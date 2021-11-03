This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

3:45 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Rome, Italy, en route Edinburgh, United Kingdom (8:45 AM Local)

6:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Edinburgh, United Kingdom (10:30 AM Local)

7:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT greets with The Right Honorable Boris Johnson, M.P., Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and His Excellency António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations (11:30 AM Local) | Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow, United Kingdom

8:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT attends the COP26 Opening Session (12:00 PM Local) | Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow, United Kingdom

9:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers the COP26 Leader Statement (1:00 PM Local) | Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow, United Kingdom

10:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT attends an event on action and solidarity (2:30 PM Local) | Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow, United Kingdom

12:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia (4:00 PM Local) | Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow, United Kingdom

2:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT attends a reception hosted by The Right Honorable Boris Johnson, M.P., Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (6:45 PM Local) | Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow, United Kingdom

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:40 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route New York, New York

1:05 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT and Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will tour examples of how climate action will create jobs and improve communities

1:30 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT and Sec. Granholm will deliver remarks

7:30 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks at National Action Network's 30th Anniversary Triumph Awards

9:05 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart New York en route Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

4:30 a.m. EDT - Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Edinburgh, United Kingdom (9:30 AM Local)

7:00 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials (11:00 AM Local) | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, October 29-31, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

October 31

Remarks by President Biden in Press Conference | Rome, Italy

Fact Sheet: United States Advances Shared Interests with G20 World Leaders and Delivers for the American People

Remarks by President Biden at Global Summit on Supply Chain Resilience | Rome, Italy

Chair's Statement on Principles for Supply Chain Resilience

Fact Sheet: Summit on Global Supply Chain Resilience to Address Near-Term Bottlenecks and Tackle Long-Term Challenges

Executive Order on the Designation to Exercise Authority Over the National Defense Stockpile (re: review related to supply chain challenges)

Joint US-EU Statement on Trade in Steel and Aluminum

Fact Sheet: The United States and European Union To Negotiate World's First Carbon-Based Sectoral Arrangement on Steel and Aluminum Trade

Remarks by President Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on U.S.-EU Agreement on Steel and Aluminum Trade

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s, Meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey

Bill Signed: H.R. 5763, the "Further Surface Transportation Extension Act of 2021," which extends, through December 3, 2021, authority and funding for the Department of Transportation's surface transportation programs

Readout of White House Meetings with Leaders of Law Enforcement Groups on Police Reform

October 30

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on a U.S.-EU Agreement on Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

Transcript: On-The-Record Press Call by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on a U.S.-EU Agreement on Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

Joint Statement by the President of France Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson, and President of the United States Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on Iran

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Readout of Senior Administration Official Travel to Djibouti, Kenya, Niger, and Somalia

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Connecticut Disaster Declaration

October 29

Joint Statement by the United States and France

Remarks by President Biden and President Macron of the French Republic Before Bilateral Meeting

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Sergio Mattarella of Italy

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy

Remarks by President Biden Before Meeting with Prime Minister Draghi of the Italian Republic

Readout of President Biden's Audience with His Holiness Pope Francis

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin of the Holy See

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the President's Upcoming G20 Visit

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominations

Press Release: White House Highlights Nationwide Impact of Build Back Better Framework (re: state-by-state fact sheets)

Fact Sheet : Biden Administration Announces Additional Actions to Increase COVID-?19 Screening Testing in Schools and Keep Students Safe

: Biden Administration Announces Additional Actions to Increase COVID-?19 Screening Testing in Schools and Keep Students Safe Memorandum on the Delegation of Functions and Authorities Under Section 1299F(i) of the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021

Message to the Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to Sudan

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to Sudan

Press Release: The Biden Administration Continues Its Work to Expand Access to Justice

Proclamation on Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience Month, 2021

Proclamation on National Native American Heritage Month, 2021

Proclamation on National Diabetes Month, 2021

Proclamation on National Family Caregivers Month, 2021

Proclamation on National Adoption Month, 2021

Proclamation on National Entrepreneurship Month, 2021

Proclamation on National Veterans and Military Families Month, 2021

Proclamation on National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month, 2021

Proclamation on National College Application Month, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Remarks: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III U.S. Southern Command Change of Command Ceremony Remarks (As Prepared)

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III U.S. Southern Command Change of Command Ceremony Remarks (As Delivered)

Article: Austin Emphasizes Importance of Working With Partners in Central, South America

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Colombian Minister of National Defense Diego Molano

Press Release : Additional COVID-19 Visitor Access Requirements at the Pentagon

: Additional COVID-19 Visitor Access Requirements at the Pentagon Article: DOD Celebrates 'National Veterans and Military Families Month'

Article: DOD Supports Administration's Climate Change Ambitions

Article: U.S., Slovak Defense Officials Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Contracts for October 29, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, November 1

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is accompanying the President to COP26 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Sunday

October 31: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang

October 31: Readout | Secretary of State Blinken's Meeting with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong

October 31: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with South African Foreign Minister Pandor

October 31: Statement | The United States Condemns Reported Attacks in Chin State (Burma)

October 31: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Margaret Brennan of CBS Face the Nation

October 31: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Dana Bash of CNN State of the Union

Saturday

October 30: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

October 30: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio

October 30: Statement | Expansion of Combat Operation in Northern Ethiopia

Friday

October 29: Sanctions | Designation of Six Targets Involved in Iran's Destabilizing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Activities

October 29: Statement | On the Conviction of Journalists Affiliated with Vietnamese Bao Sach Group

October 29: Statement | Passport Processing Status Update

October 29: Statement | Joint Statement of the Ministerial Meeting in Bogotá on the Causes and Challenges of Migration

October 29: Transcript | Briefing with Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez and Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Senior Bureau Official Matt Murray on the Recent Indo-Pacific Business Forum

October 29: Fact Sheet | 2021 Indo-Pacific Business Forum Promotes an Open, Interconnected, Resilient, and Secure Indo-Pacific

October 29: Statement | Turkey National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Statement: U.S. Government Operations in Belarus (re: closure of the Embassy's Public Diplomacy and USAID offices in Minsk, effective November 20) | October 29, 2021

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

October 29

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Virtual Briefing Hosted by the U.S. Department of State's Africa Regional Media Hub

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Mali

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Explanation of Vote on the Renewal of the Mandate for the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO)

Explanation of Position on the Resident Coordinator System Resolution Adoption

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: ODNI Releases Declassified Assessment on COVID-19 Origins | October 29, 2021

Department of the Treasury

October 30

Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Global Minimum Tax Agreement

October 29

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo Highlights Build Back Better Framework and American Rescue Plan Programs in Pennsylvania

Statement : Joint G20 Finance and Health Ministers Meeting Communiqué

: Joint G20 Finance and Health Ministers Meeting Communiqué Press Release: Report on U.S. Portfolio Holdings of Foreign Securities at End-Year 2020

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Network and Individuals in Connection with Iran's Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Program

Sanctions List Updates: Counter Terrorism Designations and Designation Update; Iran-related Designations; Non-Proliferation Designations

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

October 29

Press Release: SEC Charges Newport Beach Company and its Principals with Operating a $13.5 Million Ponzi-Like Scheme

Press Release: SEC Awards More Than $2 Million to Whistleblower for Successful Related Action

Press Release: SEC Charges Fixed Income Clearing Corp. With Having Inadequate Risk Management Policies

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

October 29

Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Restores the Office for Access to Justice

Press Release: Dutch National Faces Charges for Participation in Terror Financing Ring

Press Release: Founder of Russian Bank Sentenced for Felony Tax Conviction Arising from Scheme to Evade Exit Tax while Renouncing his U.S. Citizenship

Press Release: Gree Appliance Companies Charged with Failure to Report Dangerous Dehumidifiers and Agree to $91 Million Resolution

Press Release : Justice Department and FTC File Suit to Stop Deceptive Marketing of Nasal Spray Product Advertised as Purported COVID-19 Treatment

: Justice Department and FTC File Suit to Stop Deceptive Marketing of Nasal Spray Product Advertised as Purported COVID-19 Treatment Press Release: Three Shreveport Police Officers Indicted on Federal Civil Rights Charges for Assaulting Two Arrestees

Press Release: Seven Alabama Residents Charged with Conspiracy, Animal Fighting and Gambling Charges in Cockfighting Operation

Press Release: North Carolina Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison for Defrauding IRS

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

DHS | October 29

Press Release : DHS Releases Details for Fully Vaccinated, Non-Citizen Travelers to Enter the U.S. at Land and Ferry Border Crossings

: DHS Releases Details for Fully Vaccinated, Non-Citizen Travelers to Enter the U.S. at Land and Ferry Border Crossings Fact Sheet : Guidance for Travelers to Enter the U.S. at Land Ports of Entry and Ferry Terminals

: Guidance for Travelers to Enter the U.S. at Land Ports of Entry and Ferry Terminals Press Release: DHS Issues a New Memo to Terminate MPP (Migrant Protection Protocol)

Policy Update: Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness (LRIF)

CBP | October 30

Press Release: One Fatality Following Large Group of Swimmers Entering U.S. Illegally at San Diego Border Beach (California)

Press Release: Detroit Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender (Michigan)

CBP | October 29

Press Release : DHS Releases Details for Fully Vaccinated, Non-Citizen Travelers to Enter the U.S. at Land and Ferry Border Crossings (Washington, D.C.)

: DHS Releases Details for Fully Vaccinated, Non-Citizen Travelers to Enter the U.S. at Land and Ferry Border Crossings (Washington, D.C.) Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $960K in Cocaine at Pharr International Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: Multiple Criminal Migrants Arrested by RGV Border Patrol Agents (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Locate 75 Migrants In A Locked Refrigerated Tractor Trailer (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol present at area schools During the annual Red Ribbon Week (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Reminds Public of Prohibited Agricultural Items that Can Carry Citrus Greening Disease Ahead of Dia De Los Muertos

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Connecticut

Press Release: Two Weeks Remain to Apply for FEMA Assistance (Michigan)

Press Release: Free Crisis Counseling Available to Middle Tennessee Storm Survivors

Press Release: Preliminary Flood Maps for Guadalupe County, Texas, Ready for Public View

Press Release: Preliminary Flood Maps for Gonzales County, Texas, Ready for Public View

Press Release: Preliminary Flood Maps for Comal County, Texas, Ready for Public View

Press Release: Get Home Repair Advice Nov. 1-6 at Lowe's in Queens (New York)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Statements from Ambassador Tai and Secretary Raimondo on 232 Tariff Agreements | October 31, 2021

Fact Sheet: U.S.-EU Arrangements on Global Steel and Aluminum Excess Capacity and Carbon Intensity

Advisory: Ambassador Tai to Travel to Japan, South Korea, and India (Nov. 15-24)

Press Release: USTR Roundtable Highlights the United States-Central America Supply Chain for Textiles and Apparel

Department of Commerce

October 31

Statement: Raimondo, Tai Statements on 232 Tariff Agreements

Statement: Steel and Aluminum U.S.-EU Joint Statement

Fact Sheet: S.-EU Arrangements on Global Steel and Aluminum Excess Capacity and Carbon Intensity

Statement: Department of Commerce Issues Statement on Consultations with the UK on Steel and Aluminum

Statement: Department of Commerce Issues Statement on Consultations with Japan on Steel and Aluminum

October 29

Blog: Cybersecurity Month | NIST Cybersecurity Framework and the Benefits of a Unified Approach in Securing our Cyberspace

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Barcode Scanners, Mobile Computers with Barcode Scanning Capabilities, Scan Engines, and Components Thereof

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Simington Applauds Passage of The Secure Equipment Act of 2021

Press Release: FCC Opens Filing Window for Supply Chain Reimbursement Program (re: removing, replacing, and disposing of Huawei and ZTE communications equipment and services)

Press Release: FCC Approves Spectrum Licenses to Serve Alaska Native Communities

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Names New Chiefs for Supervision and Enforcement Positions

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: New Report | Federal Health Insurance Options Helped Prevent Major Coverage Losses | October 29, 2021

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | October 29, 2021

: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | October 29, 2021 Press Release: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use in Children 5 through 11 Years of Age

