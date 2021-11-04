This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
5:40 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the U.S. plan to preserve global forests at the "Action on Forests and Land-Use" event (9:40 AM Local) | Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow, United Kingdom
7:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT participates in a meeting on the Build Back Better World initiative (11:15 AM Local) | Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow, United Kingdom
9:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers brief remarks at an event highlighting the progress of the Global Methane Pledge (1:00 PM Local) | Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow, United Kingdom
10:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at the "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" event (2:30 PM Local) | Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow, United Kingdom
3:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT holds a press conference (7:30 PM Local) | Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow, United Kingdom
5:55 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Edinburgh, United Kingdom en route Joint Base Andrews (9:55 PM Local) | Edinburgh Airport, United Kingdom
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Tuesday.
Recap of Monday, November 1, 2021
The White House
November 2
- Remarks by President Biden at the "Action on Forests and Land-Use" Event
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Tackles Methane Emissions, Spurs Innovations, and Supports Sustainable Agriculture to Build a Clean Energy Economy and Create Jobs
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials Previewing Day Two of COP26
November 1
- Remarks by President Biden at the COP26 Leaders Statement
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Renews U.S. Leadership on World Stage at U.N. Climate Conference (COP26)
- Remarks by President Biden at the COP26 Event on "Action and Solidarity: The Critical Decade"
- Transcript: On-The-Record Press Call by Special Envoy John Kerry and National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy Previewing Day One of COP26
- Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s, Meeting with President Joko Widodo of Indonesia
- Remarks by President Biden and President Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia before Bilateral Meeting
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan En Route Glasgow, Scotland
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
- Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Build Back Better (re: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia)
- Statement by President Joe Biden on the 2022 Open Enrollment Period
- Press Release: July 2021 Visitor Log Records Posted
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Press Release: Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 23) Revision 2 – Department of Defense Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination Attestation, Screening Testing, and Vaccination Verification
- Publication: Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 23) Revision 2 – Department of Defense Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination Attestation, Screening Testing, and Vaccination Verification
- Article: With Vaccination Deadlines Approaching, Commanders Asked to Use Compassion in Enforcement
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Observing National Veterans and Military Families Month
- Article: Registration Open for November's Inaugural 'Relationship Wellness Summit'
- Article: DOD Honors Native Americans and Their Many Contributions to the Nation
- Article: Native American Fought With Distinction in World War II and Korea
- Article: Comedian, Game Show Host Is a Retired Marine
- Article: Face of Defense | Building History
- Contracts for November 1, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Tuesday, November 2
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is accompanying the President to COP26 in Scotland.
- November 1: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the COP26 U.S. Center Opening Event
- November 1: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with UNFPA Executive Director Kanem
- November 1: Readout | U.S.-ROK Director General/Deputy-Level Consultation Meeting
- November 1: Statement | United States Participates in Proliferation Security Initiative Exercise DEEP SABRE
- November 1: Advisory | Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman to Speak on Ethiopia (Nov. 2)
- November 1: Advisory | Senior Official for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Jennifer Hall Godfrey's Travel to the United Arab Emirates and Germany
- November 1: Statement | Antigua and Barbuda Independence Day
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID Announces Robust Targets to Advance President Biden's PREPARE Climate Initiative
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at the UN Economic and Social Council Plenary Meeting
- Remarks at a UN General Assembly Meeting with the President of the Human Rights Council
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: President's Working Group on Financial Markets Releases Report and Recommendations on Stablecoins
- Fact Sheet: President's Working Group on Financial Markets (PWG), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
- Transcript of Joint Press Conference with Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen and Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Joint Press Conference with Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to the Business Roundtable Hosted by American Chamber of Commerce Ireland with Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe
- Remarks by Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang to the Stanford Graduate School of Business
- Press Release: Treasury Announces Marketable Borrowing Estimates
- Economy Statement by Catherine Wolfram, Acting Assistant Secretary for Economy Policy, for the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee November 1, 2021
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Provide Material Support to a Foreign Terrorist Organization
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Agreement with Rite Aid Corporation to Make Its Online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Portal Accessible to Individuals with Disabilities
- Press Release: COPS Office Announces Funding to Combat Illegal Opioids and Methamphetamine
- Press Release: Federal Court Orders Tampa Pharmacy to Close in Case Alleging Unlawful Opioid Distribution
- Press Release: Utah Man Sentenced for Tax Fraud
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: CISA and Partners Coordinate on Security, Combatting Misinformation for Election Day
- Press Release: CISA Kicks Off Infrastructure Security Month
- Press Release: Criminal Migrants Arrested in the RGV (Texas)
- Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $1.5 Million in Methamphetamine (Texas)
- Press Release: RGV Agents Seize Nearly $700,000 Worth of Marijuana (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance State-by-State Breakdown
- Press Release: Tips for Storm Survivors to Avoid Contractor Fraud (Tennessee)
- Press Release: FEMA Approves $1.1 Million Grant for Panama City Beach Utility Mitigation Project (Florida)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai Commemorating the Start of National American Indian/Alaska Native Heritage Month
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: WHAT THEY ARE SAYING | Historic U.S.-EU Steel and Aluminum Trade Arrangement Is a Win for American Workers, Businesses, and the Environment
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC to Extend Application Deadline for Fall 2022 Honors Program
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Statement of CFPB Director Chopra on Stablecoin Report
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFC Leadership to Travel to COP26 in Glasgow to Mobilize Climate Finance for Developing Countries
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Announces nearly $200 Million to Reduce Emissions from Cars and Trucks
- Press Release: DOE to Partner with Heating Industry to Improve Performance and Energy-Efficiency of Cold Climate Heat Pumps
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: U.S. to Sharply Cut Methane Pollution that Threatens the Climate and Public Health | November 2, 2021
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $1.3M in funding to continue employment, training services to combat Rhode Island's opioid crisis
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Oahu restaurant operator allowed manager to keep share of tips, denied overtime pay to kitchen workers
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Manhattan Construction Florida collaborate to promote workplace safety at Southwest Florida International Airport Terminal Expansion Project
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $358K in back wages, interest for 31 managers wrongly denied overtime by Dairy Queen operator
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Nashville country club's failure to include commissions in wage calculations leads to overtime violations
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, El Paso staffing solutions company to continue alliance to protect workers' safety, health
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor files suit to recover ESOP's losses of $35M from stock sale benefitting board members, children at workers' expense
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS' Administration for Children and Families Awards more than $3.3 Billion to Help Individuals and Families with Heat Costs this Winter
- Press Release: Open Enrollment Kicks Off at HealthCare.gov With Record Low Premiums
