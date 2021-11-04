This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

5:40 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the U.S. plan to preserve global forests at the "Action on Forests and Land-Use" event (9:40 AM Local) | Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow, United Kingdom

7:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT participates in a meeting on the Build Back Better World initiative (11:15 AM Local) | Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow, United Kingdom

9:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers brief remarks at an event highlighting the progress of the Global Methane Pledge (1:00 PM Local) | Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow, United Kingdom

10:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" event (2:30 PM Local) | Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow, United Kingdom

3:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT holds a press conference (7:30 PM Local) | Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow, United Kingdom

5:55 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Edinburgh, United Kingdom en route Joint Base Andrews (9:55 PM Local) | Edinburgh Airport, United Kingdom

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Tuesday.

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Monday, November 1, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

November 2

Remarks by President Biden at the "Action on Forests and Land-Use" Event

Fact Sheet: President Biden Tackles Methane Emissions, Spurs Innovations, and Supports Sustainable Agriculture to Build a Clean Energy Economy and Create Jobs

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials Previewing Day Two of COP26

November 1

Remarks by President Biden at the COP26 Leaders Statement

Fact Sheet: President Biden Renews U.S. Leadership on World Stage at U.N. Climate Conference (COP26)

Remarks by President Biden at the COP26 Event on "Action and Solidarity: The Critical Decade"

Transcript: On-The-Record Press Call by Special Envoy John Kerry and National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy Previewing Day One of COP26

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s, Meeting with President Joko Widodo of Indonesia

Remarks by President Biden and President Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia before Bilateral Meeting

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan En Route Glasgow, Scotland

Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Build Back Better (re: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia)

Statement by President Joe Biden on the 2022 Open Enrollment Period

Press Release: July 2021 Visitor Log Records Posted

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Press Release : Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 23) Revision 2 – Department of Defense Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination Attestation, Screening Testing, and Vaccination Verification

: Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 23) Revision 2 – Department of Defense Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination Attestation, Screening Testing, and Vaccination Verification Publication : Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 23) Revision 2 – Department of Defense Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination Attestation, Screening Testing, and Vaccination Verification

: Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 23) Revision 2 – Department of Defense Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination Attestation, Screening Testing, and Vaccination Verification Article : With Vaccination Deadlines Approaching, Commanders Asked to Use Compassion in Enforcement

: With Vaccination Deadlines Approaching, Commanders Asked to Use Compassion in Enforcement Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Observing National Veterans and Military Families Month

Article: Registration Open for November's Inaugural 'Relationship Wellness Summit'

Article: DOD Honors Native Americans and Their Many Contributions to the Nation

Article: Native American Fought With Distinction in World War II and Korea

Article: Comedian, Game Show Host Is a Retired Marine

Article: Face of Defense | Building History

Contracts for November 1, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, November 2

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is accompanying the President to COP26 in Scotland.

November 1: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the COP26 U.S. Center Opening Event

November 1: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with UNFPA Executive Director Kanem

November 1: Readout | U.S.-ROK Director General/Deputy-Level Consultation Meeting

November 1: Statement | United States Participates in Proliferation Security Initiative Exercise DEEP SABRE

November 1: Advisory | Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman to Speak on Ethiopia (Nov. 2)

November 1: Advisory | Senior Official for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Jennifer Hall Godfrey's Travel to the United Arab Emirates and Germany

November 1: Statement | Antigua and Barbuda Independence Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Announces Robust Targets to Advance President Biden's PREPARE Climate Initiative

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at the UN Economic and Social Council Plenary Meeting

Remarks at a UN General Assembly Meeting with the President of the Human Rights Council

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: President's Working Group on Financial Markets Releases Report and Recommendations on Stablecoins

Fact Sheet: President's Working Group on Financial Markets (PWG), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Transcript of Joint Press Conference with Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen and Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Joint Press Conference with Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to the Business Roundtable Hosted by American Chamber of Commerce Ireland with Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

Remarks by Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang to the Stanford Graduate School of Business

Press Release: Treasury Announces Marketable Borrowing Estimates

Economy Statement by Catherine Wolfram, Acting Assistant Secretary for Economy Policy, for the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee November 1, 2021

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Provide Material Support to a Foreign Terrorist Organization

Press Release : Justice Department Secures Agreement with Rite Aid Corporation to Make Its Online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Portal Accessible to Individuals with Disabilities

: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Rite Aid Corporation to Make Its Online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Portal Accessible to Individuals with Disabilities Press Release: COPS Office Announces Funding to Combat Illegal Opioids and Methamphetamine

Press Release: Federal Court Orders Tampa Pharmacy to Close in Case Alleging Unlawful Opioid Distribution

Press Release: Utah Man Sentenced for Tax Fraud

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: CISA and Partners Coordinate on Security, Combatting Misinformation for Election Day

Press Release: CISA Kicks Off Infrastructure Security Month

Press Release: Criminal Migrants Arrested in the RGV (Texas)

Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $1.5 Million in Methamphetamine (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Agents Seize Nearly $700,000 Worth of Marijuana (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance State-by-State Breakdown

: FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance State-by-State Breakdown Press Release: Tips for Storm Survivors to Avoid Contractor Fraud (Tennessee)

Press Release: FEMA Approves $1.1 Million Grant for Panama City Beach Utility Mitigation Project (Florida)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai Commemorating the Start of National American Indian/Alaska Native Heritage Month

Department of Commerce

Press Release: WHAT THEY ARE SAYING | Historic U.S.-EU Steel and Aluminum Trade Arrangement Is a Win for American Workers, Businesses, and the Environment

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC to Extend Application Deadline for Fall 2022 Honors Program

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Statement of CFPB Director Chopra on Stablecoin Report

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC Leadership to Travel to COP26 in Glasgow to Mobilize Climate Finance for Developing Countries

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces nearly $200 Million to Reduce Emissions from Cars and Trucks

Press Release: DOE to Partner with Heating Industry to Improve Performance and Energy-Efficiency of Cold Climate Heat Pumps

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Press Release: U.S. to Sharply Cut Methane Pollution that Threatens the Climate and Public Health | November 2, 2021

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $1.3M in funding to continue employment, training services to combat Rhode Island's opioid crisis

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Oahu restaurant operator allowed manager to keep share of tips, denied overtime pay to kitchen workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Manhattan Construction Florida collaborate to promote workplace safety at Southwest Florida International Airport Terminal Expansion Project

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $358K in back wages, interest for 31 managers wrongly denied overtime by Dairy Queen operator

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Nashville country club's failure to include commissions in wage calculations leads to overtime violations

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, El Paso staffing solutions company to continue alliance to protect workers' safety, health

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files suit to recover ESOP's losses of $35M from stock sale benefitting board members, children at workers' expense

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS' Administration for Children and Families Awards more than $3.3 Billion to Help Individuals and Families with Heat Costs this Winter

Press Release: Open Enrollment Kicks Off at HealthCare.gov With Record Low Premiums

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.