This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
1:05 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
1:25 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
------
1:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
VPOTUS' Schedule*
1:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:45 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
November 3
- Blog: Improving and Tracking Supply Chains Link by Link | John Porcari, Sameera Fazili, and Liz Reynolds
- Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Continued International Counter Ransomware Efforts
November 2
- Remarks by President Biden at the "Action on Forests and Land-Use" Event
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Tackles Methane Emissions, Spurs Innovations, and Supports Sustainable Agriculture to Build a Clean Energy Economy and Create Jobs
- Remarks by President Biden at "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" Event
- Remarks by President Biden in Meeting on the Build Back Better World Initiative
- Press Release: U.S. President Biden, European Commission President Von Der Leyen, and UK Prime Minister Johnson Announce Commitment to Addressing Climate Crisis Through Infrastructure Development
- Remarks by President Biden at an Event Highlighting the Progress of the Global Methane Pledge
- Remarks by President Biden in Press Conference
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials Previewing Day Two of COP26
- Statement of President Joe Biden on Vaccinations for Children Age Five to 11
- Press Release: President Biden Announces Prescription Drug Pricing Plan in Build Back Better Framework
- Readout of Council of Governors Meeting
- Fact Sheet: New Strategy Outlines Five Priorities for Reducing Military and Veteran Suicide
- Message to the Congress on the Termination of the Designation of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (Ethiopia), the Republic of Guinea (Guinea), and the Republic of Mali (Mali) as beneficiary sub-Saharan African countries under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)
- Nomination Sent to the Senate
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin "Benny" Gantz
- Advisory: Secretary Austin Welcomes Singapore's Minister of Defence Ng Eng Hen, Nov. 3
- Article: DOD Civilian Employees Must Be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 by Nov. 22, Official Says
- Article: Engineer Became Highest Ranking Native American in Union Army
- Article: DOD's Logistics Agency Touches American Lives
- Contracts for November 2, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Wednesday, November 3
- November 2: Fact Sheet | Forest Finance Risk Consortium Establishment at COP26
- November 2: Fact Sheet | Forest Investor Club Establishment at COP26
- November 2: Fact Sheet | Joining the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy
- November 2: SecState Remarks | Africa Adaptation Acceleration Summit
- November 2: Statement | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis Announce Romania's Intent to Build First-of-a-Kind U.S. Small Modular Reactor to Address the Climate Crisis
- November 2: Statement | United States, European Union, and Partners Formally Launch Global Methane Pledge to Keep 1.5C Within Reach
- November 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati
- November 2: Readout | United Arab Emirates Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
- November 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
- November 2: Fact Sheet | The Impactful Role of Faith Actors in the COVID-19 Pandemic
- November 2: Statement | Federated States of Micronesia Independence Day
- November 2: Statement | The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons
- Advisory: USAID Administrator Samantha Power to Give Address at Georgetown University Outlining a New Vision for Global Development (Nov. 4)
- Advisory: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Travels to COP26 (Nov. 6-8)
- Press Release: USAID Highlights Commitment to Climate-Smart Agriculture Research and Innovation
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Explanation of Vote Delivered by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?on Draft Resolution L.55, "Peaceful Uses in the Context of International Security
- Remarks at a UN High-Level Virtual Event on Hate Speech and the Safety of Women Journalists
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Justice Department Sues to Block Penguin Random House's Acquisition of Rival Publisher Simon & Schuster
- Press Release: Mississippi Podiatrist Charged for Alleged Foot Bath Scheme
- Press Release: San Fernando Valley Man Who Plotted Bombing of Long Beach Rally Sentenced to 25 Years in Federal Prison
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: Migrant Smuggler Endangers Children at Arizona Border (Arizona)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Operations Result in 41 Migrant Arrests (Texas)
- Press Release: Child Sex Offenders Arrested at the Border (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: Safeguard Your Home When Daylight Saving Ends This Sunday
- Press Release: FEMA Hosts Public Meetings for Comment about Minimum Floodplain Management Standards
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Opening Remarks of Ambassador Katherine Tai at American Iron And Steel Institute and Steel Manufacturers Association General Meeting
- Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on the African Growth and Opportunity Act Eligibility Review
- Readout of Ambassador Jayme White's Meeting with the International Trade Committee of the European Parliament
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Requests Public Comment on Petition from Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. for Agency Approval of Its Acquisition of Chromatography Equipment Business of Novasep Process SAS
- Press Release: FTC Returns Nearly $60 Million to Drivers Whose Tips Were Illegally Withheld by Amazon
- Press Release: FTC Sends Full Refunds Totaling Over $2 Million to Consumers who Lost Money Through Deceptive Direct Mail Publications Scheme
Federal Communication Commission (FCC)
- Order: China Telecom Americas Order on Revocation and Termination
- Public Notice: FCC Announces Equity Council Members and Working Group Chairs
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: Launching Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
- Press Release: U.S. to Sharply Cut Methane Pollution that Threatens the Climate and Public Health
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Federal court finds Las Vegas company shortchanged employees, orders $1.4M in back wages, damages paid to 1,328 call center workers
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Louisiana-based security solutions company wrongly classified field managers exempt from federal wage protections
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on COVID-19 Vaccines for 5-11 Year Olds
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | November 2, 2021
