crisis Through Infrastructure Development

Remarks by President Biden at an Event Highlighting the Progress of the Global Methane Pledge

Remarks by President Biden in Press Conference

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials Previewing Day Two of COP26

Statement of President Joe Biden on Vaccinations for Children Age Five to 11

Press Release: President Biden Announces Prescription Drug Pricing Plan in Build Back Better Framework

Readout of Council of Governors Meeting

Fact Sheet: New Strategy Outlines Five Priorities for Reducing Military and Veteran Suicide

Message to the Congress on the Termination of the Designation of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (Ethiopia), the Republic of Guinea (Guinea), and the Republic of Mali (Mali) as beneficiary sub-Saharan African countries under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)

Nomination Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin "Benny" Gantz

Advisory: Secretary Austin Welcomes Singapore's Minister of Defence Ng Eng Hen, Nov. 3

Article : DOD Civilian Employees Must Be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 by Nov. 22, Official Says

Article: Engineer Became Highest Ranking Native American in Union Army

Article: DOD's Logistics Agency Touches American Lives

Contracts for November 2, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, November 3

November 2: Fact Sheet | Forest Finance Risk Consortium Establishment at COP26

November 2: Fact Sheet | Forest Investor Club Establishment at COP26

November 2: Fact Sheet | Joining the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy

November 2: SecState Remarks | Africa Adaptation Acceleration Summit

November 2: Statement | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis Announce Romania's Intent to Build First-of-a-Kind U.S. Small Modular Reactor to Address the Climate Crisis

November 2: Statement | United States, European Union, and Partners Formally Launch Global Methane Pledge to Keep 1.5C Within Reach

November 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati

November 2: Readout | United Arab Emirates Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

November 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

November 2: Fact Sheet | The Impactful Role of Faith Actors in the COVID-19 Pandemic

November 2: Statement | Federated States of Micronesia Independence Day

November 2: Statement | The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons

Advisory: USAID Administrator Samantha Power to Give Address at Georgetown University Outlining a New Vision for Global Development (Nov. 4)

Advisory: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Travels to COP26 (Nov. 6-8)

Press Release: USAID Highlights Commitment to Climate-Smart Agriculture Research and Innovation

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Explanation of Vote Delivered by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?on Draft Resolution L.55, "Peaceful Uses in the Context of International Security

Remarks at a UN High-Level Virtual Event on Hate Speech and the Safety of Women Journalists

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department Sues to Block Penguin Random House's Acquisition of Rival Publisher Simon & Schuster

Press Release: Mississippi Podiatrist Charged for Alleged Foot Bath Scheme

Press Release: San Fernando Valley Man Who Plotted Bombing of Long Beach Rally Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Prison

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Migrant Smuggler Endangers Children at Arizona Border (Arizona)

Press Release: Border Patrol Operations Result in 41 Migrant Arrests (Texas)

Press Release: Child Sex Offenders Arrested at the Border (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Safeguard Your Home When Daylight Saving Ends This Sunday

Press Release: FEMA Hosts Public Meetings for Comment about Minimum Floodplain Management Standards

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Opening Remarks of Ambassador Katherine Tai at American Iron And Steel Institute and Steel Manufacturers Association General Meeting

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on the African Growth and Opportunity Act Eligibility Review

Readout of Ambassador Jayme White's Meeting with the International Trade Committee of the European Parliament

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Requests Public Comment on Petition from Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. for Agency Approval of Its Acquisition of Chromatography Equipment Business of Novasep Process SAS

Press Release: FTC Returns Nearly $60 Million to Drivers Whose Tips Were Illegally Withheld by Amazon

Press Release: FTC Sends Full Refunds Totaling Over $2 Million to Consumers who Lost Money Through Deceptive Direct Mail Publications Scheme

Federal Communication Commission (FCC)

Order: China Telecom Americas Order on Revocation and Termination

Public Notice: FCC Announces Equity Council Members and Working Group Chairs

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Launching Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Press Release: U.S. to Sharply Cut Methane Pollution that Threatens the Climate and Public Health

Department of Labor

Press Release: Federal court finds Las Vegas company shortchanged employees, orders $1.4M in back wages, damages paid to 1,328 call center workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Louisiana-based security solutions company wrongly classified field managers exempt from federal wage protections

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on COVID-19 Vaccines for 5-11 Year Olds

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | November 2, 2021

